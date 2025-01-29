The official at the heart of every Premier League match faces immense pressure to make correct decisions to ensure an impartial game of football. A single incorrect call can determine whether a team wins or loses and could potentially determine the course of a whole campaign. VAR and referees have faced their fair share of scrutiny throughout the Premier League era, and often, that criticism is justified given the numerous glaring errors each season.

From Myles-Skelly’s contentious red card against Wolves to Andre Marriner’s infamous case of mistaken identity involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs, we’ve looked back at some of the worst refereeing decisions in Premier League history.

10 Myles Lewis-Skelly Red Card

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (2024/25)

With Arsenal looking for three points to keep up with league leaders Liverpool, receiving a red card was far from ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side. Just before half-time, Myles Lewis-Skelly prevented a Wolves counter-attack with a deliberate trip on the edge of the Wolves penalty area. Being 80 yards from the goal, the Arsenal defender took one for the team and jogged away expecting to be on the wrong end of a yellow card for his tactical foul.

However, when the teenager turned around, Michael Oliver had brandished a red card and reduced Arsenal to ten men. Lewis-Skelly, visibly confused by the call, took a while to leave the pitch as he pleaded to the referee to change his decision. Despite this setback, Arsenal managed to secure the victory thanks to a decisive goal from Ricardo Calafiori at Molineux.

9 Nani Bizarre Open Goal

Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham (2010/11)

When you hear the name Nani, words like skill, intuition, and cleverness immediately spring to mind. His memorable goal against Tottenham perfectly summed up his forward-thinking playing style.

With Manchester United leading 1-0, Nani picked up the ball, convinced that Younes Kaboul had fouled him in the penalty area. Despite his protests, referee Mark Clattenburg allowed play to continue, and Heurelho Gomes put the ball down expecting a free-kick for the blatant handball. However, Nani crept up behind the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into an empty net, doubling United’s lead. The confusion between the officials and players caused protests from the Tottenham team, but Nani's goal was confirmed and Manchester United took all three points.

8 Darren Bent Beach Ball Goal

Liverpool 0-1 Sunderland (2009/10)

Darren Bent’s beach ball strike still remains one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history. Every football fan knows about the controversy over the object in the middle of the pitch, but some may have missed the obvious error not picked up by the officials.

As the Sunderland striker’s shot hit the beach ball and deflected in, the goal should have been ruled out. As per the laws of football, play was distributed by an ‘outside inference’ and the game should have been stopped. Referee Mike Jones recognised his mistake straight away and Bent recalled how he could see the panic in the officials' eyes at half-time.

Bent said:

"I remember the referee's face at half-time when he came to see me. He said 'did it hit the ball?'. When I said, 'Yeah', there was panic in his face. He realised he'd made a bit of a mistake!"

7 Rodri Handball

Everton 0-1 Manchester City (2021/22)

In February 2022, the title race was heating up between Manchester City and Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side understood that anything less than three points at Goodison Park would leave the door wide open for Liverpool to pounce. With City leading thanks to a Phil Foden goal, Everton believed they deserved a penalty when Rodri handled the ball in the box.

Despite VAR’s assistance, the officials waved away the decision, denying Everton the opportunity to draw level. Social media went into uproar and fans across the country were furious about a call that significantly affected the title race. After the final whistle, the Premier League clarified that the Spaniard’s controversial handling did not meet the handball criteria under the laws of the game.

6 Jan Vertonghen Own-Half Offside

Tottenham 2-1 Sunderland (2014/15)

The offside rules are standard knowledge for even the youngest football fans, with one key point being that you cannot be offside in your own half. Yet, during a match at White Hart Lane, the officials seemed to forget this basic rule when Jan Vertonghen was incorrectly flagged offside for his goal.

With Tottenham leading 2-1 late in second-half stoppage time, Sunderland’s goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon had ventured forward for a corner which resulted in a counter-attack for the home side. Spurs broke away and Vertonghen was played through on goal, knocking the ball into an empty net. The Belgian, thinking he’d scored his second of the game, was stunned when the assistant’s flag went up for offside, despite being well within his own half when he received the ball.

5 Christian Norgaard Offside Assist

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (2022/23)

One of the benefits of VAR is its precision in offside decisions, using lines to make sure an infringement has not occurred. However, Brentford’s equaliser against Arsenal in February 2023 was wrongly allowed due to a mistake by the officials who failed to draw the necessary lines.

Their focus remained on Ethan Pinnock, who was onside but not involved in the play. They completely overlooked Christian Norgaard, who was offside when he assisted Ivan Toney for the goal. This mistake, later acknowledged by PGMOL, cost Arsenal the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table by eight points.

4 Orjan Nyland Hawk-Eye Mistake

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United (2019/20)

Another part of the refereeing technology that provides consistent outcomes is goal-line technology. With Aston Villa scrabbling for a win in 19th place, they needed all the fortune they could get. They seemed to have luck on their side when Villa’s goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland, carried the ball over his own goal line after an Oliver Norwood free-kick. Sheffield United players started celebrating but referee Michael Oliver did not receive a signal to indicate a goal.

Replays later confirmed that the ball had indeed crossed the line and a goal should have been awarded due to Nyland’s error. Hawk-Eye, the company responsible for the technology, issued an apology post-match and admitted it was the first error in over 9,000 games. Aston Villa ended up securing their Premier League status, and one can’t help but think back to this match as a crucial moment in their survival.

3 Ben Thatcher Elbow

Manchester City 0-0 Portsmouth (2006/07)

Back in 2006, the responsibility for refereeing decisions rested solely with the officials on the pitch. There was no help from an upstairs office or a screen to wander over to. During a match between Manchester City and Portsmouth, Ben Thatcher escaped with just a yellow card after committing what many consider one of the worst fouls in Premier League history.

After Portsmouth’s Pedro Mendes cleared the ball, Thatcher charged at him and delivered a vicious elbow to Mendes’ face. The impact was so severe that Mendes needed hospital treatment. In response, Manchester City suspended Thatcher and imposed a two-week wage fine for a challenge that was only shown a yellow card during the match.

Mendes said:

"The moment was terrible. After the incident, I do not remember anything after that until I was in hospital. It is the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my career."

2 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs Mix-up

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal (2015/16)

In a London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, referee Andre Marriner experienced what many consider the worst decision of his career. After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handled the ball to stop an Eden Hazard shot, Marriner awarded Chelsea a penalty. However, in a bizarre turn of events, he mistakenly sent off Kieran Gibbs instead.

Despite Oxlade-Chamberlain’s admission to Marriner that he was the one who committed the foul, the referee stuck with his decision and Gibbs was sent for an early bath. This error compounded a dismal day for Arsenal fans, who saw their team suffer a 6-0 defeat.

1 Luis Diaz Offside Goal

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool (2023/24)

You’d think it would be hard for professionals to disallow such an evidently fair goal, but they managed it nonetheless. In September 2023, Luis Diaz scored what should have been a valid goal for Liverpool against Tottenham, only for it to be chalked off. The Colombian international had put the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to take the lead, but the assistant referee’s flag went up for offside.

During the VAR review, it was clear from the lines drawn that Diaz was actually onside, and the goal should have stood. However, the officials at Stockley Park mistakenly believed that referee Simon Hooper had confirmed the goal on the field and instructed him to stick with his initial call. With the game continuing at 0-0, the VAR team realised their error, but, according to protocol, could not intervene once play had restarted. Tottenham ended up stealing all three points in the dying minutes, a result that might have been different had the technology been used correctly.