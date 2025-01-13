We all know everything about the best strikers in the world. That their touch, movement and finesse are out of this world, but it is different at the other end of the spectrum. No one in football wants to be on a list titled worst ever. Often such lists take a swipe at those in charge of the first team and who the worst ever managers are.

Yet when looking to rank the worst strikers in football history, one factor is consistent. That is a lack of goals. Football is a brutal sport. A striker can work hard all day long, but ultimately, they are judged on one thing – whether or not they can put the ball in the back of the net. The following list ranks the nine worst strikers in football history.

The 9 Worst Strikers in Football History Rank Name Nation 1 Carlos Kaiser Brazil 2 Yaya Sanogo France 3 Guido Carrillo Argentina 4 Marco Boogers Netherlands 5 Fred Brazil 6 Serginho Brazil 7 Sean Dundee Germany / South Africa 8 Carsten Jancker Germany 9 Stephane Guivarc'h France

9 Stephane Guivarc’h

France

Yes, Stephane Guivarc’h did play for France. His 14 caps included playing throughout the 1998 World Cup for France, a tournament they won. The nation's management pointed to the crucial role the striker played in a lone role up front, about how he created space and opportunities for others.

But Guivarc’h didn’t score a single goal in that tournament. He didn’t do much better for Newcastle, scoring a goal before being sold to Rangers after only four games. Goals didn’t really follow at Ibrox, with the Frenchman netting seven in 18 games before he went back to France.

8 Carsten Jancker

Germany

Renowned for kissing the back of his hand after he scored, Carsten Jancker was a divisive figure. For British fans, he is perhaps best known for hitting the crossbar for Bayern Munich against Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final. They lost that game in agonising fashion. Although he did win the tournament with the Germans in 2001.

Yet he was often derided for his form with the German national team who, by the year 2002, were ridiculed for being second rate. Despite it all, they reached the 2002 World Cup Final. Although by then, the striker was out of favour. A move to Udinese in Serie A proved fruitless, with the German scoring just three goals in two years at the club.

7 Sean Dundee

Germany / South Africa

After a fairly good goal scoring run at Karlsruher, Sean Dundee was transferred to Liverpool in 1998 for £2m. He had scored 60 in 175 games for the German outfit. This included two goals in a 4-1 rout of Bayern Munich. However, the goals failed to materialise at Anfield. Dundee was brought in as a back up striker, but only played five games for Liverpool.

In fact, he did not make the squad for a Premier League game until April following his move the summer before. None of those saw him complete 90 minutes. He did score 33 for Stuttgart over four years, but sadly for Dundee, he’s more often remembered for what he didn’t do at Anfield, which was score any goals.

6 Serginho

Brazil

Forget the Netherlands in 1974 and 1978, for many, it’s Brazil in 1982 who are considered the best team never to win the World Cup. That Brazilian team had Socrates and Zico and had a verve and flair in keeping with the famous 1970 team. Yet they lost to a Paolo Rossi-inspired Italy.

Rossi got a hat trick, ending Brazil’s interest in the competition. Much of the criticism of Brazil’s failure came Serginho’s way. The knives were out earlier in the tournament. After he was substituted in their group game with New Zealand, former Brazil manager Joao Saldana said: “Now the ball is round again.” The striker would not play for Brazil after 1982.

5 Fred

Brazil

Frederico Chaves Guedes, otherwise known as Fred, had a pretty good strike record during his career, which was mostly in South America. There, his most notable club was the Brazilian giant Fluminense. He scored 148 goals for the club in 201 games. He scored goals in Europe too. With Lyon, he won the French title three times, scoring 43 goals in 125 games.

Although so much of life is about timing. With Neymar injured, the weight of goal-scoring responsibility, for one of Brazil’s biggest ever games, fell on Fred’s shoulders. This is regarding the 2014 World Cup semi-final in Brazil. Yet Brazil lost 7-1. It was reported that the striker failed to make a single tackle, cross, run or interception during the match. In fact, the majority of his possession was due to the seven restarts.

4 Marco Boogers

Netherlands

Harry Redknapp made many signings during his managerial career, yet it is Marco Boogers he considers his worst ever. West Ham paid a million for the Dutch striker in 1995. He would make an immediate and memorable impact at the club.

After coming on as a sub at Old Trafford with 18 minutes left, he was sent off for a late and high challenge on Gary Neville. This sparked a brawl. More often than not, Boogers was not in Redknapp’s squad. The former Hammers manager is fairly dismissive of his former signing’s contribution.

"We ended up signing him for £750,000. He came in and played his first game at Old Trafford and he booted Gary Neville. That was the only good thing he did in his time at the club."

3 Guido Carrillo

Argentina

In 2018, Southampton paid Monaco in the region of £19m. Within 18 months he was loaned to Spanish side Leganes. In total, he played 10 games for the club but failed to score a single goal. His spell at the club effectively finished after three months. As by March of the year he was signed in, he did not get back in the side's Premier League squad.

Carrillo managed 10 goals in 60 games for Leganes. Carrillo’s form prior to his move to England was four goals in 15 games for Monaco. They were against Guingamp and Troyes, who finished twelfth and nineteenth respectively. In a season where Southampton’s top scorer got seven goals, Carrillo got nowhere near that figure. On only one season did the striker make it to double figures when it came to goals.

2 Yaya Sanogo

France

His 11 goals in 24 Auxerre games earned Yaya Sanogo a move to Arsenal in 2013. In five years at the club he managed just one goal in competitive matches. That came against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The striker was loaned out on three occasions to three different clubs while at the Gunners. During those moves, he scored a total of four goals for Ajax, Charlton and Crystal Palace.

While he failed to score for Palace in the Premier League, he managed a single goal in the FA Cup against Southampton. In 2017, he left England to play for Toulouse, where his 16 goals in 72 games, earned him a return to England, this time for Huddersfield. He failed to score a single goal in the Championship. Without a single Premier League goal to his name, Sanogo is seen as one of the worst strikers in Premier League history, with no goals at all scored in the league.

1 Carlos Kaiser

Brazil

Carlos Kaiser was wonderfully creative. Somehow, he managed to convince Brazil’s biggest clubs to sign him. Yet the striker never scored a single goal in his entire career. As such, he is not only football’s worst ever striker, but perhaps the game’s biggest ever conman. Despite being signed by Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo and Vasco de Gama, the striker went out of his way not to play football.

“I wanted to be among the other players, I just didn’t want to play. It’s everybody else’s problem if they want me to be a footballer. Not even Jesus pleased everybody. Why would I?”

Somehow, he was able to make friends with influential people and gain a place at a club. Inevitably, he would get what he felt was an injury in training, which would prevent him from playing. Former World Cup winner Bebeto was fully aware Kaiser was not good enough. “He was completely out of his depth,” Bebeto says. “He would be dashing from one end to the other. Sweating loads! He was knackered before training even started! One day we just said: ‘Get out, Kaiser! Otherwise we’ll end up killing you!”

Having allegedly been out partying all night, he was on the bench for the game the next day. He was reassured that he would not be needed to go on. Yet, with his side being 2-0 down and playing badly, he was ordered to warm up. He knew that in his state, going on as a sub would be a disaster. He also knew not going on could lead to serious trouble, so he started a brawl with supporters, earning himself a red card in the process.

All stats via Transfermarkt correct as of 12/01/25