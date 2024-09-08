Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst stormed out of Netherlands training after clashing with Arsenal man Jurrien Timber on Sunday. Head coach Ronald Koeman was forced to intervene in order to attempt to ease the overflowing tension between the Dutch duo.

A day following their routine 5-2 Nations League victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, one when Weghorst came off the bench and notched their fourth goal of the night, Koeman and his entourage organised a training session for substitutes and reserves.

Given that both Weghorst, who has recently signed for Eredivisie giants Ajax, and Timber – a versatile defender who’s been on Arsenal’s books since last summer – were both used as substitutes in the outing, they both embarked on a light training session, one that ended early for the ex-Burnley man.

Weghorst and Timber Clash in Netherlands Training Match

Koeman: “And now it’s done!”

As a means of keeping his side's legs fresh ahead of their next test, Koeman’s idea of a training match went south and, instead, caused an ever-growing feeling of tension between two of his key players, Weghorst and Timber, both of whom came off the bench against Bosnia.

As seen in the footage below, the former was unhappy with Timber’s challenge as the two contested for the ball at the same time and, as such, called for a foul. In the wake of not receiving what he thought should have been a caution, the imposing centre forward was left furious.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Weghorst has not completed more than 45 minutes for his nation since a Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland a year ago.

Weghorst and former Everton boss Koeman then exchanged a war of words, all of which were caught on camera, with Dutch publication AD suggesting that he shouted "and now it's done!" to prevent Weghorst’s complaining.

Venting his anger, an image of the Ajax striker taking his shirt off has emerged online with reports suggesting he threw it to the ground before completely walking out of the session. Per ESPN, the 40-cap Netherlands international later returned to training but whether the flared tempers were resolved remains unknown.

What Next for the Netherlands and Weghorst

Concluding this month’s international break against Germany

Of course, having two players clash in the midst of a Nations League campaign is far from ideal for Koeman and co, who are now preparing for their next outing against a stubborn Germany outfit, who are managed by Julian Nagelsmann, on Tuesday 10 September.

Currently sitting second in the table behind Germany, who won their first game 5-0 against Hungary, a win on Tuesday could boost their chances of topping their Nations League group.

Wout Weghorst - Netherlands Career Debut March 23, 2018 Age at debut 25 years, 7 months and 16 days Games 40 Goals 40 Assists 2 Yellow/Red Cards 5/0

The aforementioned incident may cast doubt over whether Weghorst, who has become a mainstay in the Dutch national team since returning to the squad before Euro 2020, will have any part to play against Die Mannschaft on Tuesday night. Post-World Cup, the Borne-born has netted eight strikes in 21 outings.

With no comment being made by Koeman’s men, the seriousness of what happened remains unclear, but as reported by Football.London, the 61-year-old tactician is expected to address the matter in his press conference on Monday.

All statistics per Transfemarkt - correct as of 08/09/2024.