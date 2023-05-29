The lives of professional wrestlers outside the ring can oftentimes be a mystery. While fans see their athletic feats and larger-than-life personas on display weekly, a wrestler's life before fame and fortune is rarely explored. But did you know that some of these wrestlers also wore a badge and served their communities as police officers?

In the electrifying world of professional wrestling, where wrestlers clash in the ring, some performers donned a different uniform outside the squared circle. These warriors of the mat have embraced a unique double life, not only as wrestling superstars but also as real-life defenders of the law.

Before the bright lights of the wrestling world, they walked the streets as police officers, tasked with enforcing the law and protecting the public. These wrestlers showed that they were not only tough in the ring but also in the line of duty. Let's look at six fan-favorite wrestlers who once sported a badge and gun in place of the ring gear and championship belts. Their stories prove that the road to success isn't always direct, but perseverance and hard work can pay off in unexpected ways.

6 Kevin Nash

WWE

Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler and actor best known for his time in WWE and World Championship Wrestling. Before his wrestling career, Nash served as a military police officer in the United States Army.

In 1990, Nash made his wrestling debut in WCW under the ring Master Blaster Steel. He later joined WWE in 1993, gaining fame as Diesel, a bodyguard for Shawn Michaels. Under the Diesel moniker, Nash won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship, making him a Triple Crown Champion. His imposing 6'10" frame and powerful in-ring style made him a force to be reckoned with.

Nash returned to WCW in 1996, co-founding the influential wrestling faction known as the New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. The nWo storyline was the primary factor in the success of WCW during the late 1990s. Nash's time in WCW saw him become a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

Kevin Nash's in-ring career would be honored by WWE as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. In 2015, Nash was inducted into the WWE HOF as a singles competitor. In 2020, Big Sexy entered the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the nWo faction alongside Scott Hall, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and "Syxx" Sean Waltman.

5 Mustafa Ali

Image Credit: WWE

Mustafa Ali is a pro wrestler currently signed to WWE. Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Ali worked as a police officer in the Chicago area for four years. He has often spoken about his experiences as a police officer and how they have influenced his wrestling career.

Ali began his wrestling journey on the independent circuit in the early 2000s, competing under the ring name of Prince Mustafa Ali. He gained recognition for his high-flying, acrobatic in-ring style, which set him apart from other wrestlers. In 2016, Ali joined WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he impressed fans and officials alike with his performance.

Following the tournament, Ali signed a full-time contract with WWE and became a regular competitor on the company's 205 Live brands. In 2018, he made history as the first wrestler of Pakistani descent to compete for a WWE championship when he was challenged for the Cruiserweight Championship. Ali's time in WWE has been marked by his dedication to breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes. Ali has also gained a decent amount of muscle since first arriving in WWE.

4 Rico Constantino

Image Credit: Wrestling News

Rico Constantino transitioned from a career in law enforcement to professional wrestling. He was in the Las Vegas police force and served for nine years before retiring to pursue wrestling.

In 2002, WWE signed Constantino, who debuted on the SmackDown brand in July, initially as a stylist and manager for the tag team Billy and Chuck. He later transitioned to an in-ring competitor, showcasing his flamboyant character and signature moves like the High Kick and Spinning Heel Kick.

Constantino's crowning achievement in WWE occurred in 2004 when he and Charlie Haas won the WWE Tag Team Championship. They held the title for over three months before losing it to The Dudley Boyz. However, Constantino's wrestling career was short-lived, as he retired in 2005 due to health issues. He returned to Las Vegas and worked as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

3 Lacey Evans

Image Credit: GMS

Lacey Evans has an impressive background as a marine, a police officer, and a professional wrestler. At the age of 19, Evans joined the United States Marine Corps, serving five years as a military police officer. Afterward, she became a police officer in Parris Island, South Carolina, for three years before retiring to pursue wrestling.

Evans signed with WWE in 2014 and debuted on the NXT brand, portraying a patriotic villain. As an in-ring competitor, she was known for her military-inspired character and signature moves like the Woman's Right and Sharpshooter.

Evans quickly gained popularity through feuds with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks on WWE's main roster. She made history in 2019 as one of the first female wrestlers to compete in Saudi Arabia.

2 Ray Traylor: The Big Boss Man

Image Credit: Pro Wrestling Stories

Ray Traylor, widely recognized as The Big Boss Man transitioned from a career in law enforcement to professional wrestling. Traylor's wrestling career began in 1985 when he signed with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He later joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW), adopting the personas "The Boss" and "Big Bubba Rogers". After he joined the World Wrestling Federation, he became "The Big Boss Man."

His signature moves included the Boss Man Slam and the Sidewalk Slam. His most notable WWE moment happened in 1999 during a feud with The Undertaker, culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 15, where The Big Boss Man was defeated.

Traylor retired from wrestling in 2003 due to health issues and passed away in 2004. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. In the ring, The Big Boss Man was known for his powerful slams, crowd engagement, and unique prison guard character.

1 The Great Khali

Image credit: WWE

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, is a former police officer turned professional wrestler, starting with the Punjab Police in 1993. Rana's wrestling career began in 2000 when he signed with All Pro Wrestling (APW) in the United States. He later joined WWE, becoming known as "The Great Khali."

The Great Khali was renowned for his towering height of 7'1" and signature moves like the Khali Chop and Punjabi Plunge. He engaged in memorable feuds with The Undertaker, John Cena, and Batista. The Great Khali's most notable WWE moment came in 2007 when he won the World Heavyweight Championship, holding the title for over two months before losing it to Batista.

The Great Khali was celebrated for his imposing height, powerful chops, and unique character as a towering giant. He was particularly popular in India, where he was seen as a national hero and a symbol of Indian strength and power.