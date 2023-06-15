Only a few names carry as much weight and respect as the legendary Wild Samoans in the world of WWE. Afa and Sika Anoa'i, the brothers who formed this iconic tag team, not only left an unforgettable mark on the wrestling industry with their fierce in-ring performances but also played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous wrestling superstars. The Wild Samoans won the World Tag Team Championship thrice and were known for their wild and savage gimmick.

Their wrestling school, the Wild Samoan Training Center, has been a breeding ground for talent, churning out some of the most successful and influential wrestlers ever. We'll look closer at seven wrestlers trained by The Wild Samoans who went on to achieve greatness in the squared circle. From world champions to trailblazers, these proteges of Afa and Sika have carried on the proud legacy of The Wild Samoans, proving that the fire that fueled their mentors still burns brightly in the hearts of their students.

7 Virgil

Virgil, born Michael Jones, is a wrestler who found fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the personal assistant and bodyguard of "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase in WWE. Under the tutelage of The Wild Samoans, Virgil honed his skills and developed a solid foundation in professional wrestling.

Virgil's in-ring style blended technical prowess and brawling, which he showcased in memorable feuds. His time with DiBiase allowed him to learn from one of the industry's greatest heels, and Virgil eventually broke away from his mentor to forge his path as a singles competitor.

Virgil also competed in World Championship Wrestling with the ring name Vincent. During his four-year run in WCW, he was most notable for being a member of the New World Order. In WCW, he also went by the names "Shane" and "Curly Bill" for a short time.

6 Gene Snitsky

Gene Snitsky, another standout Wild Samoan Training Center student, made a name for himself in WWE with his unique look and intimidating presence. He started wrestling in the late 1990s, mostly on the independent circuit. Snitsky joined the WWE in 2004. Snitsky's time in WWE was marked by his memorable feud with Kane and Lita and his infamous catchphrase, "It wasn't my fault."

Though a short-lived character, Snitsky was a memorable monster heel in WWE. His imposing size and aggressive in-ring style made him a formidable opponent for any wrestler, and his feuds with top stars helped to solidify his place in WWE history.

5 Chris Kanyon

Chris Kanyon, also known as Mortis during his time in WCW, was a talented wrestler who made a name for himself with his innovative offense and unique in-ring style. Trained by The Wild Samoans, Kanyon's technical understanding and creativity allowed him to stand out in a crowded wrestling landscape. After dissolving the Mortis gimmick, Kanyon joined the WCW faction known as The Jersey Triad with Bam Bam Bigelow and Diamond Dallas Page.

Throughout his career, Kanyon competed in both WCW and WWE, capturing the WCW United States Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Diamond Dallas Page. Kanyon's contributions to the wrestling world extended beyond his in-ring accomplishments.

4 Billy Kidman

Billy Kidman, a high-flying cruiserweight sensation, was another standout student of The Wild Samoans. Kidman's aerial prowess and innovative offense made him a fan favorite during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Competing in both WCW and WWE, Kidman captured multiple championships, including the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Kidman's high-energy style and ability to captivate audiences with his breathtaking moves can be traced back to his training with The Wild Samoans. Their guidance helped shape Kidman into a versatile and exciting performer who left a lasting impression on the wrestling world.

3 Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke is an accomplished actor known for films like The Wrestler, Sin City, and Iron Man 2. However, many fans don't know that Rourke briefly pursued a career as a professional wrestler. In the late 1980s, Rourke was trained by Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans, to become a wrestler.

He performed all his stunts in the 2008 drama The Wrestler and received multiple awards for the role, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Rourke's foray into wrestling was short-lived, but his connection to the legendary tag team speaks to their influence on various talents.

2 Batista

Dave Bautista, better known by his ring name Batista, is a prime example of The Wild Samoans' ability to mold raw talent into a wrestling superstar. With his imposing physique and undeniable charisma, Batista quickly rose through the ranks of WWE, becoming a six-time world champion and a key player in the company's main event scene.

His intense rivalries and memorable matches with the likes of Triple H, John Cena, and The Undertaker have cemented his status as one of his generation's most popular and successful wrestlers. Beyond the wrestling world, Batista has also succeeded in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such as the Guardians of the Galaxy series and Army of the Dead.

1 Michael P.S. Hayes

Michael "P.S." Hayes, a founding member of the legendary Fabulous Freebirds, is another wrestler who benefited from the guidance of The Wild Samoans. Hayes' charismatic persona and innovative in-ring style helped the Freebirds become one of the most influential and successful tag teams in wrestling history. Hayes captured numerous championships throughout his career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Freebirds traveled between various NWA-affiliated promotions, winning multiple tag team championships. Though Hayes achieved little success as an actual wrestler, his appeal and mic skills made him an all-time great manager. His success with the Freebirds and Hardy Boyz demonstrates how a wrestler's career can continue outside the ring.