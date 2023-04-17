Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has to 'step up' after failing to score a Premier League goal so far, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old hasn't been the most prolific forward since his move to Old Trafford, but he offers a fair amount aside from the goal contributions.

Manchester United - Wout Weghorst

Weghorst is reportedly earning £120k-a-week at Old Trafford.

The Dutch forward signed for United on loan from Championship club Burnley, with Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team desperate for another attacking option in the January transfer window.

Weghorst has struggled to score goals since signing for the Manchester club, but ten Hag has kept showing faith in the former Besiktas loanee.

Speaking to the media last month, ten Hag explained why he has started Weghorst so often.

He said: "Of course I tell him to [help] linking up there, which he is also doing as a high striker. But in that position, [he is] linking up and getting in front of the goal when crosses are coming in. As for the rest, there is the defending part which he is also very good [at].

"Why does he start every game? Because he is capable. He is physically capable to play a lot of games. He is a very fit player, and he recovers very well."

What has Sheth said about Weghorst?

Sheth has suggested that Weghorst has to start doing more in terms of goal contributions at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We all know about his goalscoring record. He's only scored two goals in all competitions, no Premier League goals at all so far. He's going to need to step up as well.

"I think for United to have gone on the run that they have and for Rashford to score all the goals that he has, when Weghorst has been a first-team player during that time, I think he's contributed in other ways.

"But now, I think ten Hag will need contribution from the other players, not only in assisting but in scoring those goals as well."

How has Weghorst performed this season?

The Dutch international, as mentioned, is yet to score in the Premier League this campaign.

Overall, he hasn't offered an awful lot up top for the Red Devils, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.67, ranking him 21st in the United squad.

However, his goal and assists in the Carabao Cup, according to WhoScored, played a huge role in helping them lift the trophy, but if they want to take their side to the next level, an upgrade may be necessary in the summer.