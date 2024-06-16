Highlights Diontae Johnson was traded to the Panthers and eyes a bigger payday after recent WR market trends.

Diontae Johnson is entering a new chapter in his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2024. After a 2023 season that saw Johnson slowly but surely be overshadowed by George Pickens in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense, the wide receiver was traded from the Steel City in exchange for cornerback Dante Jackson and a pick swap.

Johnson's current contract will see him earn $7 million in base salary and $3 million in roster bonus, but the talented wideout could be eyeing more down the road thanks to recent trends in the wide receiver market.

Johnson spoke about recent moves in the wide receiver market and how he sees himself fitting into the equation in an interview with The Charlotte Observer:

It's crazy -- seeing everybody getting big contracts. It just motivates me to keep working. God will (provide) when I'm ready for it, so I'll keep stacking days and not really worry about that and keep pressing, because if I press it's going to throw my game off. ... Just gotta stay relaxed, keep being humble, help the team win the best way I can, and my game is going to speak for itself.

Johnson Needs Bryce Young To Step Up if He Wants To Earn a Big Pay Day

The receiver is owed $10 million in 2024, but could see a lucrative extension if he performs well

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson appears to be taking a respectable approach to his upcoming contract year, focusing on one day at a time and only worrying about what he can control.

One thing out of his control is quarterback Bryce Young's performance in 2024, which Johnson is somewhat relying on if he expects to see a big pay day anytime soon. The Alabama product had a less-than-ideal rookie season, but the team has done well throughout the offseason to set him up for a better year in 2024.

Bryce Young 2023 Stats Category Young NFL Rank Passing Yards 2,877 20th Touchdowns 11 28th Completion Percentage 59.8 31st Passer Rating 73.7 32nd QBR 33.3 29th

While Johnson certainly shouldn't expect to see Justin Jefferson-like numbers for his next contract, whether it be in Carolina or not, he has amassed a variety of quality seasons during his time in Pittsburgh and certainly has a chance to see a pretty penny come his way.

Diontae Johnson Career Stats Stat Johnson Games Played 77 Receptions 391 Receiving Yards 4,363 Yards Per Game 56.7 Receiving TDs 25 1,000-Yard Seasons 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers have only had a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in the same season twice in their near-30 year history, once in 1999 (Patrick Jeffers, Muhsin Muhammad) and, believe it or not, once in 2020 (D.J. Moore, Robbie Chosen).

Johnson continued his comments by essentially stating he values himself as one of the best receivers in the game:

I'm a diamond in the rough, I'm just going to keep elevating, and I carry that chip wherever I go because I still get overlooked and (still) don't get the respect I deserve sometimes. So it just makes me go harder -- keep putting it on film, putting it in the league that I'm one of the best separators out there.

The 2024 offseason has been highlighted by an array of receivers around the league seeing incredibly lucrative contract extensions. While Jefferson takes the cake with a four-year, $140 million deal that sees him as the highest-paid non-QB in league history, there are several other notable deals that Johnson might use as leverage in contract negotiations:

Michael Pittman Jr.'s three-year, $70 million deal

A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million deal

DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75 million deal

Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 million deal

Nico Collins' three-year, $72.5 million deal

Jaylen Waddle's three-year, $87.5 million deal

Just to name a few.

2024 will be a big season for Johnson as an individual and for the Panthers' offense as a whole.

