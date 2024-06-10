Highlights Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson) seeks to revitalize his career with the Seahawks.

Despite a quiet 2023, Chosen aims to showcase his speed and secure a roster spot.

The Seahawks are exploring new leadership post-Pete Carroll, expecting changes with Mike Macdonald.

Veteran WR Robbie Chosen is looking to bounce back from a quiet season with the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks will host Chosen for a tryout during their mandatory minicamp this week.

Formerly known as Robbie Anderson, then Chosen Anderson, before landing on his current name, Robbie Chosen, the wideout has played for four teams throughout his career. His most productive season came with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, when he recorded the only 1,000-yard season of his eight-year career. In his prime, Chosen was one of the NFL's top deep threats.

Robbie Chosen Career Stats Receptions 379 Receiving yards 5,082 Yards/Catch 13.4 Touchdowns 30

Chosen's tenure in Carolina ended abruptly in 2022 when head coach Steve Wilks kicked him out of a Week 6 game because of a heated argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey. The team shipped him off to the Arizona Cardinals a few days later, but the team didn't retain him after the season.

Chosen played the 2023 season in Miami, catching four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. At 31 years old, Chosen's best football is behind him, but a roster spot could be had if he showcases the speed that made him so dangerous.

Seattle's depth chart currently features D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the top receivers.

Seattle Under New Leadership In 2024

Seahawks embarking on post-Pete Carroll era

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in 14 years, the Seahawks will be without the most successful coach in franchise history, Pete Carroll. Though it was time for a change, Seahawks players are still adjusting to the new regime.

In a May interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, veteran WR Tyler Lockett spoke about new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff:

It’s definitely a culture shock. People say you can learn a new habit in like 21 days. … Imagine learning the habit for 365 days times nine years. It’s one of those things where you really have to change a lot of different stuff, but there’s a lot of good stuff that comes with change as well. I think the biggest thing that’s different is just the relationships and understanding the different types of coaching and the way that every coach decides to go about it with their approach is different.

The Seahawks finished 9-8 last season, falling just short of a postseason berth. Having not won a playoff game since 2019, Seattle opted for a new direction, dismissing Pete Carroll and hiring Mike Macdonald away from the Baltimore Ravens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Macdonald's Ravens defense became the first in league history to rank No. 1 in PPG allowed (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Regarded as one of a very small number of young, bright defensive minds, Macdonald has expressed his excitement at this next step in his coaching career. Macdonald, who, at 36 years old, is the youngest head coach in the league right now, is aware of the legacy he's replacing and will remain true to himself, as he stated during his introductory press conference:

Pete has a great personality, but it’s his and it’s authentic to who he is as a person. I think that’s why the players resonated with him and why he has such a great reputation and his track record is what it is. I have a different personality. And you’ll get to know me. But my plan is to be myself every day and you’re just gonna get me. It’s not a facade. ​​​​​​​There’s no alternate agendas or anything like that. It’s all about what’s the best interest for the team, what’s the best interest for the players and how we can be successful … If you’re trying to be somebody that you’re not, one, it’s exhausting, and two, people see right through it.

We'll get our first look at Macdonald's team when the Seahawks open the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Unless he can prove that he hasn't lost a step at the ripe old age of 31, Anderson likely won't be on those Seattle sidelines on September 8.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.