WrestleMania is the greatest stage that any professional wrestler could dream of competing on, and reaching the main event of WWE’s yearly spectacle indicates complete trust in a performer like nothing else. It can be the height of a particular superstar’s career or catapult them into a career of success.

Getting the nod to main event WrestleMania is usually a sign from WWE's management and creative team that you're a top star, and since the inception of the 'grandaddy of them all' in 1985, 50 people have been given that honor, with Cody Rhodes being the last man to add his name to the list with his closer with Roman Reigns at this year's show.

So, let’s explore every wrestler who can say that they closed out WrestleMania, looking at their first appearance in the main event and where their career went following their venture into the brightest of spotlights.

45 Hulk Hogan

The face of the WWF throughout the 80s and one of the first names that comes to mind when you think of WrestleMania, it’s no surprise that Hulk Hogan was part of the first-ever main event. On the first iteration of WWE’s flagship show, he teamed with Mr. T to take on Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff, and fans would certainly used to see Hogan closing out The Show of Shows.

In total, 'The Hulkster' competed in an astonishing eight WrestleMania main events (if you count the time he challenged Yokozuna after the match that was supposed to close the show with Bret Hart), with all except the first being for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. In fact, this period in the company’s history is labelled ‘The Rise Of Hulkamania’, so, what more needs to be said about Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania catalogue.

Hogan isn't involved with WWE week-to-week now, but is still contracted to the company as a "legend" and appears on the shows sporadically when higher-ups call upon him.

44 Mr T.

At the time of Mr T.’s main event match, professional wrestling relied heavily upon the involvement of celebrities. Mainstream attention was particularly important for the WWF here, as they looked to establish WrestleMania as a concept and prove it to be worthwhile investment for Vince McMahon and those running the company. So, having Mr T. team up with Hogan to deliver a feel-good win to close the show went a long way towards building interest for future iterations of the event and was vital in its early success.

‘Mania 1 wasn’t actually his only venture into the world of wrestling, with the actor donning a boxing-based character in the WWF following his role in Rocky III and taking on Cowboy Bob Orton on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Also, his newfound gimmick led him to WrestleMania the following year, where he took on Roddy Piper in a boxing match, winning when his opponent attacked the referee.

Mr T was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, and remains on very good terms with the company. His last movie gig came in 2009, when he starred in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and in 2017, he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

43 Roddy Piper

Image Source: WWE

You couldn’t pick a better man to oppose the ultra-babyface team of Hulk Hogan and Mr T. than Roddy Piper. For this time period, he was the perfect villain for any good character to go up against and even won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Best Heel of the year award in 1984 and 1985 respectively.

As for his position post-Mania main event, Roddy Piper is actually one of the most iconic wrestlers to have never called themselves WWE Champion. Only amassing a run with the Intercontinental Title during his time with the company, many feel as if Piper was more than deserving of an extended run at the top of the card. Nevertheless, ‘Rowdy’ Roddy is undoubtedly a company legend and certainly isn’t out of place in the first WrestleMania main event.

At the age of 61, Roddy passed away in Los Angeles back in 2015. Despite never winning the WWE Championship, Piper was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and is widely recognised as one of the best heels of his time.

Show Match Winner WrestleMania 1 Hulk Hogan & Mr T v Paul Orndorff & Roddy Piper Hulk Hogan & Mr T WrestleMania 2 Mr T v Roddy Pipper Mr T WrestleMania III Adrian Adonis v Roddy Pipper Roddy Piper WrestleMania VI Roddy Piper v Bad News Brown Double Countout WrestleMania VIII Roddy Piper v Bret Hart (Intercontinental Championship) Bret Hart WrestleMania XII Roddy Piper v Goldust Roddy Piper

42 Paul Orndorff

‘Mr Wonderdul’ Paul Orndorff rounded off the star-stunned main event of WrestleMania I. Of course, his name doesn’t jump off the page in the same way that the wrestling icons like Hogan and Piper, or even pique the interest in the same way that Mr T’s involvement does, but that isn’t to say that he isn’t worthy of this role.

