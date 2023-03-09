Wout Weghorst finally scored his first goal at Old Trafford for Manchester United on Thursday evening.

The Dutchman was in the starting lineup for United's Europa League clash against Real Betis.

The two sides went into the break level after Ayoze Perez's strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford's early opener.

United came racing out of the blocks once again in the second half and had opened up a two-goal lead within 13 minutes of the restart.

Antony gave his side the lead once again with a beauty, before Bruno Fernandes headed home a corner from Luke Shaw.

Read more: Antony channels inner Arjen Robben with beauty in Man Utd vs Betis

Weghorst rounded out the scoring as he made it 4-1 to United late into the match.

He has found goals hard to come by in a red shirt. He had scored just once in 14 matches going into the game and was yet to open his account at Old Trafford.

But he finally managed to break his duck in the 82nd minute against Betis.

Claudio Bravo could only palm Scott McTominay's effort out into the path of Weghorst.

The 30-year-old had the goal at his mercy from six yards out and he stroked the ball into the back of the net.

The tall striker was extremely emotional after finally opening his account for United at Old Trafford.

He almost looked in tears as he let all his emotions out. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Wout Weghorst's emotional celebration after scoring for Man Utd vs Real Betis

What a moment.

The goal was much deserved for Weghorst. He has worked incredibly hard since signing for the club but has not had any luck in front of goal.

When do Man United and Real Betis contest their second leg?

United are in control of the tie and have one foot in the next round of the competition.

They will be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals when they travel to Spain for their second leg against Betis on Thursday March 16.