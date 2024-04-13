Key Takeaways The Lakers trade for Russell Westbrook set them back, while the Wizards benefited from the young talent they got in return.

The Nets' trade for the Celtics' aging core backfired as Boston set up future success with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Bucks trading Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for lesser players led to Hall of Fame careers.

In the NBA , trades have become an important part of building a team's success. Trades can elevate a roster into a championship contender by adding just one player, bringing championship glory to a franchise. They can also fail miserably, leaving front offices and fans scratching their heads in disbelief.

Over the course of the NBA, there have been many terrible trades. These trades turned out to swap promising young talent for little in return. They also include those where there was short-term gain for the franchise, but led to long-term regret.

Some trades that failed to crack this list include the Utah Jazz trading their 1979 first round pick to the L.A. Lakers in 1978. Their 1979 first rounder wound up as the first pick in the draft, allowing the Lakers to draft Magic Johnson , who led the franchise to five titles during the 1980s.

The other trade that narrowly missed this list is when the Philadelphia 76ers traded Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns in 1992. Although Barkley never won a title in Phoenix, he found success, unlike the Sixers after trading him away.

Here are the 10 worst trades in the history of the NBA.

10 Clippers Trade For Paul George From Thunder

Thunder flip George for Shai and picks that set foundation for their future

The 2019 offseason saw two blockbuster moves by the Los Angeles Clippers . They were able to sign Kawhi Leonard , who was fresh off of winning a championship in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors. They also pulled off a massive trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder , receiving Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Danilo Gallinari and seven first round picks.

While this trade shocked the NBA world and made the Clippers one of the best teams on paper, it failed to work out. Both George and Leonard dealt with injury problems, and Los Angeles failed to reach the NBA Finals, making it out of the first round just twice during George's five seasons with the team.

Paul George vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats 2019-20 to 2023-24 Stat Category George Gilgeous-Alexander G 263 304 PPG 23.0 26.1 RPG 6.0 5.3 APG 4.5 5.3 SPG 1.5 1.4 FG% 45.5% 49.9% 3PT% 39.7% 34.6%

For the Thunder, this trade set the foundation for their rebuild. They received Shai, who has turned into an MVP caliber player, finishing fifth in voting in 2022-23 and second in 2023-24. They also received seven first round picks, two of which became Jalen Williams and Tre Mann . Oklahoma City still owns three more picks from the Clippers over the next two seasons, including two in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With George signing with the 76ers in the 2024 offseason, he officially ended his disappointing tenure with the Clippers, resulting in this trade becoming one of the worst in NBA history. As the Clippers look to recover with Kawhi and James Harden leading the way, the Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA, and became the youngest team in NBA history to finish as the first seed entering the playoffs in 2023-24.

9 Rockets Trade For Charles Barkley From Suns

Rockets Trade Young Core For Aging Barkley

After winning back-to-back titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95, the Houston Rockets looked to win their third consecutive title in 1995-96. Led by Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, the Rockets failed to make it back to the Finals, losing in the Western Conference sem-Finals. After their disappointing ending in 1995-96, they decided to trade for Charles Barkley in the 1996 offseason.

In the trade, the Rockets shipped their young core of Robert Horry, Sam Cassell, Chucky Brown and Mark Bryant to the Suns for an aging Barkley. Houston's young core were a major part of their two titles, but the franchise believed adding Barkley would return them to the top of the NBA.

Charles Barkley Rockets Stats G 183 PPG 16.5 RPG 12.2 APG 3.3 SPG 3.9 FG% 48.2%

Barkley and the Rockets started off strong in 1996-97, making it to the Western Conference Finals, but losing to the Jazz. That would be the furthest Houston would make it into the playoffs over Barkley's four seasons with the team, as they failed to make it out of the first round the next two seasons, then they missed the playoffs entirely in 1999-00, his last season in the NBA.

Although the Suns never found much success, much like the Rockets, Cassell became a solid point guard, eventually winning a title with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08. Horry also had a successful career. He jumped around the league, but by the time his career ended, he was a seven-time champion and one of the most clutch players of his time.

Overall, this trade was a lose-lose for both teams, but the big question that came out of it was whether the Rockets could have won another title if they had not traded for Barkley, who was 33-years-old at the time.

8 Bucks Trade Dirk Nowitzki to the Mavericks

Bucks send Dirk to Dallas after drafting him

On draft night of 1998, the Milwaukee Bucks selected Dirk Nowitzki ninth overall. Dirk entered the draft as the top international player, but the Bucks were more interested in Robert Traylor, who they swapped Dirk for when they traded him to the Dallas Mavericks after drafting him.

That was a poor decision by the Bucks, as Traylor failed to transfer his college success to the NBA, averaging just 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over seven seasons in the NBA.

