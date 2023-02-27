Weghorst only joined Man United in January but has made an instant impact

Man United beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to claim their first trophy since 2017 and nobody was more satisfied than Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch striker only arrived at the club in January but has become a regular starter under Erik ten Hag and played a hand in United's second goal - scored by Marcus Rashford.

It was Weghorst's first senior trophy as a professional and his happiness was evident as he paraded around Wembley after the final whistle.

Weghorst's reaction to winning the Carabao Cup

Having started the season in such poor fashion, few saw United's recent resurgence coming and ten Hag's side were right to feel ecstatic after ending a seven-year trophy drought.

The celebrations on the pitch were a sight to behold for Red Devils fans as the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Antony celebrated with Argentina and Brazil flags, while ten Hag embraced the jubilant fans.

Weghorst's reaction was perhaps the best of them all, however, with the Dutchman clearly in disbelief that he'd won a trophy just weeks after joining the club.

The striker was spotted on his knees, smiling at the crowd and soaking in the incredible Wembley atmosphere.

And once he'd had time to process the achievement, he joined in with United fans as they gave their best rendition of United road.

Check out Weghorst embracing the occasion below:

VIDEO: Wout Weghorst's reaction to winning Carabao Cup

Fans react to Weghorst

"Never fall in love with a loan player. I failed," stated one Reddit user.

"No matter what happens, never gonna forget Goathorst," said another.

A third added: "He is loving life. He will be in our record books forever now. I've said it many times already, but I really hope we keep him."

Weghorst's impact at Man United so far

Having had an unsuccessful stint with Burnley in the Premier League last season, many United fans were underwhelmed when Weghorst signed on loan for the club in January.

And though the striker has netted just once in twelve games so far, his hold-up play has brought the best out of Rashford, Jadon Sancho and even Antony of late.

His adaptability has also been crucial in recent games, with ten Hag opting to use the big man as a number 10 on some occasions.

With his passion for the team so evident, United fans will be hoping the Dutchman signs for the club on a permanent deal.

And for Weghorst, even if he does only stay until the end of the season, there's still a chance he could win three more trophies.

