Bobby Lashley, a former WWE Champion in his own right, has expressed frustration with how they were booked (or weren't) at WrestleMania 39.

For the most part, WrestleMania this year was well-recurved by the majority of fans. Particularly on the opening night, the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world were treated to great in-ring action that exceeded expectations and brought satisfying ends to long-running feuds.

Admittedly, many were unhappy with some of the results that happened on night two, including Asuka losing to Bianca Belair shortly after a character change and Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes being unable to dethrone Roman Reigns, but there were some things on the show across both installments which simply puzzled most fans.

Bobby Lashley didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 39

One of those strange moments was Bobby Lashley’s appearance which didn’t seem to serve a purpose to the overall event. The 47-year-old, who wasn’t booked to compete at WrestleMania 39, had won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before ‘Mania, and simply came out onto the stage to show off his trophy before disappearing again.

For weeks, the general belief went back and forth as to whether 'The Almighty' would be given a match at WrestleMania, and, with only a short segment to speak of on this year’s show, Lashley sat down with WrestlingNews.co where he reflected on WrestleMania 39.

I was beyond disappointed. I’m not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I’m on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I’m pulled off the biggest show. It sucked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, ‘Dad are we going to WrestleMania?’ And I was like, ‘Look, if you guys want to go. I just don’t know if I’m gonna do anything there.’ All the while I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I’ve been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I’ve always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.

Bray Wyatt v Bobby Lashley was originally planned

Following that, Lashley would go on to pinpoint not being on WrestleMania 39 as a ‘low point’ of his career, but, at the time, there were some reports that indicated that the company did initially want to use him at the biggest show of the year.

Originally, Lashley was set to face Bray Wyatt at the show. However, Wyatt was taken off TV in February with a mystery 'illness' which was later revealed to be COVID-19. The issue, which meant Bray was never able to return to TV, ultimately led to the former WWE Champion tragically losing his life in August.

Some rumblings suggested that the wildly popular LA Knight was supposed to call-out Lashley as a way of getting two unbooked top stars on the signature WWE event, when it was clear that Bray would be unable to make the show, but that didn't end up happening.

It can be hard for any WWE wrestler to guarantee a spot on the card at the 'Showcase of The Immortals', with the event being the pinnacle of the wrestling calendar, but it would be fair to imagine that Bobby Lashley would be someone who the company would be desperate to feature heavily.

Currently, Lashley is in a faction with The Street Profits, and, as such, may have a good chance of finding himself on the card as we head into 'Mania 40 this April.