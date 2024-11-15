Key Takeaways Refereeing errors in high-stake matches like World Cups can alter outcomes.

Refereeing in football has never been as widely debated, with VAR and semi-automated offside technology leading to increased scrutiny of the officials. In the Premier League, there have been some high-profile errors by referees in the top flight in recent years. The most notable example last season was Luis Diaz' ghost goal for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur, which features in this list.

Other examples of poor refereeing displays go further back and span international and domestic competitions. In fact, four World Cup matches feature in this top 10, including Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in 1986, which ended England's chances of tournament glory. Here is a complete guide to the worst refereeing performances in football history.

Ranking factors

Importance of match: Match being played in the latter stages of an international tournament or an important game in the domestic league.

Key decision: A notable moment in the match that was affected by the referee.

Poor decisions throughout the match: A number of decisions accumulated throughout the 90 minutes, which impacted the outcome.

Top 10 Worst Refereeing Performances in Football History Rank Match Date Competition Referee 1 South Korea 2-1 Italy 18th June 2002 World Cup Byron Moreno 2 Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona 6th May 2009 Champions League Tom Henning Ovrebo 3 Croatia 2-2 Australia 22nd June 2006 World Cup Graham Poll 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool 30th September 2023 Premier League Simon Hooper 5 Barcelona 6-1 PSG 8th March 2017 Champions League Deniz Aytekin 6 Argentina 2-1 England 22nd June 1986 World Cup Ali Bin Nasser 7 Tunisia 0-1 Mali 12th January 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Janny Sikazwe 8 Germany 4-1 England 27th June 2010 World Cup Jorge Larrionda 9 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal 24th October 2004 Premier League Mike Riley 10 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal 22nd March 2014 Premier League Andre Marriner

10 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal

22nd March 2014

In Arsene Wenger's 1000th game in charge of Arsenal, he endured a miserable afternoon at Stamford Bridge. His team lost 6-0 to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and were 2-0 down after only seven minutes. The most infamous moment of the match came in the 17th minute, when the Blues were awarded a penalty after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handled the ball on the line.

Andre Marriner pointed to the spot but then proceeded to send off Kieran Gibbs by mistake. Despite the protests from Arsenal players and staff about Marriner's decision, Gibbs trudged off the pitch. After the match, the referee apologised for the error, which couldn't be amended in the pre-VAR era of the Premier League.

9 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

24th October 2004

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in October 2004, ending the Gunners' 49-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The game was marred by controversy, with Arsene Wenger's side unhappy with a number of decisions, leading to "Pizza Gate" in the Old Trafford tunnel. Cesc Fabregas was recently revealed to be the player who threw a slice of pizza in the tunnel after the game, which hit United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

There were four contentious decisions in the match, including the penalty awarded to the Red Devils in the 73rd minute. After minimal contact, Wayne Rooney went down under pressure from Sol Campbell, but referee Mike Riley pointed to the spot. As well as this, Ruud van Nistelrooy put in an extremely high tackle on Arsenal defender Ashley Cole but was still not given a card, despite being next to the assistant referee. United went on to win the game 2-0, but it remains one of the most talked-about matches in Premier League history.

8 Germany 4-1 England

27th June 2010

England scraped through the group stages of the 2010 World Cup, drawing matches with the USA and Algeria. This set up a last 16 tie against Germany - a repeat of the 1966 final. First-half goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski put the Germans 2-0 up after 32 minutes. Matt Upson pulled one back five minutes later, though, restoring hope for the Three Lions.

Shortly after, Frank Lampard's shot hit the underside of the bar and bounced way over Manuel Neuer's line. The England players started to celebrate, but the referee Jorge Larrionda and assistant referee Mauricio Espinosa inexplicably didn't give the goal. This was despite replays showing that the ball had crossed the line by some distance.

With Fabio Capello's side still angered by Lampard's ghost goal, Germany pulled ahead and scored two second half goals to book their place in the quarter-finals. Many compared the incident to Geoff Hurst's goal in the World Cup final 44 years prior, which helped England secure their one and only major international tournament.

7 Tunisia 0-1 Mali

12th January 2022

Mali and Tunisia's clash in Group F of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is perhaps the most farcical conclusion to a match. Ibrahima Kone's 48th minute penalty had put Mali ahead three minutes after the break, and, with 85 minutes on the clock, the scoreline remained the same. Inexplicably, referee Janny Sikazwe then blew the full-time whistle, but after protests from the Tunisian staff, he then ordered the resumption of the game.

With 89 minutes and 47 seconds gone, Sikazwe blew the whistle again, and this time ended the match for good. Members of the Tunisian coaching staff poured onto the pitch to complain about the poor timekeeping, but the decision remained. It wasn't until 20 minutes later that tournament officials ordered the match to be properly finished with added time, but the Tunisian players didn't return to the pitch, giving Mali all three points.

