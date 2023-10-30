Over the years, WWE has traditionally signed the very best talent in the wrestling industry. Whenever a star really emerges as a serious talent, it's usually only a matter of time before they're snapped up by the company. The latest name to be linked with the promotion is Will Ospreay, who has developed into a genuine superstar through his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

The Englishman's future has been cause for great speculation recently, with his contract with NJPW set to expire and while many expected he'll join Tony Khan in AEW, there are rumours that he might sign with WWE instead, given that Triple H is massively interested in him.

Ospreay would be a huge coup for WWE, there's no denying that, but he definitely can't be the only name Triple H and his team are trying to bring to the company. So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at ten names that WWE needs to be targetting as signings next year.

10 Matt Cardona

While his run in WWE was fine for the most part, Matt Cardona has taken things to a whole new level on the independent scene following his release in 2020. The former Zack Ryder has excelled in companies like Impact and GCW, becoming a star along the way. Dubbed the 'Indy God', it's time for the wrestler to return to WWE and use his newfound fame to improve his fortunes once he's back.

Similarly to how Drew McIntyre's run outside of the promotion convinced them to bring him back and push him more prominently, with a main event at WrestleMania, Cardona could do something similar. Sure, he probably won't be a main event-level star, but he could still be a decent figure on the show.

With his wife, Chelsea Green recently returning to WWE and becoming a tag team champion in the process, it would make sense for Cardona to join her back in the company, something that was rumoured to happen earlier this year prior to the company's hiring freeze. Green has been a huge hit since her return and there's no reason her husband can't enjoy a similar level of success.

9 Giulia

Seemingly out of nowhere, Giulia has emerged as a serious prospect the likes of which women's wrestling hasn't seen in quite some time. Through her incredible work with New Japan and Stardom, she's become a highly sought-after talent, and it's only a matter of time before the 29-year-old is signed by a major company.

If WWE are wise, they'll try to get her through the door before losing her to someone like AEW. As a regular on television, she'd almost certainly become a star, and she'd win fans over instantly. Just imagine the matches she could have with the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Bayley.

With her ability and in-ring skill, Giulia would immediately become a key component of WWE's women's division and considering she still hasn't even turned 30, there's so much room to grow, and she could effectively dominate in the company for years to come. Now, it might be hard to tempt her away from Japan, a country she was raised in, but if there is even the slightest chance that she will soon leave for the United States and sign with a major company, WWE needs to make sure they're the ones who land her signature.

8 Alexander Hammerstone

Over the years, WWE has traditionally favoured larger wrestlers with impressive physiques as opposed to the smaller, more technically gifted stars, but what if they could have both? That’s what Alexander Hammerstone offers if they’re to sign him and they should. The MLW star has been nothing short of brilliant during his time with the company and his incredible, fast-paced, hard-hitting work, despite his size, immediately sets him apart from others in the business.

His work at the MLW Champion proved he was capable of leading a company as the main attraction and the feuds he had with Richard Holiday and Jacob Fatu (more on him later), were a taste of how entertaining he can be when he’s given something to sink his teeth into.

Hammerstone has caught the eye of many in the last couple of years, and it seems almost certain that his time in MLW won’t last for much longer, with Fightful reporting that he requested his release in October. So, WWE would be wise to get in there early and try to sign him in 2024. All he needs is a serious chance and there’s a megastar waiting to emerge. He’s a talented wrestler, but due to his size, he also looks like a credible threat to just about anyone which is becoming increasingly rare these days, so he’d be a fantastic pickup.

Real Name Alex Rohde Ring Name Alex Hammerstone Date of Birth January 17, 1991 (age 32) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Debut August 10, 2013 Trained By Unknown Titles Won 1x MLW World Heavyweight Championship & 1x MLW National Openweight Championship

7 Jordynne Grace

Everything we've just said about Hammerstone? Well, you can run it right back here with Jordynne Grace. The former Impact Women's Champion has one of the most unique physiques in all of women's wrestling and immediately stands out among her competitors due to her impressively stacked build.

Simply put, Grace is massive and looks capable of beating up just about anyone, man or woman. We've already seen in the past just how much WWE likes having a dominating woman on their roster. You only have to look at the success that Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley have seen as they ran through the roster, to see that.

Grace would immediately be one of the most dangerous and unique wrestlers in WWE if Triple H brought her in. Just imagine the showdown that we could potentially see between her and Ripley. The face-off alone and watching them stand across from each other would be exciting enough. If anyone feels tailor-made for a successful run in the company, it's Grace. She's currently a free agent too, taking a break from wrestling, so it remains to be seen how interested she'd be.

6 Jacob Fatu

Considering his family ties, Jacob Fatu joining WWE and being immediately catapulted into a prominent role on the main roster makes all the sense in the world. As a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, the MLW star would fit perfectly working alongside his cousins, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Fatu is explosive and wrestles a unique style that would catch the attention of fans who are unaware of him almost instantly. He'd be a superb addition to the roster and the dynamics that we could see play out between him and the Bloodline are already enough to have us wanting to watch. It would make for interesting television and when you have someone outside of the company who has a story already built in waiting for them, it just makes sense to pull the trigger and bring them in.

