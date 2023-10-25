Highlights Successful NFL trades can transform a team's fortunes overnight by acquiring star players and valuable draft picks for immediate and long-term success.

NFL trades can be a game-changer for teams, either propelling them to new heights or causing them to plummet to the depths of disappointment. When executed successfully, trades can provide a winning team with the missing piece of the puzzle, turning them into contenders for the Super Bowl. However, for those on the wrong side of the deal, the consequences can be devastating.

When teams win a trade, they often acquire a star player who can make an immediate impact. Such acquisitions can transform a team's fortunes overnight, garnering them the attention and respect they desire. Conversely, for teams that lose a trade, the fallout can be devastating. The ramifications can be long-lasting, leading to a prolonged period of poor performance. The fan base can lose faith, and the franchise's reputation can suffer. In some cases, a disastrous trade can set a team back for years. Here are some of the worst trades in NFL history; one team acquired a key piece to their future success and the other was left with virtually nothing.

Miami Dolphins traded the third overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance only started four games for San Francisco

The 2021 NFL draft was littered with a number of Quarterback prospects, notably Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, who were all drafted in the first round. The San Francisco 49ers were coming off a mediocre 2020 season where they finished 6-10 with major issues at Quarterback, including injuries to their top 2 QBs, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

The team was ready to move on from Garoppolo as their starter, and decided to draft their franchise quarterback. The 49ers traded their first-round pick (12th overall), 2022 first- and third-round picks, and 2023 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third overall pick. When it was the 49ers turn to draft, Lawrence and Wilson were already off the table, having been taken first and second overall. With the third overall pick, the 49ers selected Trey Lance.

San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Miami 1st Round Pick 2021 (3rd Overall) Drafted Trey Lance San Francisco 1st Round Pick 2021 (12th Overall) Traded to Philadelphia for 6th Overall

Drafted Jaylen Waddle San Francisco 1st Round Pick 2022 (29th Overall) Traded to Kansas City with 2nd & 4th Rd. for

Tyreek Hill San Francisco 3rd Round Pick 2022 (102nd Overall) Drafted Channing Tindal San Francisco 1st Round Pick 2023 (29th Overall) Traded to Denver with 4th Rd. & Chase Edmonds for

Bradley Chubb

Lance played backup to Garoppolo during the 2021 season, but won the starting job over Garoppolo in 2022. Unfortunately for Lance, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the second game of the season. Eventually, Brock Purdy took over as starter, and the 49ers never looked back. Lance was eventually traded during the 2023 off-season to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. On the other side of the deal, the Miami Dolphins capitalized on their stock of draft picks. Miami would go on to make multiple other transactions, eventually drafting WR Jaylen Waddle, and trading for WR Tyreek Hill and LB Bradley Chubb. While Miami did use some of their other assets to acquire these big names, it simply would not have been possible without the trade with the 49ers.

Houston Oilers traded Steve Largent to the Seattle Seahawks

Steve Largent became a Hall-of-Famer

The Houston Oilers trading Steve Largent to the Seattle Seahawks in 1976 was the worst NFL trade in history at that time, a title that would be held until the Eric Dickerson trade 11 years later (Spoiler Below). Not only did the Oilers miss out on the career Largent had with the Seahawks, it makes little sense why the Oilers would use their fourth-round pick to draft Largent and then trade him for a future eighth-round pick before he had played a single game in the NFL.

Houston Oilers Seattle Seahawks Seattle 8th Round Pick 1977 (198 Overall) Drafted Steve Davis Steve Largent

Largent enjoyed a 14-year career with the Seahawks, accumulating 13,089 yards and 100 touchdowns. In 8 of his 14 seasons, he surpassed 1,000 yards, and he received multiple All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selections. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame in 1995, his first year of eligibility. Not only did the trade make no sense, the Oilers used the eighth round pick in 1977 to draft another wide receiver, Steve Davis. Davis never played a single game in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers traded the third overall pick to the Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky only played four seasons with Chicago

Throughout the team’s illustrious history, the Chicago Bears are notorious for their great defense and their mediocre Quarterbacks. During the 2017 draft, Chicago, thinking that they would land their franchise Quarterback, traded away the third overall pick, along with their third-round and fourth-round picks, to move up one spot in the draft. With the second overall pick, the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky.

Teams have made similar moves in the past, and it doesn’t typically work out too well. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t so much the trade in itself that didn’t age well; it was the decision to select Trubisky instead of QB Patrick Mahomes, who was later taken with the 10th pick. Did the San Francisco 49ers, the team that originally held the second-round pick, ever even have the intention of drafting a QB? Likely not, as they would have either kept the second overall pick to claim Trubisky for themselves, or drafted Mahomes with the third pick.

Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 1st Round Pick (2nd Overall) Drafted Mitch Trubisky Chicago 1st Round Pick 2017 (3rd Overall) Drafted Solomon Thomas Chicago 3rd Round Pick 2017 (67th Overall) Traded to New Orleans for 2nd Rd. in 2018

Drafted Dante Pettis Chicago 4th Round Pick 2017 (111th Overall) Traded to Seattle along with 2nd Rd. for

1st Round Pick

Drafted Reuben Foster

With their acquired picks, the 49ers were able to get DE Solomon Thomas, WR Dante Pettis (trade with New Orleans) and LB Reuben Foster (trade with Seattle). Thomas is easily the strongest acquisition of the three, and, had he been taken by the Bears, would have complemented the Bears’ Defense.

Indianapolis Colts traded Marshall Faulk to the St. Louis Rams

The Colts traded away a Hall-of-Fame Running Back

Marshall Faulk was the lead Running Back for the Indianapolis Colts for five seasons, accumulating 5,320 rushing yards and 8,124 all-purpose yards. As the 1999 season approached, Faulk was without a contract and considered holding out. The Colts elected to trade the elite RB to the St. Louis Rams for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick rather than negotiate a new contract.

St. Louis Rams Indianapolis Colts Marshall Faulk Los Angeles 2nd Round Pick 1999 (36th Overall) Drafted Mike Peterson Los Angeles 5th Round Pick 1999 (138th Overall) Drafted Brad Scioli

Faulk went on to become a key part of the "Greatest Show on Turf" in St. Louis. Not only did he help the Rams win a Super Bowl, but he was named NFL MVP in 2000 and Offensive Player of the Year from 1999-2001. The Colts were not nearly as fortunate with their end of the trade (LB Mike Peterson and DE Brad Scioli). While the trade did not necessarily turn out in their favor, the Colts did use their own fourth overall pick in the 1999 draft to select Edgerrin James, who went on to achieve great things in Indianapolis alongside Peyton Manning.

Atlanta Falcons traded Brett Favre to the Green Bay Packers

Brett Favre became a legend in Green Bay

The Atlanta Falcons drafted QB Brett Favre in the second-round of the 1991 NFL draft. Falcons Head Coach Jerry Galnville showed no desire to play Favre, electing instead to play QBs Chris Miller and Billy Joe Tolliver. During the off-season, the Falcons traded Favre to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a first-round pick. At the time, it looked like a great deal for the Falcons, effectively upgrading their second-round 1991 pick to a first-round pick in the 1992 draft.

Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons Brett Favre Green Bay 1st Round Pick 1992 (19th Overall) Drafted Tony Smith

Favre enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Packers, including three MVP titles and a Super Bowl victory in 1996. On the other hand, Atlanta went on to draft RB Tony Smith. Smith totaled 329 career rushing yards before he left the NFL in 1999. The trade is often cited as one of the biggest missed opportunities in NFL history, with the Falcons passing on a future franchise quarterback.

Baltimore Colts traded John Elway to the Denver Broncos

John Elway led the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories

The 1983 draft class was legendary: seven players, three of which were quarterbacks, went on post Hall-of-Fame NFL careers. Prior to the 1983 draft, the Baltimore Colts held the first overall draft pick, and were set to draft top prospect QB John Elway. Elway, however, made it very clear going into the draft that he did not want to play for the Colts. Elway hoped that the Colts would pass on him, and that he would be selected second overall by the Rams. Unfortunately for Elway, he was indeed drafted by the Colts, and the Rams went on to select Eric Dickerson.

The Colts owner, Robert Irsay, believed that he would be able to convince Elway to play in Baltimore. When Elway made it clear that he would not report to the Colts, Irsay had no choice but to find a trade partner. On May 2, one week after the draft, the Colts and the Denver Broncos completed the trade. The Broncos received Elway in exchange for OG Chris Hinton (selected 4th in the 1983 draft), QB Mark Herrmann, and Denver’s first-round pick in the 1984 NFL draft.

Denver Broncos Baltimore Colts John Elway Chris Hinton Mark Herrmann Denver 1st Round Pick 1984 (19th Overall) Drafted Ron Solt

Elway went on to become a legend in Denver, leading the team to multiple Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl championships. He won plenty of personal awards including NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and 9 Pro-Bowl selections. The Colts essentially received nothing in return.

