Summary The Road to WrestleMania is the most exciting period in the wrestling calendar.

WrestleMania 41 will play host to the likes of Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Despite the talent that is on the show, a recent update has revealed a worrying reality.

With the Road to WrestleMania reaching its final stages, excitement among the WWE Universe is reaching boiling point. A card that currently has John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton announced, a litany of other stars also set to appear on the Grandest Stage of them All.

The Super Bowl of the WWE, it is a period of the year so grand that the company dedicates a whole weekend to the spectacle. Starting at SmackDown, with the WWE Hall of Fame and a two-night 'Mania wedged in between the Raw after Mania, it is the most important period of the year for wrestling fans.

With fans from all four corners of the globe preparing for two nights of high-stakes drama, many will be flying into Las Vegas to witness the Showcase of Immortals up close. An event that typically plays host to record-breaking crowds, it is a feat that the WWE has become used to under Triple H. Having broken records at the Royal Rumble and doing so on a regular basis for their weekly shows, it appears WrestleMania 41 won't provide the same fortunes. A recent update has revealed the worrying ticket sales ahead of April's two-night show.

Related Current WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting Odds Ahead of WrestleMania 41, these are the bookies favourites for the Grandest Stage of them All.

Ticket Sales for WrestleMania 41

It appears fans may be priced out of the show

With April 19 and 20 as the dates in the WWE Universes calendar, the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium will be the arena that hosts the event. A number that the WWE aren't unfamiliar with, the previous years Mania reached a combined attendance of 120,000. The Showcase of the Immortals is the same event that holds the record for WWE's highest attendance, with Mania 32 having 80,709 fans in attendance.

However, with under four weeks to go until the first bell rings in Las Vegas, the WWE is on track to reach a new low regarding ticket sales. A recent update from WrestleTix revealed that the company is currently set to achieve the lowest ticket sales for a WrestleMania since Mania 22 in 2006. A worryingly low figure of sales, it appears the WWE Universe has finally been priced out of watching shows, with ticket prices reaching new heights.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Despite low tickets, a huge card is still in production