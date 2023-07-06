WrestleMania is oftentimes called 'the grandest stage of them all'. WWE calls this premium live event the show of shows. This, in essence, is the company's season finale, the absolute pinnacle of sports entertainment. The stage here is the biggest, the lights are the brightest and the spotlight shines on those who crave it most.

Unfortunately, the spotlight also shines on those who do not crave it. WrestleMania magnifies everything. The good, the bad, and especially the ugly. This show has no free passes. With the world watching and analyzing every minute detail, there is no place to hide. And so while every great triumph is elevated to legendary status, the forgettable moments return as periodic reminders of missed opportunities or unfortunate eventualities.

Understandably, getting every detail right in booking a wrestling show is hard. However, a combination of baffling management calls, powerful men wielding their influence, and sometimes a set of unfortunate circumstances have all led to some embarrassing matches taking place on WWE's most advertised event of the year.

Without further ado, here are the seven most embarrassing WrestleMania matches in WWE history.

7 Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg - WrestleMania 20

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg can have memorable matches. Take a look at their match at Survivor Series 2016. A short match, but extremely newsworthy. And one which shocked the world.

Their bout at WrestleMania 20 was every adjective just used - newsworthy, shocking, and memorable. But for all the wrong reasons. And as unfortunate as it may be, for this one, WWE could not do much from their end. The business of wrestling back in 2004 was different from what it is today. With social media and leaks not being as mainstream, it was easier to conceal information about contract situations and plans. However, that was not the case for Goldberg vs Lesnar, considering that leading into WrestleMania 20, news broke that both men participating in this match were about to leave WWE. For differing reasons, Lesnar and Goldberg were done with the company, and this becoming public knowledge resulted in the Madison Square Garden crowd rejecting what had the billing of a dream match between two physically supreme wrestlers.

Not even Stone Cold as guest referee could save this bout.

6 John Morrison, Trish Stratus and Snooki vs Dolph Ziggler, Michelle McCool and Layla - WrestleMania 27

The match was passable at best but what ensued following its conclusion was awkward, avoidable, and rather embarrassing for all parties involved.

Rumor has it that then-part-time superstar Trish Stratus had real-life heat with John Morrison and his then-partner Melina on the road to WrestleMania 27. There could be many reasons for the same, but the one most plausible, and perhaps legitimate, was Melina being upset over her spot going to Stratus on the grandest stage of them all.

It has long irked full-time competitors when their spots at big events are taken by part-time stars despite the former working hard all year round to attempt to make it on the biggest stage. And Morrison did not care to hide the acquired displeasure from his partner's anger when he awkwardly shut down a hug from Trish post their team's victory.

This was an embarrassing moment and may have very well derailed Morrison's wrestling career. Not long after this match, Morison subsequently became an enhancement talent before leaving the company.

5 Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan - WrestleMania 28

Sheamus and Daniel Bryan are fantastic wrestlers. While the latter is unanimously acknowledged as one of the greatest ever to lace a pair of wrestling boots, Sheamus does not enjoy similar fandom despite being understood to be a fine proponent of his craft.

Recently, however, The Celtic Warrior has shown in his battles involving "The Ring General" Gunther that he is seamlessly able to deliver all-time classics when paired well on the right stage. Thus, it makes for baffling booking that one of the best brawlers in the company facing one of the best all-round wrestlers ever, for a world championship, found less than a minute's time on the WrestleMania 28 card.

This squash of Bryan may loosely form the starting point of the 'Yes Movement' but it does not excuse the embarrassment WWE called upon themselves by having this match play out the way it did.

4 The Rock vs. Erick Rowan - WrestleMania 32

Vince McMahon has done many things right in his WWE booking. It was a consequence of Vinnie Mac that WrestleMania exists and is an event of such grandeur today. However, among his inexplicable wrong decisions is his consistent burial of anyone closely related to Bray Wyatt.

WrestleMania 32 underlined that embarrassing chain of events with an exclamation point when The Rock defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match that lasted as long as the blink of an eye. When the wrestler-turned-actor delivered his signature move, the Rock Bottom, it was a figurative indication of where Rowan had reached in his WWE career.

While the argument can be made that The Wyatt family had already lost its momentum, this embarrassing loss - with the rest of The Wyatt family watching from ringside - stripped the cult faction of any believability. Augmenting frustration is the fact that Rock did not need any more momentum than he already had and defeating Rowan did not elevate his status either.

Maybe a post-match beatdown of The Great One would have helped the Wyatts, but even that did not happen.

3 Braun Strowman and Nicholas vs. The Bar - WrestleMania 34

Where do you go from demeaning the powers and snatching any semblance of legitimacy from a faction? You do it to an entire division of course. Masquerading as a comedy act to make people laugh, WWE inadvertently turned their tag division into the joke people were having fun at the expense of.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, The Bar was a tag team comprising Sheamus and Cesaro. The two men, before establishing their association on grounds of mutual respect, were embroiled in a series of matches against each other. These told an excellent story through good matches leading to the two men finding appreciation for one another, coming together to make a formidable pair, and winning the tag championships.

WWE took their well-told long-term story, weighed it against a silly pop, and chose the latter when they had Braun Strowman pick a random child from the audience to partner with to win the tag team championships. What was the consequence? The newly crowned champions vacated the belts on the subsequent episode of Raw and two top performers' months of hard work were rendered redundant.

2 Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna - WrestleMania 9

Talking about rendering something redundant, Hulk Hogan was doing exactly that at WrestleMania 9. History has long borne testimony to the perils of one man becoming too powerful and Hogan was at the height of his influence-wielding power in WWE around this time.

Thus, it was perhaps along the lines of expected occurrence that Hogan would get involved in a WrestleMania main event. However, the manner in which it played out leaves a rather sour taste in the mouth. WrestleMania 9 was the first time in five years that Hogan was not in the advertised main event. However, that didn't stop WWE from shoehorning The Hulkster into the proceedings.

WWE, keen on pushing the dominance of Yokozuna, had him win the Royal Rumble before successfully challenging Bret Hart for the then WWF Championship. But, in a classic case of redundant booking and squashing superstars in association, Hogan came out to defeat Yokozuna and close the show as the company's top champion.

WWE truly did find creative ways to make Bret Hart look weak.

1 Vince McMahon vs Bret Hart - WrestleMania 26

There is no other company in the world that would go to the lengths WWE has to make one of its finest employees and top performers look weak. It is thus a testament to Bret Hart's greatness that he always found a way to rise above such instances which would have buried lesser sports entertainers.

If the Montreal screwjob was embarrassing, this attempt at trying to fix it was two rungs above embarrassing and is rightly considered to be a frontrunner in the race for the worst WrestleMania match ever. There is so much wrong with this that one could make a docu-series on it. Somehow, WWE thought it'd be a good idea to put an aged non-wrestler in the ring to face an aging, barely mobile long-retired wrestler. On any stage, let alone the grandest, this is a recipe for disaster.

Not even nostalgia and the fact that a beloved hero would avenge a long-standing injustice could combine to sweeten the sour taste this match left in the mouth. On the contrary, it painted a sorry picture of an adored legend who was unable to execute any moves as a result of the decaying tides of time. And spoiling nostalgia is the worst kind of embarrassment one can ever execute.