Dirk Nowitzki vs. Robert Traylor Career Stats Stat Category Nowitzki Traylor G 1,522 438 PPG 20.7 4.8 RPG 7.5 3.7 APG 2.4 0.7 FG% 47.1% 47.4% 3PT% 38.0% 16.7%

Dirk, on the other hand, went on to have a Hall of Fame career, spending all 21 seasons of his career with the Mavericks. He finished his career as a 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. He won MVP in 2006-07 and led Dallas to their first championship in franchise history in 2010-11, claiming Finals MVP.

7 Lakers Trade for Russell Westbrook

Lakers set themselves back by dealing for Westbrook

Fresh off of winning the title in 2019-20, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis were set to repeat in 2020-21. That did not happen, and instead, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Suns. After their disappointing playoff exit, Los Angeles decided to make a deal for Russell Westbrook during the 2021 offseason.

The trade was a five-team blockbuster that included Westbrook heading to the Lakers and both Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope heading to the Washington Wizards . Although the Wizards have had no success since the trade, they have set themselves up to be a contender in the future thanks to their young talent.

Kuzma has gone on to be one of the NBA's better scorers, averaging 202 points and 7.4 rebounds in his three seasons with Washington thus far, including posting a career year in 2023-24. Caldwell-Pope has also found success, primarily with the Denver Nuggets, who he helped lead to their first championship in franchise history in 2022-23 alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray .

Russell Westbrook Lakers Stats G 130 PPG 17.4 RPG 6.9 APG 7.2 SPG 1.0 FG% 43.4% 3PT% 29.7%

While Kuzma and Calwell-Pope found success, Westbrook did not, spending a little over a year with the Lakers. As a ball-dominant player, Westbrook did not work well next to LeBron, leading to the Lakers trading him to the Jazz in 2023. The Jazz then bought him out, allowing him to sign with the Clippers, where he became one of the better sixth men in the NBA. During the 2024 offseason, Westbrook joined the Nuggets.

Since the trade, the Lakers have yet to return to the Finals and are still trying to recover from what they had to give up.

6 Nets Trade For Celtics' Aging Core

Nets set up Celtics' future by dealing for their aging core

The Celtics won the Finals in 2007-08 with the core of Kevin Garnett , Paul Pierce , Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo, but failed to find much success in the five years after. Due to this, they decided to start a rebuild in 2013 after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

They traded Garnett, Pierce and Jason Terry, who were all over 35-years-old, to the Brooklyn Nets for five players and four first-round picks. The main pieces Boston received were Kris Humphries, Gerald Wallace and a first-round pick in both 2016 and 2017.

The 2016 first rounder was used to draft Jaylen Brown , who has turned into a star for Boston. The 2017 pick became the first pick in the draft, which they traded to the 76ers in exchange for the third pick. Philadelphia selected Markelle Fultz first, but the Celtics came out as the winner, drafting Jayson Tatum third overall.

Kevin Garnett & Paul Pierce Nets Stats Stat Category Garnett Pierce G 96 75 PPG 6.6 13.5 RPG 6.7 4.6 APG 1.6 2.4 FG% 44.7% 45.1% 3PT% N/A 37.3%

While the trade set the foundation for Boston's success, which was capped off by winning the title in 2023-24 behind Tatum and Brown, the Nets have failed to find success since the trade. Garnett lasted just two seasons in Brooklyn before they traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that originally drafted him, in 2015. Pierce lasted just one season, signing with the Wizards in free agency in 2014.

Since that time, the Nets have failed to compete, even when they built a big three of Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving and James Harden in 2020-21. Brooklyn is still trying to recover from the decision that they made in 2013, and shows no signs of competing for a championship in the near future.

5 76ers Trade Wilt Chamberlain to the Lakers

76ers send Wilt to L.A. despite three consecutive MVPs

Wilt Chamberlain was the NBA's most dominant player during his career in the league. During his time with the 76ers, the Philadelphia native won three consecutive MVP awards from 1965-66 to 1967-68 and led the Sixers to a championship in 1966-67. Despite his success, Philadelphia decided to trade away the reigning MVP winner to the Lakers in 1968, shocking the NBA world.

In the trade, the Sixers shipped Wilt off to L.A. in exchange for Jerry Chambers, Archie Clark and Darrall Imhoff. At the time, Wilt was arguably the best player in the NBA, and Philadelphia's haul for him was lackluster due to Chamberlain's dominance. The 76ers struggled with Wilt, failing to advance out of the second round of the playoffs every season until 1976-77, when they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Finals.

Wilt Chamberlain Lakers Stats G 339 PPG 17.7 RPG 19.2 APG 4.3 FG% 60.5%

The Lakers, on the other hand, thrived with Chamberlain on the roster. With the duo of Chamberlain and Jerry West, L.A. reached the Finals four times, eventually winning the title in 1971-72 with Wilt being named Finals MVP. During his five seasons in L.A., Chamberlain was a four-time All-Star and continued to dominate the NBA.

