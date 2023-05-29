Entrance music has become such a vital part of professional wrestling characters. For fans, hearing a particular song can invoke memories of great matches and rivalries. Many theme songs over the years have been created and produced by in-house musicians such as Jim Johnston who became a legendary backstage figure for his WWE theme music compositions, and Dale Oliver who has composed a huge amount of amazing TNA and Impact Wrestling entrance themes.

Sometimes, wrestlers and promotions reach out to mainstream artists and pay royalties to have superstars use their music as their entrance music, making the song part of their character. Today, pro wrestling and mainstream music go hand-in-hand, particularly around WrestleMania season where pop stars such as Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg have gone as far as to have matches on the biggest annual wrestling event of the year. Without further ado, here are some wrestlers who famously used licensed music as their entrance theme. There are some bangers on this list that you may have forgotten about!

10 Sting

Image source: AEW

One of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling is "The Icon" Sting. Starting his career in the mid-1980s, Sting went on to become the absolute franchise player of WCW, especially during the era of the Monday Night Wars between WWE Raw and WCW Nitro. The face of WCW then went on to become the face of TNA, becoming a multiple-time World Heavyweight Champion in both companies before eventually ending up in the WWE towards the end of his full-time in-ring career. Today, Stiny is still semi-active in AEW where he both manages and teams with Darby Allin.

While Sting has had many iconic themes during his illustrious pro wrestling career, one of the standout ones came in 1999 when Sting, who had spent years as the silent and enigmatic "crow" inspired character, finally got his voice back. The always charismatic and energetic wrestler came to the ring to the sound of a Woodstock '99 live performance of Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" for a large chunk of 1999 and 2000 and, as one of the company's top babyfaces once again. Despite WCW trying and failing at a heel turn for The Icon, the song always invoked a huge ovation from the WCW audiences.

9 Goldberg

Image source: WWE

When wrestling fans think of iconic wrestling themes throughout the years, it is hard to not recognize Goldberg's "Invasion" theme. The ever-intense and hard-hitting wrestler dubbed as "Da Man" by the legendary manager and commentator Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Goldberg became a household name in such a short space of time in the late 1990s. One of the reasons he was so popular was because of that classic song where it is nearly impossible to not chant "Goldberg, Goldberg" alongside it as he makes his way to the ring to face the "next" victim of the spear and the jackhammer.

Invasion however was not Goldberg's only theme and in 1999, Goldberg began using the theme "Crush 'Em" by Megadeth. The reasoning behind this was that the song was one of the main tracks featured in Universal Soldier: The Return, a film that starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bill Goldberg himself. The song is a hard-hitting toe-tapper that suited Goldberg. Although his iconic "Invasion" theme may be his most remembered one, Crush 'Em is an absolute banger for the rock and metal wrestling fans out there.

8 The Oddities

Image source: WWE

Controversial, loved, hated, and everything in between. It can only be the Insane Clown Posse. Being a part of professional wrestling since the 1990s, the Insane Clown Posse have competed (and performed) in most major organizations from ECW and WCW, all the way to TNA and of course, WWE. Whether you loved them or hated them, ICP made an impact whenever they popped up in wrestling and always turned audiences' heads.

One of their most famous runs in wrestling was in the WWE, then known as the WWF, where they enjoyed a successful year of TV time which undoubtedly upped their star power in both music and wrestling. During this time, they also lent their music to the WWE, and one of the most recognizable tracks was "The Oddities", used by the faction of the same name which also featured ICP's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. You probably forgot about this one, but at the time, The Oddities, though short-lived as a faction, were super over with the Attitude Era wrestling fans.

7 Christian

Image source: AEW

Christian has had an incredible career in pro wrestling. A mainstay in WWE's tag-team division alongside Edge and being part of some of the most dangerous high-flying matches in WWE history, the TLC matches with The Hardy Boys and The Dudley Boys, the sky was the limit for the charismatic, talented young wrestler and before long, Christian was given a chance to spread his wings and fly solo, chasing gold along the way. Christian would eventually find his way to TNA where he became a multiple-time world champion. Today, Christian is active in AEW where his promo segments, as they always have been, are must-see TV.

When Christian was getting his first singles push in the WWE, like all stars, he needed a signature entrance theme. The one that was chosen became an "Instant Classic". "Just Close Your Eyes" by Waterproof Blonde was that song, and it fit Christian's new-found cool, calm, and innovative wrestling character to the detail. The song was eventually remixed by Story Of The Year when Christian returned to the WWE's ECW brand after his TNA run came to an end.

6 Edge

Image source: WWE

One of the most storied careers in WWE history belongs to "The Rated R Superstar" Edge. Starting his career in the WWE as a tag-team wrestler, his surging popularity pretty much forced the company to give him a singles push, and the rest is history. Becoming a multiple-time world champion and one of the most recognizable faces on the roster, Edge was sadly plunged into retirement due to injury in 2011 but would shockingly return as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. Today, Edge is still active in the WWE where he is winding down his career on his own terms and chasing one final world title run.

