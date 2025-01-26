The Premier League has been blessed with so many talented and tricky wingers since it began way back in 1992. We have seen pace merchants with dazzling feet and great end product. Names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah spring to mind. And even Eden Hazard and Ryan Giggs, who are widely regarded as the greatest left-wingers in Premier League history.

But, for every great winger of the past, dozens massively failed to deliver on their expectations for numerous reasons. At GIVEMESPORT, we have come up with a list ranking the 10 worst wingers in Premier League history.

Ranking Factors

Failing to expectations: If the player arrived at a club for a big transfer fee but flopped at said club.

Lack of impact: How many goals and assists did they get in the Premier League?

How many goals and assists did they get in the Premier League? Time at the club: How long did they stay at the club for, and did they play many games?

10 Worst Wingers in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Player Team/s Goals & Assists Appearances 1. Antony Manchester United 5 Goals & 3 Assists 62 2. Jordan Ibe Liverpool, Bournemouth 4 Goals & 10 Assists 119 3. Bebe Manchester United N/A 2 4. Gervinho Arsenal 9 Goals & 9 Assists 46 5. Albert Luque Newcastle United 1 Goal & 0 Assists 21 6. Gabriel Obertan Manchester United, Newcastle United 2 Goals & 7 Assists 72 7. El Hadji Diouf Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland 28 Goals & 25 Assists 242 8. Savio Nsereko West Ham United N/A 10 9. Royston Drenthe Everton 3 Goals & 5 Assists 21 10. Joey Beauchamp West Ham United N/A 0

10 Joey Beauchamp

West Ham United

Perhaps controversially ranking at number 10 on this list is Joey Beauchamp. Back in the late 1980s and early 90s, Beauchamp lit up England's lower leagues with Oxford United, scoring 20 goals in 124 league games across five seasons. This sort of form led West Ham United to sign him for a £1 million fee back in June 1994 (which in those days was a big fee).

Despite his potential to make the step up to the top-flight, his time with the Hammers lasted less than 60 days, due to the player being unhappy with travelling from Oxford to east London every day, and he was unwilling to relocate to the capital.

He never made a single competitive appearance for the club. Two months after joining West Ham for £1m, Beauchamp signed for Swindon Town for a club-record fee of £850,000, which also saw Adrian Whitbread leave Swindon to join the Hammers.

9 Royston Drenthe

Everton

Royston Drenthe was possibly the most talented player out of all the players on this list. The issue with the former Dutch international was his work rate and his lack of professionalism in training and his personal life. The versatile left-sided player was once heralded as a future superstar, which is why Real Madrid had him on their books for five seasons. During his time at Los Blancos, he was sent out on loan twice.

One of those loan moves was to Everton, where he promised to be so much better than how his spell actually turned out. The left-winger scored three times in 21 Premier League games during the 2011/12 campaign, but his poor conduct in training limited his impact and David Moyes, the Everton manager at the time, banned him from the training ground.

8 Savio Nsereko

West Ham United

Savio Nsereko was signed by West Ham United for a reported £9 million fee in January 2009 in hopes of making an instant impact, following the departure of Craig Bellamy to Manchester City. Nsereko failed miserably to live up to his price tag, and he only spent a few months at the club, totalling 10 Premier League appearances with zero goals or assists.

The German youth international would be sold in the summer of 2009 to Fiorentina at a massive loss, although the Hammers did get Manuel da Costa for free as part of the deal. His time at Fiorentina wasn't great either; he was loaned out six times in his three years there.

7 El Hadji Diouf

Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland

El Hadji Diouf was seen as the winger who would push Liverpool over the line in terms of winning the Premier League in the early 2000s. The Senegal international began his Reds career by scoring two goals on his Anfield debut in the 2002/03 campaign. Despite his promising start, the £10 million signing did not have the desired impact Gerard Houllier wanted.

He would only score three goals in 55 league appearances for Liverpool. He did find form during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in the 04/05 campaign, scoring nine times in 27 Premier League games, but Diouf's Premier League career was full of inconsistency and highly controversial moments both on and off the field.

6 Gabriel Obertan

Manchester United, Newcastle United

When you talk about Gabriel Obertan, it's difficult to describe him as anything other than a speedboat with no steering wheel. He had a blistering pace but absolutely nothing else to go with it. You can see the reason why Manchester United gambled £3 million on him back in 2009 in hopes that they could smooth him out into the finished article. But, that never happened.

The Frenchman made 14 top-flight appearances for the Red Devils before leaving for Newcastle United for approximately £3 million. It was the same story at the Magpies though. Obertan was infuriating to watch as he'd often sprint past a defender but follow it up with a poor decision or a poor-quality cross, pass or shot.

5 Albert Luque

Newcastle United

Albert Luque made a name for himself during his stint at Deportivo La Coruna, particularly in the 2003/04 and 2004/05 campaigns when he bagged 19 La Liga goals and six assists across two seasons. His stock rose further when he scored four times in Deportivo's 2003/04 Champions League campaign, with huge goals coming against Juventus and AC Milan in the knockout stages.

Newcastle United eventually snapped him up for around £9 million in August 2005 with the versatile winger showing tremendous potential. However, the Barcelona academy product failed to deliver in a black and white shirt, and he could only muster one goal in 21 appearances across two years.

4 Gervinho

Arsenal

Gervinho is one of the most disappointing signings in recent Premier League history. After ripping up Ligue 1 for a couple of years, netting 28 times in 67 games for Lille, Arsenal picked him up for less than £11 million in the summer of 2011.

After seeing the damage he caused at Lille alongside Eden Hazard, Arsene Wenger had high hopes that Gervinho could pack a punch in the Premier League. But not literally. The Ivorian was shown a straight red card on his Premier League debut after smacking Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton in the face. That was a sign of things to come; the winger failed to deliver performances consistently before leaving for Roma in 2012.

3 Bebe

Manchester United

Bebe goes down as one of the most bizarre signings ever made by the great Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Signed for a reported £7.4 million fee back in 2010, Bebe was seen as a winger with great potential. 'Potential' being the operative word. The Portuguese-born player was only signed by Ferguson because the Scots' former assistant, Carlos Queiroz, had recommended the signing to him.

Bebe would play only two Premier League games in the 2010/11 campaign before being shipped out on loan for the next three years of his United career. Across a 15-year-long career, the former Portugal youth international has had 14 different professional clubs, which tells you all you need to know about him as a player.

2 Jordan Ibe

Liverpool, Bournemouth

Believe it or not, Jordan Ibe was once labelled as the 'Raheem Sterling replacement' during his time at Liverpool. He was a powerful runner who was very direct with the ball at his feet, but that was it. He had a very poor end product.

After spending four years on Merseyside, where he amassed one goal in 41 appearances, Bournemouth splashed the cash and signed him for what was a club-record fee of £15 million at that time, in the summer of 2016.

Ibe, the former England youth international, spent four years with the Cherries, scoring three goals in 78 top-flight appearances, before dropping a level to the Championship. At 29 years of age, the once promising winger now plies his trade in the seventh tier of English football for Hayes & Yeading United.

1 Antony

Manchester United

Signed by Manchester United for a whopping £82 million from Ajax, Antony has gone down as one of the worst value-for-money signings in football history. The Brazilian has shown absolutely nothing in a United shirt, and it's hardly surprising considering he was deemed too one-dimensional during his days at Ajax despite scoring 18 goals in 57 league games for them.

Antony has scored just five times and provided three assists in 62 Premier League games, which is a terrible return for one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history. Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has recently approved Antony's loan move to La Liga outfit Real Betis.

All stats taken from the Premier League website and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-01-25.