Playing a bad guy role at the top of the card for many years, Orndorff was with the WWF between 1983 and 1988. He remained a valuable asset to the company until he suffered a serious arm injury. From there, Paul actually retired from wrestling for a while due to his condition, but came back in 1990 and subsequently travelled to multiple companies on a regular basis once again.

In July 2021, at the age of 71, Orndorff passed away in Georgia following a battle with dementia.

41 King Kong Bundy

King Kong Bundy was the challenger for Hogan’s WWF Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 2, with the pair squaring off inside the classic blue steel cage. It came about after Bundy had injured Hogan in the weeks prior and set up a match in which 'The Hulkster' had to fight against the odds to overcome his storyline pain and his giant opponent.

Bundy was the perfect monster heel for the good guy Hogan to defeat at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, apart from his one WWF title match, he was mostly used in the tag team division. He never won a championship in the company and went into semi-retirement just two years after his ‘Mania showpiece.

At the age of 63, Bundy passed away from complications linked to his diabetes in March 2019 in New Jersey.

40 Andre The Giant

Image Copyright: WWE

Known as 'The Eighth Wonder of the World', it’s heartwarming to know that Andre The Giant got to headline WrestleMania. His heel turn which allowed him to step up to Hogan is one of the most iconic alignment changes in wrestling history, and, backed by Bobby Heenan, his stardom hit another level. Plus, the match itself can be summed up by describing ‘the bodyslam heard around the world’, a moment that is still replayed to this day.

Around a year after ‘Mania III, Andre The Giant finally got his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship, winning it in February of 1988 and later selling the honour to Ted DiBiase. Andre remained with WWF until 1991, remaining an awe-inspiring attraction along the way despite his declining health.

Andre passed away at the age of just 46 in 1993 in Paris. The Hall of Famer's cause of death was put down to congestive heart failure and an apparent heart attack in his sleep, likely associated with his untreated acromegaly,

39 Randy Savage

Image source: WWE

The Macho Man’s first main event came as a result of our last entry to this list, as Ted DiBiase’s purchase of the WWF Championship just a month before the fourth edition of WrestleMania left the belt vacant heading into the show. The event was built around the tournament taking place to crown the next champion, an accolade that Randy Savage was able to capture.

From there, he would go on to add WrestleMania V to his collection just one year later, capitalising on one of the hottest stories in wrestling history as the Mega Powers exploded and Savage took on Hulk Hogan. Admittedly, this didn’t go as well as his triumph the previous year, falling as many did to a Hogan leg drop and taking the pinfall. Regardless, it didn’t hurt his career as Randy Savage is undoubtedly one of the most legendary names in WWF history.

In May 2011, at the age of just 58, Savage lost his life in a car accident when his vehicle collided with a tree. Paramedics tragically announced the WWE legend as dead on the scene.

38 Ted DiBiase

The Million Dollar Man was the other half of Randy Savage’s first and only WWF Championship victory. With Andre The Giant in his corner, it’s fitting that the man who felt he was wronged when then-president of the company Jack Tunney ruled his purchase of the world title invalid got to the final here. DiBiase played the perfect heel role in this main event, as fans were desperate for him not to walk away with the championship meaning Savage’s win was even more well-received.

DiBiase never made it back to the WrestleMania main event, but remained a big part of the WWF in the years that followed. He won the 1988 King of the Ring tournament and would go on to form the Million Dollar Corporation faction in the early 90s. Ted had a brief stint in WCW and took a backstage role within WWE through the 2000s.

In 2021, DiBiase was brought back to WWE as part of NXT, involving himself in segments with Cameron Grimes and LA Knight, both of whom are not on SmackDown. The 69-year-old was last on TV at Raw is XXX in January 2023.