4 Bucks Trade Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Lakers

Bucks ship Kareem to L.A. for unknowns

The Bucks have not had much success in trading big men, as was already seen when they traded away Dirk. The first All-Star big man that they traded was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , who not only became one of the best players in Bucks' history, but also led them to their first championship in franchise history in 1970-71.

In 1975, Kareem approached Bucks' ownership with a trade request. They agreed to trade him to the Lakers, for three players. Those three players were Junior Bridgeman, Dave Meyers and Brian Winters, a lackluster trade package for one of the best players in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lakers Stats G 1,093 PPG 22.1 RPG 9.4 APG 3.3 BPG 2.5 FG% 56.7%

Kareem thrived in Los Angeles, playing fourteen seasons with the Lakers while being a 13-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and seven-time All-Defensive selection. His first two seasons in L.A., he was named MVP. He also won MVP in 1979-80, the sixth of his career and third with the Lakers.

After the Lakers drafted Magic Johnson first overall in 1979, the duo of him and Kareem dominated the NBA in the 1980s. In their first season together, they won the title, their first of five championships together.

While the Lakers found success with their new big man, the Bucks did not. Milwaukee failed to reach the Finals again without Kareem until Giannis Antetokounmpo led them to their second title in 2020-21.

What makes the trade even worse was the fact that the Bucks traded one of the best players of all time for a package of three players who became unknowns. Even with Kareem wanting out, Milwaukee could have found a much better package in return for their All-Star big man.

3 SuperSonics Trade Scottie Pippen to the Bulls

Sonics gift Bulls Michael Jordan's 1A

During the 1987 draft, the Seattle SuperSonics drafted Scottie Pippen fifth overall. After selecting him, they sent him to the Chicago Bulls for Olden Polynice and two picks, a trade that they would regret.

When Pippen entered the draft, no team thought that he would turn into the player that he became. After arriving in Chicago, he became the perfect player next to Michael Jordan, as they would dominate the NBA over the next decade.

Scottie Pippen Bulls Stats G 856 PPG 17.7 RPG 6.7 APG 5.3 SPG 2.1 FG% 48.1% 3PT% 32.7%

Pippen spent 12 seasons in Chicago. The duo of him and Jordan led the Bulls to six championships in eight seasons, which could have been more if Jordan had not retired for two seasons. Pippen also became one of the best defenders in NBA history, while also being a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive selection.

While Pippen went on to have a Hall of Fame career in Chicago, Polynice and the Sonics struggled, failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs in Polynice's four seasons with the franchise.

2 Hawks Trade Bill Russell to the Celtics

Hawks send Russell to their rival

After selecting Bill Russell second overall in the 1956 draft, the then St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks , traded him to one of their biggest rivals, the Celtics.

The Hawks' return was not terrible, as they received Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley, both Hall of Fame players. Despite this, Russell turned out to be the greatest winner in NBA history, helping the Celtics win 11 championships, including eight straight from 1958-59 to 1965-66.

Bill Russell Career Stats G 963 PPG 15.1 RPG 22.5 APG 4.3 FG% 44.0%

Russell finished his career as an 11-time champion, five-time MVP award winner, 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. With him leading the way, the Celtics dominated the late 1950s and 1960s, becoming the most successful team in NBA history.

The Hawks, on the other hand, did not find as much success. They lost to Russell and the Celtics three times in the NBA Finals, but did defeat Boston in 1957-58, the Hawks' only championship in franchise history.

Although they did win one title, fans are left to wonder if the Hawks would have had as much success as the Celtics if they had kept Russell.

1 Hornets Trade Kobe Bryant to the Lakers

Hornets draft Kobe and trade him to Lakers quickly after

In the 1996 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe Bryant 13th overall out of high school. They then sent him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac, thanks to the Lakers' general manager, Jerry West, having an interest in him after seeing him at predraft workouts.

The trade worked out well for Los Angeles, as Kobe formed one of the best duos in NBA history with Shaquille O'Neal . The duo led the Lakers to three consecutive championships from 1999-00 to 2001-02. Even after Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat , Kobe continued to make the Lakers a contender, winning back-to-back titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 alongside Pau Gasol.

Kobe Bryant Career Stats G 1,346 PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7% 3PT% 32.9%

Bryant spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships and two Finals MVPs along the way. He was also the 2007-08 MVP, an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defensive selection.

While Kobe became one of the greatest players in NBA history, Vlade Divac also carved out a Hall of Fame career, but played only two seasons with the Hornets.

The Hornets as a franchise have struggled since they were founded, and by trading Kobe, they are part of one of the biggest "What Ifs?" in NBA history.