Seattle Seahawks traded Joey Galloway to the Dallas Cowboys

Galloway never replicated the success he had in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks traded wide receiver Joey Galloway to the Dallas Cowboys in 2000 in exchange for the Cowboys’ 2000 and 2001 first-round draft picks. While Galloway’s stats in Seattle were great- he posted three 1,000 yard receiving seasons with the team- the Seahawks organization was fed up with the WR after he refused to play the first eight games of the 1999 season due to a contract dispute. Once he returned to the field, Galloway posted only 335 yards over 8 games, well off of his 1,000 yard pace of previous seasons.

Dallas still saw value in the Wide Receiver and welcomed him to their organization, not realizing that his production as a Cowboys would never even come close to the player that the Seahawks selected with the picks they got in return.

Dallas Cowboys Seattle Seahawks Joey Galloway Dallas 1st Round Pick 2000 (19th Overall) Drafted Shaun Alexander Dallas 1st Round Pick 2001 (7th Overall) Traded to San Francisco for 9th Overall

Drafted Koren Robinson

Unfortunately for Dallas, Galloway tore his ACL during his first game as a Cowboy. He would come back and play 3 full seasons with the team, but never broke the 1,000 yard threshold with them. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys traded Galloway in 2004 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Keyshawn Johnson. Galloway returned to his 1,000 yard form with the Bucs, whereas Johnson retired three seasons later without providing much value to the Cowboys.

Now, to understand why Seattle won this trade: with their two acquired picks, the Seahawks drafted RB Shaun Alexander and WR Koren Robinson. Alexander's resume speaks for itself - NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, First and Second Team All-Pro, 3-time Pro-Bowler and countless other accolades. Additionally, Robinson's production during his 4 seasons with the Seahawks was just as good as Galloway’s was with the Cowboys over that same stretch.

Los Angeles Rams traded Eric Dickerson to the Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills actually won the Eric Dickerson trade

In 1987, the Indianapolis Colts acquired star running back Eric Dickerson from the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade that involved multiple teams, players, and picks. To this day, Dickerson still holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single season (2,105 yds, set in 1984 with the Rams). What makes this trade interesting is the fact that Dickerson was a holdout at the beginning of the 1985 season; the RB wanted to renegotiate his contract following his record breaking season.

Dickerson returned to the Rams a few weeks into the 1985 season under a ‘good faith’ contract set to expire following the 1987 season. The Rams organization knew that they had to trade Dickerson in order to avoid another contract negotiation, and they found a willing trade partner in the Indianapolis Colts. That trade included RB Greg Bell, RB Owen Gill, 3 first-round draft picks, and 3 second-round picks from the Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Eric Dickerson Greg Bell Cornelius Bennett Owen Gill Buffalo 1st Round Pick 1988 (14th Overall) Drafted Gaston Green Indianapolis 1st Round Pick 1988 (20th Overall) Drafted Aaron Cox Indianapolis 2nd Round Pick 1988 (47th Overall) Drafted Fred Strickland Buffalo 1st Round Pick 1989 (26th Overall) Drafted Cleveland Gary Indianapolis 2nd Round Pick 1989 (45th Overall) Drafted Frank Stams Buffalo 2nd Round Pick 1989 (53rd Overall) Drafted Darryl Henley

Although Dickerson had a successful stint in Indianapolis, his production fell sharply after only two seasons. The worst part of the trade for the Colts was not necessarily the draft picks that they had given up, but the fact that they traded away LB Cornelius Bennett. Bennett played with the Bills from 1987 to 1995, and would go on to become a 3-time All-Pro, a 5-time Pro-Bowler, and a member of the NFL 1990’s All-Decade Team. Looking back, the Buffalo Bills were the clear winners of the trade.

Washington Commanders traded the fifth overall pick to the New Orleans Saints

Ricky Williams was traded to Miami after just three seasons in New Orleans

The 1999 NFL Draft trade between the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders is one of the most controversial draft-day deals in NFL history. The Commanders held the 5th overall pick; the Saints held both the 12th overall pick and the overwhelming desire to select Ricky Williams, a highly-touted Running Back from the University of Texas.

In a stunning move, the Saints agreed to trade the 12th overall pick, their remaining five 1999 draft picks, and their first- and third- round picks in the 2000 NFL draft in exchange for the Commanders’ 5th overall pick. The deal sent shockwaves throughout the NFL community. The Saints' decision to trade away multiple draft picks to move up in the draft order raised questions about the value of a single player in a league that typically values depth and multiple prospects.

As the 1999 NFL Draft played out, Washington then went on to make another deal with the Chicago Bears. They traded the first- and third-round picks that they had just received from the Saints, as well as their own fourth- and fifth-round picks, in exchange for Chicago’s 7th overall pick. With the 7th overall pick, Washington drafted CB Champ Bailey.