37 The Ultimate Warrior

WrestleMania VI hosted an incredible spectacle as we saw a double title match between The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan. Warrior, who came into the bout as the Intercontinental Champion, was catapulted into superstardom with his victory over The Hulkster as he became the first ever man to hold both the IC belt and the WWF title at the same time in what was one of the most iconic matches in company history.

Warrior was poised to become the next figurehead of the WWF, and it all looked set to be going that way. But, certain issues such as a pay dispute with Vince McMahon and controversial steroid use meant he never truly became the successor he was lined up to be. Nevertheless, the fans always loved him and he remained a popular figure through multiple WWF stints and his time in WCW.

The Ultimate Warrior tragically died from a heart attack on April 8, 2014 after his heart was 'two times' the size it should have been. His passing came the day after he made his first appearance on Raw in 18 years, and three days after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame before WrestleMania XXX.

36 Sgt. Slaughter

For his first couple of runs in the company, Sgt. Slaughter was portrayed as a patriotic hero. However, his ‘Mania VII main event match came during his time as a heel, when he portrayed a heavily controversial pro-Iraqi gimmick at the time of the Gulf War. The dastardly villain was able to capture the WWF Championship in early 1991, and clashed with Royal Rumble winner Hulk Hogan on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Understandably, post-reaching the WrestleMania main event with a heel character, Sgt. Slaughter returned to his babyface American hero character. However, the amount he featured in the ring for the WWF was drastically reduced from here on out. He spent time acting as Raw’s on-air commissioner as well as a brief stint backing up a heel Vince McMahon, all in all, there wasn’t too much for fans to stick their teeth into in the time after Slaughter’s time in the main event.

Slaughter hasn't been seen on WWE TV in over two years, with his last appearance coming on the January 4 episode of Raw in 2021 as part of a special 'legends night' show.

35 Sid Justice

Sid Justice found himself in the main event of WrestleMania VIII after less than a year in the company. He took on Hulk Hogan in the last match at the Hoosier Dome, despite neither man being the current WWF Champion. It was the first closing bout since the inaugural ‘Mania not to be contested for the world championship, with Hogan going down as the winner by disqualification following Harvey Wippleman’s involvement when original interferer Papa Shango missed his cue.

However, Sid’s initial main event match was embroiled in controversy, as he is believed to have failed a drug test prior to the match. When informed of his incoming suspension, Justice decided to leave the company, traveling to various promotions such as WCW and the United States Wrestling Association before returning to Vince McMahon’s company in ‘97. Here, under the name ‘Sycho Sid’ the star fell victim to The Undertaker’s streak as The Deadman defeated him for the WWF title to close WrestleMania 13, meaning Sid has two closing matches on his résumé.

Sid isn't contracted or affiilated with WWE anymore, and actually wrestled his final match just six years ago in 2017 when he defeated Paul Rosenberg in Ottawa, Ontario for Great North Wrestling

34 Yokozuna

Not one to let the bad guy win, Hulk Hogan infamously spoiled Yokozuna’s WWF Championship win over Bret Hart at Caesars Palace. The man billed from Japan had won via interference from Mr. Fuji, when the legendary manager had thrown salt in Hart eyes, causing Hogan to check on the condition of The Hitman post-match. It was here that Fuji challenged the five-time WWF champion, planning to use the salt once more. Alas, The Hulkster defeated the 1993 Royal Rumble winner in just 22 seconds.

Yokozuna, who is the heaviest WWE Superstar of all time, does have one more closing match under his belt, but, given that WrestleMania IX ended without either he or Hart on top, the closing match of the 10th ‘Mania saw them square off once more, this time with the Japan representation coming in as the champion. Here, Roddy Piper was the special guest referee as Hart reclaimed the title in his opponent’s final ‘Mania main event.

Yokozuna, who is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, passed away at the age of just 34 in 2000. At the time, reports claimed that he died of heart failure or a heart attack, but this was later found to be incorrect due to his lungs showing severe signs of fluid blockage.