His run in MLW has shown how talented he is in between the ropes but also highlighted the excellent character work he's capable of, which is a necessity within WWE, so he'd be a perfect fit for the company, and it's actually surprising that this one hasn't been done already. At 31 years old, he isn't getting any younger, so now is the time to bring him in.

5 Willow Nightingale

There are few wrestlers out there right now that have a connection with audiences quite as strong as Willow Nightingale does. You can spend years training to become the best technical wrestler possible, but you can't teach that natural charisma and instant connection with fans. Fortunately, Nightingale has it in spades.

Her work in AEW has made her one of the most adored wrestlers in the world, and it's impossible to root against her. It's not just her personality that makes her such an impressive talent, though, she's also a damn good wrestler and has showcased that numerous times in the last couple of years for both AEW and Ring of Honor.

There's just no one really like Willow and if WWE want to fill out their women's roster with a variety of incredible characters and personas, she feels like a must-have. Creating genuine heroes who fans will get behind can be difficult, especially in this day and age, but with Nightingale, they'd have someone who has no trouble forming a relationship with audiences and convincing them to get behind her.

4 Ricky Starks

Of all the names we've got on this list, it feels like Ricky Starks will be the most likely to move to WWE in 2024. As a friend of Cody Rhodes, interest from Triple H in the star has been rumoured for a while and numerous reports have suggested that the former FTW Champion would also be into a possible deal. It's even said to be 75% likely that Starks ends up in WWE soon, per reports.

Starks is a true unicorn, with promo skills on the level of The Rock, but in-ring abilities on the level of Seth Rollins. He can talk the talk with the best of them but is also more than capable of walking the walk inside the squared circle. The AEW man is one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the planet and whether it's as a face or heel, both of which he's worked perfectly, he's always capable of magic.

Starks is currently one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions with Big Bill, so it might not be as straightforward as you'd think to get him into WWE, but Triple H should do whatever is necessary to get a deal done with the talented superstar. Just imagine that inevitable feud with Rhodes if he were to join WWE.

Real Name Richard Starks Ring Name Ricky Starks Date of Birth February 21 1990 (age 33) Height 6ft Weight 194lbs Debut 2011 Trained By Unknown Titles Won 1x AEW World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner

3 Deonna Purrazzo

For our money, one of the most talented women in all of wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo has transformed into a megastar following her WWE release back in 2020. The former NXT talent was let go in the middle of the pandemic but turned that setback into an almighty triumph with her superb work in Impact.

With Impact, she's thrived and is unrecognisable from the figure she was when she was in WWE's developmental system. Now, she carries herself like a star and has a certain aura about her that really gives the majority of her matches a big-match feel. She's a tremendous worker in the ring too, and her role as the Impact Women's Champion was the catalyst for the company's women's division slowly becoming one of the very best in the wrestling industry.

Whether it's as a heel or a face, Purrazzo is captivating onscreen and demands attention whenever she appears. Having her join WWE would immediately upgrade their women's division and add a serious contender right off the bat. The matches she could have with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Belair would be sensational and enough to even make the most casual of wrestling fans take notice. There's no two ways about it, Deonna is a special talent and any company would be lucky to have her, so WWE would be wise to make sure she ends up there.

2 Will Ospreay

The catalyst of this list, rumours have surfaced about Ospreay potentially joining WWE and while it is hard to actually see a world in which he does join the company, they'd be very, very lucky if he did. The Englishman is one of the very best wrestlers on the planet right now and his ability to have a solid match with just about anyone makes him a crucial component of any roster he's a part of.

Ospreay is a star all over the world, and it feels like a big deal whenever he steps inside the ring, no matter which company he's doing it for. His work in Japan has cemented his place as an all-time great and the sheer number of superb matches he's had is awe-inspiring. No one has been awarded more five-star matches in history by Dave Meltzer, which won't mean much to some, but is a testament to how talented he is in the ring.

His character work often goes underrated as a result of his talent in the square circle, but he's no slouch on the microphone either. Ospreay is capable of cutting a promo with anyone and WWE would almost certainly have a guaranteed main event level star if they were to sign him. With the work and the schedule that the Englishman currently has, it's hard to see him trading it all for the WWE life, but if he does, they're in for a treat.

1 MJF

Is there a bigger star in wrestling outside of WWE right now? Since the creation of AEW, numerous wrestlers have really emerged as stars in the business, but no one has come close to the success that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had. Initially, as one of the best heels on the planet, the current AEW Champion has been pushed to the stratosphere by Tony Khan over the last few years and it has paid off tremendously.

It doesn't matter who he's in a programme with, MJF will shine no matter what and his ability on the microphone is as good as it gets. Few have audiences in the palm of their hands like he does, but he's also a really fine wrestler. He might not wrestle as much as others in AEW, but whenever he steps inside the ring, he's fantastic, and he raises the game of his opponents.

Few wrestlers have as many highlights in AEW as MJF does, and he's crucial to the company going forward. Losing him to WWE would be a huge blow, but if Triple H can somehow convince him to join the Stamford-based company, it could genuinely go down as one of the biggest acquisitions in wrestling history. He's just that good.