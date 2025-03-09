Referees at the elite level are often placed in a no-win predicament under a hostile, high-pressure environment on a regular basis. When they get decisions right, it comes with a lack of praise for officials. On the contrary, getting decisions wrong often sparks controversy and anger among thousands of football fans. The most severe of misjudgments, even in the VAR era, are remembered for years.

During the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United were stereotyped for years as the side that referees favoured. However, the reality was that this - along with Ferguson's post-match fury - never stopped referees from making big blunders against Manchester United before, during and after Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

From David Luiz's cheeky smile at the cameras to the VAR decision that ultimately sealed Erik Ten Hag's sacking, we've looked back at some of the worst refereeing decisions in Manchester United's history.

Ranking Factors:

Reaction - the overall response from players and fans to the referee's decision

the overall response from players and fans to the referee's decision Impact - the context in which the call was made and how it influenced the bigger picture

10 Worst Refereeing Decisions Against Man Utd in History Rank Match Season Incident Referee 1. Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea 2009/10 Didier Drogba Offside Goal Mike Dean 2. Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid 2012/13 Nani Red Card for High Foot Cuneyt Cakır 3. Manchester United 1-1 FC Porto 2003/04 Paul Scholes Disallowed Goal Luis Medina Cantalejo 4. Bolton Wanderers 0-5 Manchester United 2011/12 Kevin Davies Horror Tackle on Tom Cleverley Martin Atkinson 5. Manchester United 0-1 Chelsea 2012/13 Rafael Red Card and David Luiz Smile Howard Webb 6. Chelsea 5-0 Manchester United 1999/2000 Dennis Wise Pinches Nicky Butt Dermot Gallagher 7. West Ham United 2-1 Manchester United 2024/25 Jarrod Bowen Injury Time Penalty Referee: David Coote VAR: Michael Oliver 8. Leeds United 1-0 Manchester United 1997/98 Alfie Haaland Taunts Roy Keane David Elleray 9. Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town 2017/18 Juan Mata Offside Hawkeye Blunder Referee: Kevin Friend VAR: Neil Swarbrick 10. Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United 2017/18 Paul Pogba Red Card Andre Marriner

10 Paul Pogba Red Card

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (2017/18)

By Arsene Wenger’s final season at Arsenal, the rivalry with Manchester United had cooled from its peak in the 1990s and 2000s. Yet, with Jose Mourinho in charge at United, this clash had all the ingredients of a classic. Arsenal dominated possession, reducing United to just 26% in the second half. However, a counterattacking masterclass and David De Gea’s 14-save heroics secured a 3-1 win for the Red Devils. Jesse Lingard memorably ‘dabbed’ on the Emirates after scoring twice in North London.

Paul Pogba assisted Lingard’s second but was controversially sent off for stamping on Hector Bellerín, who was already beneath him. After the game, Pogba was left fuming at Arsenal’s players for pressuring the referee into a straight red card. Though the dismissal didn’t impact the result, it ruled him out of the crucial Manchester Derby, which United lost. His absence ultimately widened the gap between the Manchester clubs in the Premier League title race.

9 Juan Mata Offside Hawkeye Blunder

Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town (2017/18)

In the 2017/18 season, video assistant referee (VAR) technology was used sparingly in England, primarily during FA Cup matches hosted by Premier League clubs. In a fifth round tie, Manchester United took control of their game against Huddersfield Town with two early goals from Romelu Lukaku. Juan Mata appeared to extend their lead before the half-time break, beautifully rounding the Huddersfield Town goalkeeper after being set up by Ashley Young. The goal was controversially ruled out for offside following a VAR review, which was a novelty experience in 2018 as referee Kevin Friend spoke to those in his earpiece.

Replays showed that Mata was, at worst, level with the trailing arm of a Huddersfield defender. Controversially, the yellow line used to make the offside call was drawn unevenly. This decision came during a time when VAR was still in its experimental phase, and it led to an uproar in the halftime studio. The controversy intensified the growing disdain for video technology, especially given that it hadn't yet been used in the Premier League. Although the disallowed goal didn’t ultimately impact the result, it sparked heated debates and further fuelled the skepticism surrounding VAR's accuracies.

8 Alfie Haaland Taunts Roy Keane

Leeds United 1-0 Manchester United (1997-98)

One of the most controversial moments in Premier League history occurred in 2002 when Roy Keane broke Alfie Haaland's cruciate ligament with a horror tackle that would end his career prematurely. But every story has a backstory, and theirs was in a heated clash between Leeds and Manchester United in 1997.