Show Match Winner WrestleMania IX Yokozuna v Bret Hart (WWE Championship) Yokozuna WrestleMania IX Yokozuna v Hulk Hogan (WWE Championship) Hulk Hogan WrestleMania X Yokozuna v Lex Luger (WWE Championship) Yokozuna WrestleMania X Yokozuna v Bret Hart (WWE Championship) Bret Hart WrestleMania XI Yokozuna & Owen Hart v Bart & Billy Gunn (WWE Tag Team Championship) Yokozuna & Owen Hart WrestleMania XII Vader, Own Hart & British Bulldog v Yokozuna, Ahmed Johnson & Jake Roberts Vader, Owen Hart & British Bulldog

33 Bret Hart

As mentioned in the previous entry, Bret Hart’s match didn’t really go on last at WrestleMania IX, but, The Hitman remains one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time. Along with Shawn Michaels, Hart is credited for ushering in the New Generation Era and is more than deserving of his five reigns with the WWE Championship, as his 1993 ‘Mania main event was just the start of his time in the spotlight. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Post-WrestleMania IX, Bret would go on to have a further two main event showpieces on the grandest stage. Perhaps the most famous of all, Hart competed in the first broadcasted Iron Man match at WrestleMania 12, where Shawn Michaels ‘boyhood dream’ came true with a 1-0 win over The Hitman in overtime. He has his fair share of iconic moments and has certainly earned his place among the greats in WWE history.

Bret doesn't appear on WWE TV too often, with his last cameo coming at Clash at the Castle 2022, which was the wrestling giant's first major stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, which featured Hart's classic with the British Bulldog.

32 Laurence Taylor

Nowadays, celebrity involvement in wrestling is a celebrated aspect of the sport, however, we still wouldn’t expect to see Bad Bunny make it to the main event of WrestleMania. Yet, at the 11th annual spectacle event, Laurence Taylor became the first NFL player to close out The Show of Shows. Here, backed up by a collection of fellow footballers, Taylor picked up a huge babyface victory over Bam Bam Bigelow, sending the Hartford crowd home happy.

As you might expect, this was the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s only venture into the world of wrestling. Crossovers with other icons of sport were relatively common at this time, though he remains the only outsider other than Mr T. to be able to boast a WrestleMania main event.

Despite being a main eventer of WrestleMania, something even many current WWE stars won't be able to achieve, Taylor isn't involved with wrestling in any capacity anymore.

31 Bam Bam Bigelow

As mentioned, Bam Bam Bigelow found himself in the main event of WrestleMania 11, where he took on NFL star Laurence Taylor. Their feud began at the 1995 Royal Rumble, where the 390-pounder took exception to the outsider laughing after the 1-2-3 kid had scored an upset victory over him. Despite losing to the celebrity, it’s clear that the WWF had a lot of faith in Bam Bam to safely navigate a match with Taylor, in what turned out to be the only time Bigelow would compete in the ‘Mania main event.

At the time, Bigelow was part of Ted DiBiase’s ‘Million Dollar Corporation’, and his shock loss to the outsider started a chain of events which led to him being kicked out of the group. After negotiating an early release, Bam Bam was gone from the company by the end of 1995, opting to move around the US independent scene before having a stint in both ECW and WCW respectively.

Bigelow passed away in 2007 at just 46, and his autopsy found that he passed due to having multiple drugs found in his system, including toxic levels of cocaine and benzodiazepines.

30 The Undertaker

The Undertaker’s first ever venture into the WrestleMania main event came against Sycho Sid at WrestleMania 13, where 'The Phenom' won his second WWF Championship. Here, Mark Calaway brought his winning streak at the event to six, a record that would reach 21 wins before receiving a blemish.

You simply cannot talk about WrestleMania without talking about 'The Deadman'. He is now synonymous with the show, and has had five main event matches, including two that were post-Brock Lesnar defeating the streak. While not always going on last, ‘Taker’s ‘Mania exploits were always heavily featured each year, thanks to the sheer attraction of his streak. Fans would flock to wherever WrestleMania was being held to see if anyone could defeat him, a feat which Lesnar ultimately accomplished.

