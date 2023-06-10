Everton target Wout Weghorst 'doesn't have that ability' that the Toffees need up front, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Scoring goals has been a difficult task for Everton this season, so a new striker may be necessary in the summer window.

Everton transfer news - Wout Weghorst

Weghorst, who was earning around £120k-a-week at United, has been linked with a move away from his parent club Burnley.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Weghorst won't be staying at Old Trafford following the expiration of his loan spell, with Everton and clubs in Spain interested in the towering striker.

His temporary spell with the Red Devils wasn't so successful, however, failing to score in 10 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

It's no surprise to see Everton linked with bringing in another striker heading into the summer window, considering the lack of goals they scored this campaign.

As per the BBC, Dwight McNeil finished as Everton's top goalscorer with just seven goals, with Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sean Dyche's main two strikers, hitting the back of the net just three times between them.

If the Merseyside club want to avoid being dragged into yet another relegation battle next term, then signing a prolific striker will be important, and there are doubts over whether Weghorst fits the bill.

What has Jones said about Weghorst?

Jones has suggested that Weghorst doesn't have the ability that Everton need heading into next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Weghorst, I would suggest he doesn't have that ability, based on what we've seen from him so far at Burnley and Manchester United.

"He doesn't take enough of his chances to be what Everton are looking for right now, because they can't have a striker that's missing."

Would Weghorst be a good signing for Everton?

As mentioned, a striker could be a top priority for Dyche's side in the summer window.

However, the Dutch international has shown that he does struggle to score goals in the Premier League.

Although Weghorst may suit Dyche's style in terms of his height, standing at 6 foot 6, his aerial ability is still questionable.

As per Sofascore, Weghorst won just 39% of his aerial duels in England's top flight this campaign.

Everton may be desperate for a new number nine, but other targets should be explored if they're looking for a striker more capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League.