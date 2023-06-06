Wrestling is a physically demanding sport that requires immense strength, agility, and endurance. It's no wonder that fans often assume their favorite wrestlers are younger than they are. All of this is because of their jacked bodies and extreme agility. However, some of these seasoned athletes have managed to maintain their peak performance well into their later years, proving that age is no barrier to success in the ring.

Conversely, some incredibly talented wrestlers have achieved remarkable success at a young age in WWE and other promotions. These prodigies have taken the wrestling world by storm, showcasing their skills and determination to rise to the top of their game.

From the seasoned veterans who continue to defy the odds to the young phenoms making their mark on the sport, these wrestlers will surely inspire and amaze you. So, buckle up and get ready for a thrilling ride as we uncover the hidden truths behind the ages of these wrestling icons. Let the countdown begin!

8 Older: Drake Maverick (40 Years Old)

Image Credit: WWE

Drake Maverick, whose real name is James Michael Curtin, is a professional wrestler from England. He is best known for his tenures in WWE and TNA Impact Wrestling. Drake Maverick debuted in the WWE in 2018 as the general manager of the cruiserweight division on the WWE brand 205 Live. He later transitioned into an in-ring competitor and participated in various storylines and matches.

Despite being 40, Drake Maverick maintains a youthful spirit and energy on screen. Maverick may be nearing 41 years of age, but his passion and love for WWE shows no signs of aging. His resilience and determination have made him a fan favorite, and he continues to entertain audiences with his high-energy performances.

Maverick was also a popular star in Impact Wrestling when he was known as Rockstar Spud. During his time with the Nashville-based promotion, he held two reigns with the TNA X Division Championship. He also found championship success in WWE as Drake Maverick, becoming a multi-time 24/7 Champion.

7 Younger: Sasha Banks - known in NJPW as Mercedes Mone (31 Years Old)

Image Credit: WWE

Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Sasha Banks began her wrestling journey on the independent circuit, honing her skills in various promotions before earning an opportunity in WWE NXT. Banks' WWE journey began in 2012 when she signed with the company and joined the NXT brand. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a key figure in the Women's Revolution and capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

Banks continued blazing trails beyond her NXT tenure, playing a crucial role in ushering in a new era of competition during the Women's Evolution on the Raw roster. With an unwavering self-assurance, she consistently made history, competing in groundbreaking matches such as the inaugural Women's WWE Iron Man, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber.

Most recently, Banks was seen wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the moniker of Mercedes Mone, becoming the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion. She also found tremendous championship success in WWE, winning numerous titles with the promotion, including five reigns as Raw Women's Champion and one reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. Banks is also the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and she's currently tied with the most reigns as champion, winning the title three times. Currently, she's 31 years old, but she looks a bit younger and has remained in tremendous shape throughout her in-ring career.

6 Older: Damian Priest (40 Years Old)

Image Credits: WWE

Damian Priest debuted on NXT in 2019 at the age of 37. Despite his age, Priest moved and wrestled like a star 10 years younger. His creepy, ominous persona and punishing in-ring style earned him the nickname "The Archer of Infamy".

He quickly made a name for himself with his unique blend of power and agility, capturing the NXT North American Championship in 2020 and winning the United States Championship from Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021. Priest's success proves that age is just a number, and he has a bright future on the main roster. The Archer of Infamy's best years may still be yet to come.

5 Younger: Sonya Deville (29 Years Old)

Image Credit: TPWW

Sonya Deville is a 29-year-old professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist who signed with WWE. Her background in combat sports has given her a unique edge in the wrestling world, allowing her to dominate her opponents with her striking and grappling skills.

Deville's WWE journey began in 2015 when she participated in the sixth season of Tough Enough. Although she did not win the competition, her impressive performance earned her a contract with the company. Since then, she has continued to showcase her impressive skills and unrelenting intensity.

4 Older: Shayna Baszler (42 Years Old)

Image Credit: GMS

Known as "The Queen of Spades", Shayna Baszler dominated the NXT women's division in her late 30s. Baszler's catch wrestling-inspired style and ruthless in-ring skills made her one of the top talents of the former black-and-gold brand. Baszler underwent extensive training in mixed martial arts under the tutelage of Josh Barnett, a former UFC fighter, and received instruction in catch wrestling from Billy Robinson.

In 2006, she stepped into the cage for her inaugural professional MMA bout. Over time, she garnered attention for her adept execution of the hammerlock submission technique from her back position. At 42, Baszler shows no signs of slowing down and continues to strike fear into all her opponents. With two NXT Women's Championship reigns under her belt, The Queen of Spades has cemented her legacy as one of the brand's most dominant competitors, regardless of age or gender. Currently, Shayna is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.

3 Younger: Pete Dunne - SmackDown's Butch (29 Years Old)

Pete Dunne is a professional wrestler from Birmingham, England. He is signed with WWE and has made a name for himself with his hard-hitting and technically gifted in-ring style. Dunne gained prominence in WWE when he participated in the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2016.

In 2017, he captured the WWE United Kingdom Championship and held it for a record-breaking 685 days, making him the longest-reigning champion in the title's history until Walter (now known as Gunther) broke that record. Known for his intense demeanor and undeniable charisma, Pete Dunne has become a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with in professional wrestling even under the moniker of "Butch" as one-third of The Brawling Brutes.

2 Older: Finn Balor (41 Years Old)

Despite turning 41 this year, Finn Balor moves and wrestles like a star who is 10 years younger. After spending years in New Japan as Prince Devitt, Balor debuted in NXT in 2014. Following Finn's arrival in NXT in November 2014, he established himself as a remarkable and charismatic wrestler in WWE.

Balor is widely regarded as one of the most skilled performers worldwide. He has a unique tradition of utilizing intricate body paint designs for significant bouts, adding to his mystique and spectacle. Finn has already left an enduring legacy with his captivating in-ring abilities and penchant for incorporating artistic body paint as part of his grand entrances and marquee matches.

1 Younger: Tyler Bate (26 Years Old)

In 2014, a young talent named Tyler Bate embarked on his professional wrestling journey with Preston Wrestling, adopting the ring name "The Iron Master." At age 17, he fearlessly entered the squared circle, ready to make his mark in the industry. During his tenure with the promotion, Bate had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed wrestlers such as Rich Swann, Zack Gibson, and Pete Dunne, engaging in both partnerships and riveting rivalries. Despite his youth, Bate showcased his skills and resilience, leaving a lasting impression on the wrestling scene.

At 19 years old, Bate became the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion, showcasing his incredible talent and potential. Since then, Bate has continued to impress fans with his technical prowess and charismatic personality, both as a singles competitor and as a member of the popular tag team Mustache Mountain.