In that match, Keane attempted a poorly timed tackle on Haaland, damaging his own cruciate ligament and earning a yellow card. However, Haaland taunted Keane for faking an injury, despite the fact that Keane had been forced off the pitch for the rest of the 1997/98 season. Haaland escaped without a caution, and Leeds won the match at Elland Road. In today's game, such taunting would likely warrant a yellow card for unsporting conduct. Keane would never forget that moment. In 2002, he admitted in his autobiography that the career-ending tackle was deliberate—an act of revenge for what happened in 1997.

7 Jarrod Bowen Injury Time Penalty

West Ham United 2-1 Manchester United (2024/25)

It took until the 74th minute for an opening goal in this game of low quality, as Crysencio Summerville scored what looked like the only goal of the game. Casemiro's headed equaliser in the 81st minute seemed to have saved United from a defeat, until Matthijs de Ligt was pulled for a late challenge on Danny Ings in the penalty box. Referee David Coote was sent to the pitchside monitor to review the call despite a handball by the West Ham striker before the foul.

The video technology decided to award the penalty, and Jarrod Bowen converted from the spot in the 92nd minute to inflict yet another defeat for Ten Hag's side. In hindsight, this was the defeat that sealed the fate of Erik Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford. It would be the final game that the Dutchman took in charge of the club, leaving the team 14th in the Premier League.

6 Dennis Wise Pinches Nicky Butt

Chelsea 5-0 Manchester United (19999/2000)

When Chelsea hosted Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils were unbeaten in 29 league games. This streak dated back to their previous 1998-99 treble-winning season. However, Gianluca Vialli’s side inflicted a humiliating 5-0 defeat on the defending champions, with Dennis Wise playing a key role in the chaos.

Wise was at the centre of a heated clash in the 22nd minute, but not before Chelsea raced into a 2-0 lead through Gus Poyet and Chris Sutton. Things got worse for United when Nicky Butt was sent off after retaliating to Wise’s provocative pinch on his thigh, while Wise escaped any punishment. Chelsea capitalised on the extra man, with further goals from Poyet, an own goal from Henning Berg, and Jody Morris sealing one of United’s heaviest Premier League defeats. It is a defeat under Ferguson that was only rivalled by the 6-1 loss to Manchester City in 2011.

5 Rafael Red Card and David Luiz Smile

Manchester United 0-1 Chelsea (2012/13)

By the time Chelsea visited Old Trafford in May 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side had already secured the Premier League title for the final time under his reign. However, that did little to calm the home crowd, who were incensed by David Luiz's antics in the dying moments of the game. A deflected Juan Mata strike came off Phil Jones, as the ball squirmed past Anders Lindegaard to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory.

In the aftermath of Mata’s goal, the tension escalated as Rafael was controversially shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Luiz. Seconds earlier, Luiz elbowed Rafael right in front of the linesman, but it was Luiz’s dramatic fall to the ground that earned Rafael the red. His smirk towards the Old Trafford crowd only fueled the fury of the spectators. The match marked Ferguson’s final home game in charge of United, and fittingly ended in the Scotsman's fury. After the game, Ferguson referred to Luiz as a 'dying swan'.

4 Kevin Davies Horror Tackle on Tom Cleverley

Bolton Wanderers 0-5 Manchester United (2011/12)

In the latter years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford, Tom Cleverley was seen as one of the manager's last gifts from the youth academy. His energy and dynamism injected life into an aging midfield that included Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, and Anderson. However, during the 2011/12 season, in a match against Bolton, Cleverley was on the receiving end of a dangerous, studs-up tackle from Kevin Davies. Cleverley was stretchered off, but the Bolton midfielder only received a yellow card. United cruised through that game, but the lasting effects were felt for some time to come.

The ankle injury kept Cleverley out for months and, alongside other injury problems, disrupted his pace for the remainder of his time at United. It was also considered a contributing factor in United’s failure to win the Premier League that year, as they lost the title on goal difference to Manchester City. Sergio Aguero's iconic goal highlighted the struggles of an aging midfield unable to keep pace with the 'noisy neighbours'.

3 Paul Scholes Disallowed Goal

Manchester United 1-1 FC Porto (2003/04)