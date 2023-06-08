One of the foremost proponents of living one's character, The Undertaker is a WWE legend whose absence since retirement has left a gaping hole in the dark mystique genre of professional wrestling.

It is arguable whether the genre can exist and flourish in today's world. With social media having taken over communications and how content is consumed combined with the growing importance of building a personal brand, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain one's wrestling character in real life.

Mark Calaway, however, was cut from a different cloth. And belonging to a different generation when the internet had not provided a base and vessel for fans, he managed to live his gimmick as The Undertaker. Owing to changing times and the fact that wrestlers like The Undertaker are once in a generation, it will be difficult for WWE and other wrestling promotions like AEW and Impact to reinvent someone to be his replacement.

However, there lies an opportunity to fill The Undertaker void with a different approach. WWE must seek to replace The Phenom with someone who carries similar traits - a good wrestler who is a hard striker, intimidating personality, good on the microphone, and has an existing ominous side to their character.

While it will take time for anyone to reach The Undertaker's popularity, there is a chance to build the next leader of the mystique world of pro wrestling. Thus, here are five wrestlers who could be the next Deadman.

5 Karion Kross

Karion Kross has simply not hit the mark on the main roster and that is a shame given his success in NXT where he was initially shown as an unstoppable force. Down in developmental, Kross was booked very strongly and became the top champion twice, feuding with established names such as Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and the like.

However, for some strange reason, Kross has been unable to find his mojo in WWE Raw or SmackDown. It is strange because physically Kross has the tools to be successful. He stands at 6'4" and bears a mean, chiseled look that has helped many a competitor before. He is also experienced in the ring and has a well-defined gimmick. The fault may thus lie somewhere in the execution.

Time, though, may still be on his side to turn things around. What Kross needs is more television time in the presence of other wrestlers and perhaps becoming part of a heel faction will help him in establishing a bond with the fans. And when he manages to elicit more reactions, the WWE universe will realize he already has the tools to be a dominant yet eerie force in the company.

With a brooding personality, intense look, and a dimly lit entrance, Kross does not need complete repackaging to be the symbol of darkness in WWE.

RELATED: 10 Failed Wrestlers From Famous Families

4 Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy is currently wrestling in NXT and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future. This is a good thing for Gacy who needs strong character work to firmly establish his gimmick and subsequently become a legitimate force. Early signs, however, are good, and with his deranged look coupled with a lost gaze, he can very well become the most feared character of WWE in the future.

Gacy, admittedly, bears a closer resemblance to Bray Wyatt than The Undertaker and is also similar in stature to the former. Thus, he must find a unique voice in his character. Or else, things for him may take a turn down Wyatt's path as opposed to The Undertaker's. What Gacy needs to understand in building his character is that his eventual purpose is to become a feared wrestler, even if that means compromising his cult-leader traits.

In terms of his in-ring ability, Gacy is very talented. He's been around the independent scene for a while before his NXT stint, so he naturally knows his game inside out. Moreover, for a man of his build, Gacy can surprise people with his athleticism and ability to pull stunt-like moves.

3 Vincent

Multiple reports were doing the rounds that the popular indie tag team of Vincent and Dutch was close to securing a WWE contract. Supposedly, the promotion's management was in talks with the duo on the possibility of joining a potential new stable led by Bray Wyatt.

Thus, WWE is already aware of the upsides of having The Righteous as a part of their roster. What they may also consider is recruiting Vincent alone and giving him a run playing the macabre and unsettling character he is a master at. Vincent is also a very good in-ring performer whose style involves mixing technical wrestling with strikes and submission holds.

While his look and dress complement his character work, WWE may need to repackage him slightly to avoid comparisons with Bray Wyatt. Understandably, the proponents of the mysterious characters make an effort to steer clear of The Undertaker given the repercussions of comparison and expectations. So, Vincent needs to appear fresh and not a bootlegged version of either Bray or Undertaker.

RELATED: 5 Wrestlers Who Could be Uncle Howdy (Ranked)

2 Malakai Black

Malakai Black is currently wrestling in AEW but holds Triple H in high regard which keeps things within the realm of possibility that he become the next face of WWE's mystique world. Over at NXT during Triple H's time as head of creative, Aleister Black was booked very strongly and with good reason. The leader of the House of Black faction is a fine wrestler who has great character work and is pretty good on the microphone.

His AEW run, though, has not always been smooth, and it was reported that he had asked for his release from the company. Black has not parted ways with the company, and that might bode well for him becoming the next Undertaker. Certainly, he will always be likened to The Undertaker in the WWE, but in a different promotion, with the pressure of association less frequent, the wrestler may find his space.

Calm, calculated, a firm believer in psychological warfare, and an excellent in-ring performer, Black is an easy pick to be booked strongly as a legitimate force. Subsequently switching to WWE can establish him as a main event star and, given his character's likeness to Undertaker, he can go a fair way in filling the mystique void. And the man with whom he had a smashing first feud in AEW, Cody Rhodes, has already taken that path back to WWE, providing precedence and a template for success.

RELATED: 10 WWE vs AEW Dream Matches That Wrestling Fans Want To See

1 Damain Priest

Damian Priest is a rare gem that WWE possesses, and they are finding out lately the massive upsides of having someone like him on the roster. It is not every day that a big man comes around with such strong experience and knowledge of his game that he can effortlessly hold his own in the ring with one of the bests of the business like Seth Rollins as well as a celebrity performer like Bad Bunny. And it is even rarer to find someone his size pulling off chokeslams with as much ease as hurricanranas.

A major beneficiary of being part of The Judgment Day, Priest is viewed as a top guy right now and WWE can leverage his momentum to push him as a legitimate, feared, and intimidating character. With seeds of a potential conflict already being sown between Priest and Finn Balor on the recent episode of Raw, a separation from the faction may eventuate shortly.

That would provide the perfect opportunity for a slight tweak to his character packaging. The Archer of Infamy has already portrayed 'a lone wolf gimmick' in the past. Thus, he is not alien to playing characters with mystique. To establish him as a feared character, WWE should disassociate him from the group and have him become an isolated, intimidating character coupled with a dominant run resulting from a strong push.

This would involve Priest talking much lesser, being succinct, dimming his entrance or turning it into a darker shade of red, and registering important wins. With the wrestler gaining momentum, the iron is hot, and it's about time for WWE to strike.