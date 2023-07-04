Wrestling has always been a sport of theatrics and drama for WWE, AEW, and numerous other promotions. And one of the most exciting moments in wrestling is when a beloved hero turns heel. For those unfamiliar with wrestling terminology, turning heel means when a wrestler, who is typically a fan favorite, suddenly becomes a villain, embracing their dark side and taking on a new character.

But turning heel isn't just about changing your character's attitude; it's also about transforming your look to match your new persona. Wrestlers have been known to go to great lengths to fully embrace their heel turn, from dyeing hair and growing beards to sporting new tattoos and piercings.

A heel turn represents creative freedom and a chance to reinvent. Unshackled from the constraints of fan expectations, wrestlers can take their established image and character in bold new directions. They can amplify aspects always simmering beneath the surface or unveil a completely unforeseen side that electrifies viewers. The heel persona often becomes the wrestler's most memorable and defines their legacy. These radical transformations are a hallmark of what makes professional wrestling so endlessly entertaining.

10 The Young Bucks Shed Their Fringe

Image Credit: NY Post

The Young Bucks, Matthew, and Nicholas Massie, were the quintessential babyface indie tag team with their flashy high-flying moves and rockabilly look. Their youthful exuberance and underdog appeal made them fan favorites. When they turned heel, they needed to shed their image as fun-loving brothers just happy to be there.

The Bucks ditched their colorful gear and Western fringes for black leather and spikes. They began wearing sullen expressions and ruthlessly taunting opponents and fans. The first notable alteration was abandoning their trademark fringe, opting for a sleeker and edgier look. No longer were they the scrappers fighting for acceptance - now they were arrogant kings of the mountain set to dominate the division.

9 Roman Reigns Goes Shirtless

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns heel turn marked a pivotal moment in his career, as he shed his heroic persona and embraced a darker side. One noticeable change was his decision to discard his tactical vest and reveal a chiseled physique to the world. The removal of his shirt symbolized a newfound confidence and dominance, aligning with his "Tribal Chief" character.

With this transformation, Reigns exuded a sense of arrogance and entitlement, asserting his superiority over the WWE roster. The exposed muscles and tattoos accentuated his aura of power, reinforcing his status as a force to be reckoned with. Roman Reigns' physical change mirrored his character's shift, commanding attention and establishing himself as one of the most formidable heels ever.

8 Asuka Unleashes Poison Mist

Asuka, known for her vibrant and eccentric appearance, took a dark and unsettling turn after embracing her heel persona. She introduced a startling change to match her sinister character by incorporating the infamous "poison mist" into her arsenal. This involved her spitting a mysterious colored mist, often green, into her opponents' faces during matches.

The mist has claimed many female superstars as its victims. Wrestlers like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, and even Rhea Ripley, have all fallen prey to The Empress of Tomorrow's mist. The addition of the poison mist altered Asuka's in-ring tactics and gave her an intimidating edge. The sight of her spitting the mist created an atmosphere of uncertainty, leaving her adversaries in fear of the unknown.

7 Scott Steiner Goes Blond

Image Credits: Bleacher Report

The transformation of Scott Steiner into "Big Poppa Pump" is one of the most dramatic in wrestling history. However, his transformation from a dark-haired, clean-cut wrestler to a blond, chainmail headgear-wearing heel was a significant shift.

Once a celebrated competitor with a traditional look, Steiner shocked fans when he dyed his hair blond, grew a goatee, and bulked up his physique. This wasn't just a cosmetic change but a complete character overhaul. Steiner's new persona was arrogant, reckless, and unapologetically heel. He also became more aggressive and ruthless in the ring, embodying his heel character.

6 The Usos Go Monochrome

Image Credit: SkySports

Jimmy and Jey Uso, known collectively as The Usos, were once the colorful, high-energy darlings of the WWE tag team division. However, their transformation into heels saw them shed their vibrant attire for a more monochromatic, street-inspired look. This change reflected their new, grittier personas.

No longer the fun-loving, face-painted performers, The Usos became ruthless competitors, their darker attire mirroring their hardened attitudes and aggressive in-ring style. The Usos exuded a sense of dominance and unpredictability with their new attire, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with their ruthless tactics inside the ring. They also started using more insulting language and actions in the ring, which helped cement their status as villains.

5 Sasha Banks's Blue Hair

Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks, popularly known as "The Boss," made waves in the wrestling world when she turned heel and unveiled her signature blue hair. This dramatic change in appearance perfectly complemented her shift in attitude and behavior. Initially, Banks returned to the ring exuding absolute confidence, adorned with a radiant smile as she warmly embraced young fans. This buildup only intensified the impact of her eventual turn, amplifying the intrigue as she pivoted to face the crowd.

The moment of truth arrived as Banks shed her trademark purple locks, punctuating her transformation with a sensational flourish—a reveal that left the audience astounded. Donning a vibrant electric blue wig, she discarded her previous persona, embracing a new identity that exuded power and audacity.

4 Hulk Hogan Goes to Hollywood

Image Credit: BBC

In the 1990s, Hulk Hogan shocked the wrestling world by turning his back on the fans and embracing his villainous persona. As "Hollywood" Hogan, he adopted a new look that perfectly embodied his transition. Shedding his trademark red and yellow attire, Hogan switched to black and white, donning sunglasses, feather boas, and a more aggressive demeanor.

This transformation significantly departed from his heroic image, instantly making him one of the most despised villains in wrestling history. His speeches were laced with arrogance and entitlement rather than his typical calls for fans to train and say their prayers.

3 Otis Loses His Beard

Image Credit: WWE

Otis underwent a remarkable transformation as a babyface after embracing his dark side. As a fan favorite, Otis was known for his burly physique and wild beard. However, after turning heel, he shocked fans by shaving off his signature beard, leaving behind a more calculated appearance.

This change in appearance complemented his change in attitude, as he became more aggressive, cunning, and willing to do whatever it took to achieve victory. The loss of the beard was a symbolic shedding of his old persona to unveil the beast that always lurked beneath the surface. The smooth face of Otis proves that underneath the fun-loving exterior of his babyface character beats the sinister heart of a heel.

2 Bayley's Bob

Image Source: WWE

As WWE's resident hugger, Bayley sported a side ponytail and colorful gear plastered with smiling emoji. Bayley's transition from a beloved, huggable character to a villainous force sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. Her bubbly persona and "girl next door" image made her a lovable underdog babyface, especially for young fans. When Bayley turned heel, however, she shocked audiences by chopping off her signature long locks for a severe bob.

Bayley's new attitude and look dripped with contempt for the fans who once adored her.

The bob seemed almost militaristic and reflected her more aggressive in-ring style. In cutting her hair, Bayley severed her ties to the happy-go-lucky character fans thought they knew. The bubbly persona had all been an act, and now the real cunning and vicious Bayley was unleashing years of pent-up resentment.

1 Sheamus' Mohawk

One of the most dramatic instances of a wrestler unleashing their inner dark side after turning heel is Sheamus. As a face, Sheamus sported a buzz cut and embraced his Irish heritage as a happy-go-lucky brawler. But when he turned heel, he grew out a spiky mohawk to match his newfound nasty attitude.

The new hairstyle perfectly matched his new persona as a ruthless villain, and it quickly became one of the most iconic looks in wrestling history. The mohawk became a physical embodiment of his villainy and defiance. Every time he entered the ring, his mohawk served as an instant reminder to fans that this was not the Sheamus they once cheered for.