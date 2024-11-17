Wout Weghorst has responded to the criticism he's received for his actions shortly after Netherlands' match against Hungary was restarted on Saturday evening. The Nations League contest between the two sides was temporarily halted after Hungary coach Adam Szalai collapsed in the dugout and required urgent medical attention.

It was a distressing moment for everyone inside the Johan Cruyff Arena, but the whole Hungary team was visibly shaken by the worrying incident. The match was suspended shortly after the seventh minute, but resumed after Szalai had been transported to a local hospital.

While still reeling from the medical emergency, Hungary were dealt a blow on the pitch after the match was restarted and VAR immediately took a look at a handball that occurred before the delay and awarded Ronald Koeman's side a penalty. Weghorst scored from the spot-kick and launched into an emphatic celebration. Watch the celebration that sparked controversy below:

Weghorst Receives Strong Criticism

Striker slammed for his knee-slide celebration

Considering what had unfolded only minutes earlier, Weghorst's decision to celebrate in the manner in which he did rubbed many people up the wrong way. His knee slide was deemed to be in poor taste to some, and he's received backlash for his actions on social media as a result.

Even fellow Dutchman Rafael van der Vaart hit out at the former Manchester United loanee, who scored two goals in 31 appearances for the Red Devils, for his actions. Working the game as a TV analyst, the 41-year-old revealed, via the Mirror, that he felt 'sick' watching Weghorst celebrate in the manner in which he did.

"Watching Weghorst celebrate made me sick to the stomach. He should have realised that Hungary’s players were actually entitled to abandon the match and go to the dressing room. Instead they had a meeting on the pitch and decided to resume playing. That deserves massive respect because none of those players knew what the situation was at that moment. "They decided to carry on, Netherlands got a penalty - and then Weghorst started celebrating as if he had scored the winner in the World Cup final. He should have cut that out."

The former Tottenham star, who is one of the club's all-time greatest midfielders, wasn't the only ex-Dutch player to comment on the situation either. Former Nottingham Forest striker Pierre van Hooijdonk also slammed Weghorst, commenting: "It would have been so much more appropriate if Weghorst had not celebrated."

Weghorst Has Now Responded

Koeman has also defended his player

Shortly after the match, in which the Netherlands won 4-0, Weghorst was asked about his celebration and the backlash he'd received by so many. Speaking to the media, he explained himself and revealed he didn't even hesitate when deciding to celebrate after hitting the back of the net. He said:

"I didn't think about it for a second. The game went on, I saw thumbs going up regarding his state, and so I went back in my focus. During half-time I asked about his health, I just asked it again in their dressing room. "I understand it. But I was very focused, I scored a goal and I celebrated. But I understand their point. It happened.. I don't need to explain to you that me scoring a goal is less important than the life of a person, I'm sure everyone understands that. But at that moment I had to be there, I had to score, so yea.. what else can I say?"

Meanwhile, Netherlands boss Koeman also defended Weghorst after the game. Speaking to the press about the situation, the former Barcelona manager said: "Wout Weghorst is allowed to be happy after scoring. It's very easy to tell someone he shouldn't be celebrating. We decided the game will go on, and so the game went on."

Szalai was transported to the hospital shortly after he collapsed and was said to be stable and conscious shortly afterwards. "Thanks for the lots of messages," he posted on Facebook, "I'm doing well".