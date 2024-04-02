Highlights The WrestleMania 40 schedule has now been announced, with exciting matches set for both nights at Lincoln Financial Field.

Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and more will feature on Night 1.

Night 2 will see Rhodes, Reigns and Rollins once again, as well as Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and more.

Fans now know which matches will fall on which night of WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Over the course of the last few months, fans have watched on as the card for The Grandest Stage of them All has come together.

Of course, the first hints of where we were headed in terms of the Showcase of the Immortals came at the Royal Rumble, where two Superstars booked their respective tickets to 'Mania, and the lineup has only grown since then.

What to Expect at WrestleMania 40

While Cody Rhodes’ journey to the Show of Shows seemed uncertain just two months ago, his title match against Roman Reigns is the showpiece of this weekend’s spectacle, and many people will be filing into Lincoln Financial Field with the hope that The American Nightmare will finally ‘finish the story’ and claim the title.

Plus, few matches on the WrestleMania card have a more emotional story behind them than Bayley’s opportunity to win the WWE Women’s Championship from IYO SKY. After the rest of Damage CTRL viciously turned on their former leader following her Royal Rumble triumph, many are pulling for the 34-year-old to overcome her former stablemate and reach the mountaintop.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Over 90,000 tickets were sold on the first day for both nights combined, breaking WWE's record set by the prior year's WrestleMania.

Aside from the Royal Rumble winners, the card is stacked with more title matches, including Drew McIntyre looking to defeat Seth Rollins (who will be feeling the effects of his tag team main event on the previous night) to claim the World Heavyweight Championship, while Becky Lynch defiantly steps up to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Plus, there are some other grudges that need to be settled between the likes of LA Knight and AJ Styles, with the latter having cost The Megastar opportunities at gold over the past couple of months. Also, ‘Mania 40 will see the third brother vs brother match on the Grandest Stage of them All, as Jimmy Uso stands across the ring from Jey Uso, following on from Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 25 and Owen Hart vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 10 (interestingly, each contest between brothers has fallen exactly 15 years apart)

Now, with the main event for Saturday and Sunday already clear, WWE have announced the full schedule of which matches will take place on night one (the 6th of April) and night two (the 7th of April).

WrestleMania 40 Schedule

Night One

To determine whether Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns on Night Two is ‘Bloodline Rules’ or free of The Bloodline: Roman Reigns and The Rock vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs Sami Zayn

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships - Ladder Match: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) vs #DIY vs The Awesome Truth vs The New Day vs New Catch Republic vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Night Two

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs Bayley

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

