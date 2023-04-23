Wout Weghost might have handed Solly March the kiss of death before he missed his penalty in Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United.

The striker looked to try and get in his opponent’s head just before the Englishman skied his spot kick over the bar.

A tense 90 minutes had advanced to extra time after neither side could break the deadlock.

And neither managed to score in the additional 30 minutes either, with the tie settled on spot kicks.

Twelve perfect penalties followed, although Robert Sanchez did get a hand to Marcel Sabitzer’s penalty and nearly sent the Seagulls into the final instead.

But three penalty kicks later, March sent his spot-kick over the bar, and Victor Lindelof stepped up to win it.

Weghorst plays mind games before March’s penalty

Unlucky number 13 for Brighton.

But did Weghorst play a role in March’s missed penalty?

Just before the Brighton man blazed his penalty over, Weghost had stepped up and cooly converted from the spot.

And the Dutchman appeared to play some mind games with his opponent after.

As March makes his way towards the spot, Weghorst walks up to him and kisses the football.

March doesn’t seem to pay much attention, grabbing the ball and striding forward.

But he sent his penalty well off target, with the pressure getting to the 28-year-old.

So could Weghorst have thrown him off his game potentially?

VIDEO: Weghorst’s mind games

Weghorst legs it after the winning penalty

March’s missed penalty was a cruel ending for Brighton, who have enjoyed a fantastic season under Roberto De Zerbi.

But the winning penalty sparked jubilant scenes among Man United fans, and Weghorst was keen to join them.

He was recorded sprinting towards the celebrating fans after Lindelof buried his penalty, clearly overcome with emotion.

He doesn’t jump the hoardings and celebrate with the fans in their seats, but he does pump his fists and knee slides as if he has just scored a late winner.

It’s hard not to love the passion he shows here.

Manchester Derby in the final

The result sets up an all-Manchester affair in the final, with City and United set to play each other on June 3rd.

Speaking after the game, Erik Ten Hag said he was looking forward to a return to Wembley, but that his side now had to focus on other priorities.

“It's going to be a great final, but first we have other things to focus on. It's important to get into the Champions League next season,” he told BBC.

The two sides have met twice in the league this season, with City beating United 6-3 at the Etihad, while United won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Each side will be hoping fortune favours them in June.