Wout Weghorst explains why he touched 'This is Anfield' sign before Liverpool loss

Wout Weghorst has come under-fire for his actions before Manchester United's match against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutchman was in the starting lineup for the game at Anfield.

He played 58 minutes before making way for Alejandro Garnacho.

United went on to lose 7-0 in one of the most humiliating results in their history.

Weghorst's actions before the match have gone viral on Tuesday.

As both sets of players were walking out to the pitch, Weghorst could be seen touching the 'This is Anfield' sign.

Wout Weghorst explains why he touched 'This is Anfield' sign before Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Weghorst's actions were not met with approval by some United fans.

He has now taken to social media to address the video.

The Dutchman claims that he touched the Anfield sign in an effort to wind up his countryman, Virgil van Dijk.

"Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it’s worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds," Weghorst wrote on Instagram.

"From the national team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season."

How has Weghorst performed for Man United this season?

Weghorst joined United on a season-long loan from Burnley in January.

He was signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Weghorst has been a regular under Erik ten Hag but has scored just once in his opening 14 matches for The Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether United will make the deal permanent in the summer.