29 Shawn Michaels

Image Copyright: WWE

Moving from the tag team division with The Rockers to the Intercontinental Title scene, Shawn Michaels’ first WrestleMania main event marked the culmination of his WWF journey. He rose through the ranks and reached the mountaintop when he claimed the world championship for the very first time when he was able to best Bret Hart in overtime of an Iron Man match.

Everyone knows the legendary career that 'The Showstopper' would go on to have from there. Michaels is dubbed ‘Mr WrestleMania’, and, with a further three closing matches under his belt, it’s easy to see why. Also, it’s worth pointing out that there are 14 years between Shawn’s first venture into the main event spotlight and his initial retirement bout with The Undertaker which went on last in 2010, proving that Michaels’ longevity was second to none.

28 Stone Cold Steve Austin

After becoming the 1996 King of the Ring tournament winner, Steve Austin infamously delivered many of his iconic catchphrases for the first time, however not even he would’ve predicted the rise in popularity that his ‘Stone Cold’ character was about to go on. His first ‘Mania main event came as a result of his 1998 Royal Rumble triumph, battling Shawn Michaels and winning the WWF title just as his legendary feud with Vince McMahon was starting.

Perhaps the most iconic name in wrestling, Austin would go on to be the headlining act of a further three WrestleManias, two of which against his arch rival The Rock. In fact, the clash between the two legends which closed WrestleMania 19 would prove to be Stone Cold’s final match with the company in just under 20 years, when he shockingly came out of retirement to work a match with Kevin Owens during night one WrestleMania in his hometown of Dallas in 2022, adding another main event match to his name.

Show Match Winner WrestleMania XII Stone Cold Steve Austin v Ted DiBiaise Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 Stone Cold Steve Austin v Bret Hart (Submission match) Bret Hart WrestleMania XIV Stone Cold Steve Austin v Shawn Michaels (WWE Championship) Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania XV Stone Cold Steve Austin v The Rock (WWE Championship (No Disqualification match)) Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania X-Seven Stone Cold Steve Austin v The Rock (WWE Championship (No Disqualification match)) Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania X8 Stone Cold Steve Austin v Scott Hall Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania XIX Stone Cold Steve Austin v The Rock The Rock WrestleMania 38 Stone Cold Steve Austin v Kevin Owens (No Holds Barred match) Stone Cold Steve Austin

27 The Rock

Image Credits: WWE

'The Great One' first ascended to the main event at WrestleMania 15. Quite fittingly, Rock didn’t reach the main event of WWE’s premium event until he was standing face-to-face with Stone Cold coming into the fight as the villain who stood in the way of the wildly popular babyface. 'The Brahma Bull' did lose to WWF title to his career foe during his ‘Mania main event debut, but it would certainly set the tone for a great future at the 'Show of Shows'.

At this point, we have extensively covered the rivalry between he and Austin which defined WWE during perhaps its most successful period. Due to his part-time schedule coming into play in 2004, it seemed as if Rock’s tally of WrestleMania main events would be capped at three. Though, following years of Rock making brief one-off appearances, fans were treated to the once in a lifetime turned twice in a lifetime series of dream matches with John Cena, as the 10-time world champion looked to balance both wrestling and Hollywood.

26 Triple H

The first time that 'The Game' was given the responsibility of closing WrestleMania, it was with three other men as he put his WWF Championship on the line in a fatal four-way elimination match as each competitor had ‘a McMahon in every corner’. Backed up by Stephanie, Triple H was able retain his gold and prolong the ‘McMahon-Helmsley Era’.

It should come as no surprise that Hulk Hogan has the most WrestleMania main events ever (eight), but 'The Game' actually takes second spot on that list with seven. He has showdowns with the likes of Shawn Michaels, John Cena and Roman Reigns on his rèsumè, and that’s not including his awesome matches that didn’t go on last such as being the fall guy on the night that Daniel Bryan went on to reach the mountaintop.