6 Argentina 2-1 England

22nd June 1986

Argentina and England booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup with wins over Uruguay and Paraguay, respectively. This set up an eagerly anticipated clash between the South American and European nations at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Chances were few and far between in the opening half, with Argentina dominating the ball.

Six minutes after the break, a miscued clearance from Steve Hodge bounced up with Maradona jumping ahead of Peter Shilton to handle the ball into the net. Despite the goal being a clear infringement, it was given by the Tunisian referee and has later been dubbed the "Hand of God". With the Three Lions still reeling from the officiating error, the Argentinian magician doubled his tally with one of the best goals in football history, dribbling past four England players from his own half and slotting the ball past Shilton.

Gary Lineker halved the deficit in the latter stages of the game, but his side were unable to equalise, meaning Argentina advanced to the last four. In 2002, Maradona's second strike was voted "Goal of the Century," but the controversial first has never been forgotten by English fans and pundits alike.

5 Barcelona 6-1 PSG

8th March 2017

Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last 16 match in the 2016/17 Champions League. Goals from Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani looked to have ended the tie against the La Liga side. Barcelona fought back in the second leg, though, and halved the 4-0 deficit at the break through a Layvin Kurzawa own and Luis Suarez strike.

Lionel Messi made it three for the Catalan side five minutes after the interval, but Cavani scored a critical away goal for the visitors - seemingly ending the comeback. Di Maria was then denied a penalty after a foul from Javier Mascherano, but the referee, Deniz Aytekin, waved away the appeals.

Neymar scored a quickfire brace in the 88th and 91st minutes, with the second a hugely controversial penalty after Suarez was deemed to have been fouled despite minimal contact. In the 95th minute, Sergi Roberto swept home the ball to make it 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate, completing one of the most remarkable European comebacks. After the game, PSG complained to UEFA over the refereeing, producing a five-page letter about eight incidents they thought didn't go their way.

4 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool

30th September 2023

Liverpool travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30th September 2023 unbeaten. Their task was made much more difficult as Curtis Jones was sent off after 26 minutes for a tackle that was deemed to be dangerous by the VAR officials. Eight minutes later, Luis Diaz was sent through by Mohamed Salah before slotting the ball home to open the scoring. However, the linesman's flag was up, disallowing the goal. Controversially, the replays showed that the Colombian forward was onside, with the PGMOL later announcing that a "significant human error" took place to disallow Liverpool's opener.

After the infamous incident, Spurs scored the first goal of the game through Son Heung-Min before Cody Gakpo levelled the match seconds before the break. Diogo Jota picked up two second half yellow cards, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side with nine men in the latter stages. Despite defending resolutely, Spurs scored the winner through a Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute, meaning Liverpool left North London with zero points and a sense of injustice.

3 Croatia 2-2 Australia

22nd June 2006

One of the most infamous refereeing performances was Graham Poll's display during Croatia's match against Australia in the 2006 World Cup. The English official brandished three yellow cards towards Josip Simunic before eventually sending him off in the 94th minute. As well as this, there were other notable mistakes throughout the game.

This included him not giving Australia a penalty following a seemingly blatant handball by Stjepan Tomas just before half-time. Poll denied Mark Viduka a spot-kick after the break, and replays showed that Harru Kewell's equaliser was offside. Following his disastrous display, he was named as one of 14 officials who were sent home from the World Cup after the completion of the group stages.

2 Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona

6th May 2009

After a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg of the 2008/09 Champions League, Chelsea returned to Stamford Bridge with the final in sight. With only nine minutes gone, Michael Essien smashed the ball home with his left-foot to spark wild celebrations inside the ground. Throughout the game, Guus Hiddink's side dominated their Catalan opponents and were denied four penalty appeals.

Perhaps the most controversial decision by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo was when Gerard Pique handled the ball after Nicolas Anelka tried to flick the ball past the Spanish defender. Despite only having 10 men, Barcelona scored the equaliser in the dying stages of the match through Andres Iniesta, who drove the ball past Petr Cech from 20 yards. This sent the Spanish giants through to the final, with Chelsea enraged by the decisions by the officials, with Didier Drogba in particular labelling the refereeing performance as a "disgrace".

1 South Korea 2-1 Italy

18th June 2002

After both qualifying from the group stages, South Korea played Italy in the last 16. It was a home tournament for the East Asian side, who were hosting alongside Japan. They were undoubtedly the underdogs in this match against the 1982 World Cup champions. Referee Byron Moreno made numerous contentious decisions throughout the game, though, including giving South Korea an early penalty, disallowing an Italy goal for offside, and sending Francesco Totti off for a second yellow after an apparent dive.

It wasn't to be Italy's night and, in the 116th minute, Ahn Jung-Hwan scored the golden goal to send the hosts into the quarter-finals. After their elimination from the competition, the Azzuri captain Paolo Maldini said:

"It is possible to make mistakes, but today the referee went too far. Sincerely it was scandalous."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, FIFA, Sky Sports and BBC Sport - Correct as of 13/11/24.