New Orleans finished the 1999 with a dismal 3-13 record, which would have secured them with the 2nd overall pick in the 2000 entry draft. That pick went to Washington, who selected

LB LaVar Arrington. Arrington played 6 solid seasons with the Commanders before a serious motorcycle accident forced him to retire at the age of 28.

New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders Washington 1st Round Pick 1999 (5th Overall) Drafted Ricky Williams New Orleans 1st Round Pick 1999 (12th Overall) Traded to Chicago along with 3rd (from NO), 4th & 5th Rd. for

7th Overall

Drafted Champ Bailey New Orleans 3rd Round Pick 1999 (71st Overall) Used in Trade Above New Orleans 4th Round Pick 1999 (107th Overall) Drafted Nate Stimson New Orleans 5th Round Pick 1999 (144th Overall) Traded to Chicago with their Own 40th pick for 37th overall New Orleans 6th Round Pick 1999 (179th Overall) Traded to Denver along with 7th (from NO) for

165th Overall

Drafted Derek Smith New Orleans 7th Round Pick 1999 (218th Overall) Used in Trade Above New Orleans 1st Round Pick 2000 (2nd Overall) Drafted LaVar Arrington New Orleans 3rd Round Pick 2000 (64th Overall) Drafted Lloyd Harrison

While Ricky Williams did enjoy a respectable NFL career, he only spent three seasons with the Saints before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. In the deal with the Dolphins, the Saints were able to recover some of their draft equity in first-round, 2002 and 2003 draft picks.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the players acquired with those picks did not bring any long-term value to their organization.

The Washington-New Orleans Draft trade remains a subject of debate and scrutiny. The high cost that the Saints paid for Williams became a cautionary tale in NFL history, highlighting the risks of bold draft-day maneuvers and the complexities of evaluating a single player's worth.

Dallas Cowboys traded Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings

The Cowboys used the draft picks to select Emmitt Smith

During the 1988 season, Herschel Walker accumulated 1,514 rushing yards, 505 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns over 16 games. Mid-season in 1989, the Dallas Cowboys traded the All-Pro Running Back to the Minnesota Vikings in one of the most infamous trades in the history of the NFL. In return, the Vikings sent a massive package of draft picks and players to Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings San Diego Chargers Jesse Solomon Herschel Walker Darrin Nelson David Howard Dallas 3rd Round Pick 1990 (54th Overall) Drafted Mike Jones Issiac Holt San Diego 5th Round Pick 1990 (116th Overall) Drafted Reggie Thornton Alex Stewart Dallas 10th Round Pick 1990 (249th Overall) Drafted Pat Newman Minnesota 1st Round Pick 1990 (21st Overall) Traded to Pittsburgh along with 3rd (Acquired in SF trade) for

17th Overall

Drafted Emmitt Smith Dallas 3rd Round Pick 1991(68th Overall) Drafted Jake Reed Minnesota 2nd Round Pick 1990 (47th Overall) Traded to San Francisco along with 3rd (Own Pick) for

Package of players, 81st & 304th Overall

81st Overall pick was included in Trade for Emmitt Smith Minnesota 6th Round Pick 1990 (158th Overall) Traded to Oakland along with other late draft picks for

Stan Smagala Minnesota 1st Round Pick 1991 (11th Overall) Traded to New England along with 2nd (Own Pick) & players for

1st Overall

Drafted Russell Maryland Minnesota 2nd Round Pick 1991 (38th Overall) Traded to Houston along with 5th (Own Pick) for

Alonzo Highsmith Minnesota 1st Round Pick 1992 (13th Overall) Traded to New England along with 3rd Rd. (from Minn) for

19th, 37th and 104th Overall

19th Pick was Traded to Green Bay (Brett Favre Trade) for

17th Overall

Drafted Kevin Smith Minnesota 2nd Round Pick 1992 (40th Overall) Traded to Kansas City for 47th and 74th Overall

47th Traded to Washington with 74th for 56th and 58th Overall

56th Traded to Detroit for 82nd, 109th and 250th Overall

58th Drafted Clayton Holmes

82nd Drafted James Brown

109th Drafted Tom Myslinski

250th Drafted Chris Hall Minnesota 3rd Round Pick 1992 (71st Overall) Used in Trade Above

While Walker had a productive stint in Minnesota, his career there pales in comparison to the dynasty that the Cowboys built with their acquired assets. In addition to the position players received, the Cowboys were able to use their 8 draft picks to land future Hall-of-Famer RB Emmitt Smith, DB Darren Woodson, DT Russell Maryland, and DB Kevin Smith. The Cowboys went on to win three Super Bowl titles in 1993, 1994 and 1996, while Minnesota never made it past the Wild Card game during that time.