The Undertaker and WrestleMania is probably the most iconic duo in WWE history. The Deadman was undefeated at the event, creating ‘the streak’, which was ended at 21-0 when Brock Lesnar defeated him.

However, despite the streak ending, The Phenom is still the first wrestler to everyone’s mind when WrestleMania is mentioned, with many of the great matches from the event featuring The Undertaker.

Despite being retired for now, he was still in Hollywood for the flagship show, relaxing backstage with his wife and fellow wrestler, Michelle McCool.

Snoop Dogg gives The Undertaker and Michelle McCool a gift at WrestleMania

Snoop Dogg was hosting the event with The Miz, who themselves had some incredibly bonkers moments in the ring. However, Snoop Dogg made the most of being backstage with some of his heroes and that can be seen with his gesture to The Undertaker and Michelle McCool.

He came bearing gifts for the couple, giving them King Ice chains, a company that Snoop Dogg has collaborated with in the past. It’s hard to work out which chain he gave to Michelle McCool, but it appears The Phenom received the Death Row Records chain. The solid gold version of the chain is currently unavailable in a black gold colourway, so we’d suspect Snoop Dogg had a custom one made for him.

Video: Snoop Dogg gifting The Undertaker and Michelle McCool chains at WrestleMania 39

Snoop Dogg really stole the show at WrestleMania in his own way. His segments with The Miz were exceptional and his improvised people’s elbow when Shane McMahon was injured was truly special.

Not to mention him driving Rey Mysterio into the arena in a low rider. The iconic rapper and WWE Hall of Famer was everywhere over the two nights and was responsible for the above moment which was the best part of the behind the scenes vlog released by the WWE.

He was clearly delighted to meet The Undertaker again, with both The Phenom and Michelle McCool overwhelmed by his kindness. Snoop Dogg insisted that they both deserved their gifts, it was a special moment and thankfully for fans it was caught on camera. Let’s hope Snoop Dogg is free for WrestleMania 40 next year!