Throughout his iconic career, Edge has used a number of licensed tracks as his entrance music. During his first big singles push, Edge would come to the ring to the sound of Rob Zombie's "Never Gonna Stop Me" before eventually switching to "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge, the latter of which he still uses today, and it always invokes a huge reaction whenever fans hear the words, "you think you know me".

5 CM Punk

Image source: AEW

One of the most talked about superstars of the modern-day wrestling era is none other than CM Punk. The former indy darling then famed for his time in ROH and a short stint in TNA eventually made his way to the WWE, initially competing on the revived ECW brand after a run in OVW. Fans instantly got behind the talented and outspoken wrestler and the rest is history. A multiple-time world champion and one of the most popular wrestlers in the world today, Punk is currently signed to AEW, although his status is currently unknown due to controversies in 2022.

Punk is known the world over for his recognizable entrance music, which is actually a licensed track called "Cult Of Personality" by Living Colour. He has used this track both in the WWE and in AEW and arenas worldwide explode when this track hits, and it has become synonymous with Punk as a wrestler and a performer. During his early days in WWE, Punk also used "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch Engage.

4 The Sandman

Image source: WWE

The beer-drinking, cigarette smoking, and Singapore cane (and broom, that one time when Jason and Justin Credible stole his stick) swinging hardcore icon - there are very few wrestlers like The Sandman. When wrestling fans think of the legendary ECW promotion, it's hard to not have this man instantly come to mind. The foul-mouthed fighter was a mainstay in the promotion and later worked for WWE during the ECW revival in the mid-2000s. He also appeared for both WCW and TNA a number of times over the years.

While he may not have been the most talented wrestler in the world, Sandman instead chose to beat the spit out of his fellow roster members with pure, unadulterated, and often bloody violence. Massively over with the crowd throughout his entire career, every time he would make his way to the ring to "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, the arena would erupt and sing along. Sandman would often be bleeding and the audience soaked in beer before his matches even began, and the fans loved it! Who can forget his goosebump-inducing entrance at One Night Stand 2005? Although, you have to dig around to find the original version these days, as the WWE Network has sadly dubbed over the Enter Sandman music.

3 Hulk Hogan

Image source: WWE

"The Immortal" Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. Beginning his career in the late 1970s, Hogan went on to find worldwide fame in the 1980s and became a household name and a huge part of pop culture. This continued well into the 1990s when Hogan joined WCW and became a founding member of the groundbreaking New World Order faction. Hogan would eventually find his way back home to the WWE in the 2000s and also had a run in TNA. While today, Hogan's active in-ring career is over, he still commands a big reaction from the crowd whenever he makes special appearances for the WWE.

While wrestling fans may be most familiar with Hogan using the "Real American" theme music, he did use a different song a number of times throughout the later years of his career. That song was "Voodoo Child" by Jimi Hendrix, also known as "Voodoo Chile" and "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) in certain countries. Hogan began using this song when he was known as the villainous nWo member, Hollywood Hogan, in 1997, and he later used the song again for an extended period of time when he returned to the WWE in 2002 for his last run as a full-time wrestler.

2 Triple H

Image source: WWE

One of the greatest world champions of all time, Triple H, recently retired from active in-ring competition, but he left behind one of the best legacies ever in the history of pro wrestling. A major player in the current creative direction of WWE backstage, the Triple H era is well underway, and it is an exciting time, to say the least. Feuding with some of the biggest names in history throughout his storied career including The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Rock, Triple H went from a mid-card recruit from WCW to one of the absolute and undisputed franchise players of the WWE.

The D-Generation X legend has also had some of the biggest entrances of all time, especially at WrestleMania, and is also well known for his use of licensed music. A lifelong Motorhead fan, Triple H would famously walk to the ring to the sound of "The Game", a track that was purposely written and performed for him by the band. During his time in the villainous faction, Evolution alongside Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista in the early 2000s, Triple H would also come to the ring to "Evolution", a track also written and performed by Motorhead. Say what you like about Triple H's career over the years, but his taste in music for his entrances was impeccable.

1 The Undertaker

Image source: WWE

How many entrance themes has The Undertaker had throughout his career? Lots. How many of them have been absolute bangers? All of them. A true legend of wrestling, Undertaker spent the majority of his career in the WWE after jumping ship from WCW in 1990. Since then, Undertaker has been synonymous with the product. After countless iconic matches and rivalries, world championships, and accolades, The Deadman finally closed the doors on his phenomenal career, hanging the boots up seemingly for good in 2020.

When Undertaker first began to experiment outside of his "Deadman" character in the early 2000s, he graced TV screens with "The American Badass" character, coming out, motorcycle and all, to the song of the same name by Kid Rock. 'Taker also went on to famously use "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit. Later in his career, Undertaker would also use "Ain't No Grave" by Johnny Cash in 2011. Finally, in his farewell match to date against AJ Styles, The Phenom would defend his yard successfully in a Boneyard match to the sound of "Now That We're Dead" by Metallica. Now that's a line-up of tracks that slap!