The World Heavyweight Championship is back!

The illustrious title was introduced by the WWE when Eric Bischoff handed Triple H the big gold belt in 2002, and plenty of champions have come and gone during that time.

Along with the WWE title, the World Heavyweight belt formed the two top crowns of the company till both were unified in December 2013 and its subsequent winners were called World Heavyweight champions.

The history of this world title goes beyond WWE and was considered as a sign of prestige in NWA as well as WCW.

However, like with anything around for long enough, the World Heavyweight Championship has seen some rather forgettable times.

Some are forgettable because the image of that particular wrestler holding the title hurts the eyes. Some others remain forgettable because of how their respective reigns turned out. While a couple of others are basically forgotten because they finished before one could blink.

For the 11 years the title was initially around, here is who we think are the 7 worst World Heavyweight champions in WWE history.

7 Goldberg - 2003

The thing is, Goldberg won't be regarded as the best technical wrestler by any means. But he is a legitimate fighter.

Thus, it is probably not the best idea to put a top championship around Goldberg if you are expecting a five-star grappling classic from the reign. And well, perhaps WWE was aware of it, only taking the mickey because he was a WCW guy when the two companies were at the peak of the inter-promotional feud.

In 2003, Goldberg signed with WWE, went on an undefeated streak, looked legitimate, won the World Heavyweight Championship and then lost to Triple H in a feud that did not really elevate 'The Game' either.

A forgettable run, made to look worse in retrospect when one considers how Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar all those years later, in less than 90 seconds. WWE could book him right. They just did not.

READ MORE: WWE: External pressure was 'major factor' in 'exciting' Triple H decision

6 Dolph Ziggler - 2013

Ziggler will make for a fantastic case study about what could have been, and the same can be said about his second run with the World Heavyweight Championship.

The moment Ziggler won the championship will always remain part of WWE highlights for the deafening pop it received. One has to watch it to believe just how over he was at the time. And one would think he would at least have a satisfactory run on the back of all that momentum.

However, an unfortunate injury meant that Ziggler's first title defence would be his last.

Dolph lost the title back to Alberto Del Rio, executing a double turn that did not work, ending his run before 70 days which - looking back - does not feel that long either.

5 Kane - 2010

When one looks at Kane's reign on paper, they would never even come close to considering it to be among the worst World Heavyweight Championship runs in WWE.

He feuded with The Undertaker and Edge, beating the former before eventually losing to the latter with his reign lasting a shade over five months.

However, the main problem with his run was how the feuds made the title feel secondary. Kane cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on the very night he won it to become champion and defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Rey Mysterio in the rematch.

Thereon, the title stopped feeling relevant around his waist.

In the subsequent feuds, brilliant or weird as they were, depending on your taste, the title was never really required and could really be used elsewhere to make those rivalries feel elevated.

For context, The Undertaker and Kane were feuding because the latter had left 'The Deadman' in a vegetative state.

READ MORE: The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania streak: Edge names who should've ended it

4 Big Show - 2011

45 seconds. That is exactly how long it lasted. Even quicker than him switching between face and heel.

Jeff Hardy had set the precedent for such short title reigns, but his ensuing feud with CM Punk was one of the highlights of the time, saving him a spot on this list.

As for Big Show, he did not get to beat the man who took away his 45 seconds of fame. And Mark Henry, whom he had a bone to pick with instead, was not offering any five-star classics either.

There is not much else to say about this reign really, mostly because nothing else happened. Show won the title, got attacked by Henry and Daniel Bryan used a contract within a briefcase to become champion.

READ MORE: WWE Raw: Exactly what Triple H said to CM Punk during backstage interaction

3 Rey Mysterio - 2006

WWE simply served Rey Mysterio a dirty one. And the sad thing is, it is solely because of Vince McMahon's perception of how his top champion should look.

It is a shame because WWE had just demonstrated how they can leverage real-life situations to fuel stories, making the storyline feel fulfilling and emotionally charged.

On the back of Eddie Guerrero's passing, Rey's run to winning the World Heavyweight Championship felt so beautiful and so, so right. He won the Royal Rumble in 2006 from number 2 before beating Kurt Angle and Randy Orton to win the title.

And from there, it just went downhill. Rey lost to The Great Khali and in no world should your world champion look that weak. The 'Master of the 619' failed to beat Sabu too, before being put out of his company-inflicted misery.

2 Jack Swagger - 2010

You don't get to choose your own name generally in WWE. But when it comes to your wrestling name, it should reflect your character, one would imagine.

Thus, it's a bit funny that Jack never really had the swagger required to be a main event star.

And it is not for a lack of effort from WWE either. Swagger cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the innovator of the match type, Chris Jericho, and his expression following the win would sum up his run as champion - boring and underwhelming.

The All-American held the championship for nearly three months and not once - not even once - did the crowd react to him. It was just sad how the whole reign turned out, made further dismal by its end.

Swagger lost his title in a Fatal-4-Way match at the eponymously named pay-per-view. And despite having two other competitors, it was he who took the pinfall. A reflection of how WWE completely lost faith in him, making him one of the worst World Heavyweight champions ever.

1 The Great Khali - 2007

The Great Khali wasn't a gifted technical wrestler - and one can never really blame someone for not being good at something they are not good at.

But Vince McMahon saw a big man, an even bigger population of his home country and came up with the idea of putting the World Heavyweight Championship on him.

The idea was to capture the massive Indian market. Unfortunately, it only captured a place on our list of worst World Heavyweight champions.

Khali won the then-vacated title by outlasting 19 other competitors in a battle royal, moved with it very slowly for about 61 days and lost it to Batista, ending his horror reign.

There really is nothing else to be said. Khali seems to be a great person and is hilarious on Instagram. But he should never have been a World Heavyweight Champion, except, of course, if he just wanted to be on this list.