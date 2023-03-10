Wout Weghorst was visibly emotional as fans chanted his name after Manchester United's 4-1 Europa League victory over Real Betis on Thursday night.

The Red Devils produced the ideal response to their humiliating 7-0 defeat by Liverpool last week as they blitzed their Spanish opposition with a trio of second-half goals to take firm control of the last-16 tie ahead of next week's second-leg at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

On a pleasing night for United fans, the biggest cheer was reserved for Dutch striker Weghorst, who rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute with his first goal at Old Trafford since joining the club on loan from Burnley in January.

While, the 30-year-old has been praised for his workrate and commitment during his time at the 'Theatre of Dreams', his goalscoring record before Thursday's match left plenty to be desired.

In his 14 previous matches for United, Weghorst had only scored in January's 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

That disappointing return saw Weghorst branded the 'worst United player ever' earlier this week by beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys - and it seemed clear from Weghorst's reaction to his goal that some of the criticism he has received has been weighing on him.

Related - Richard Keys insists Man Utd player is 'the worst he's ever seen' in savage blog

His celebration after opening his Old Trafford account against Betis showed exactly how much the goal meant to him as he struggled to fight back tears.

Related - Wout Weghorst's emotional celebration after scoring in Man Utd vs Real Betis

Weghorst still looked on top of the world as he made his way off the pitch at the final whistle. Before approaching the tunnel, he made sure to applaud United's fans for their support.

When they responded by singing 'We love you Weghorst, we do', the player broke out into a massive smile and appeared ready to cry again.

Just a few short months ago, the idea of Weghorst playing for a club of the stature of United would have been scoffed at by most - and it's almost as if the man himself can't quite believe the direction his career has taken in recent times.

You can check out his reaction in the clip below.

Video: Wout Weghorst looked overcome with emotion as Manchester United fans serenaded him after Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis

In a week when Weghorst upset some United fans by touching Liverpool's iconic 'This is Anfield' sign before their 7-0 defeat, it seems all has been forgiven.

The club will need to make a decision on whether to sign Weghorst permanently when his loan deal expires at the end of the season. Judging by the reception he received on Thursday, a fair few of the United faithful would like to see him stay for the long term.