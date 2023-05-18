Being strictly philosophical, there can be drawn a relation between wrestling storylines and serving in the military.

A statutory glance at Hulk Hogan's career is excellent proof of how wrestling made itself popular by selling variations of one simple tale - the triumph of good over evil. And in WWE and elsewhere in the wrestling world, the US Armed Forces have usually been portrayed as a force of good.

Stripped to its bones, wrestling is about babyfaces attempting to overcome odds and defeat the heels. And that can be quite similar to law enforcement and the military in that they are apparently designed to punish the bad elements in society and seemingly the world at large. Professional wrestling is a strange business and there can be strung multiple parallels based on whatever one is aiming to communicate. However, the truth is that not all wrestlers start off wanting to be in the profession. It's also the case that not all aspiring wrestlers can forge a successful career in the business.

Whether as a side hustle, as their first job, or as a post-wrestling career, many professional wrestlers have vowed to defend the US Constitution as part of America's armed forces. Without further ado, here are five such wrestlers who have served in the military.

5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton is among the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time.

Belonging to a wrestling family, the third-generation superstar is undoubtedly the most successful from his bloodline with as many as 14 world championships to his name in the WWE. In fact, Orton was cherry-picked to be a long-term face of the business from a very young age, winning his first world title at the age of 24 and becoming the youngest to do so at the time.

But the eventuality for Randy Orton could have been very different had he not defaulted with the Marine Corps.

Back in 1998 following his graduation, The Viper enrolled in the United States Marine Corps and made it to the troops as part of the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines unit.

Randy, however, did not enjoy his time there and went AWOL on two separate occasions. He was placed in military prison for his breach before eventually trading the Marines for professional wrestling.

4 Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans served in the United States Marine Corps for five years and achieved the rank of sergeant during her time with the military.

Having joined the Marines in 2009, Lacey Evans completed her bachelor's degree while on active duty and received training to be part of the Special Reaction Team apart from serving as a Marine Corps military police officer.

The mother of two has been open in crediting her success as a wrestler to the values she picked up during her time with the armed forces.

Following her five years in the military, Lacey Evans wrestled in the independent circuit for two years before appearing on NXT in 2016. Subsequently, The Sassy Southern Belle became a key member of the main roster, feuding with superstars of the division including Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Evans has even been part of a storyline with Ric Flair, showing her stock within the WWE at the time.

3 Montez Ford

Montez Ford is among the premier athletes of his generation, capable of executing visually spectacular moves, often soaring high up in the air before landing with jaw-dropping grace.

Popular as part of a tag team in WWE named The Street Profits, Montez Ford is a multiple-time WWE tag team champion and is viewed very favorably by the upper management of the company.

Reportedly primed for a singles run at some point in the future, Ford served in the United States Marine Corps under his real name, Kenneth Crawford.

During an interview in 2019, Ford admitted that he joined the military so as not to burden his family, who at the time was going through "few complications". He also states in the same interaction that serving the Marines for four years was the best decision he ever made.

I graduated (from) high school after doing four years of the ROTC program, during which time I actually made it to battalion XO (executive officer). I took on the pleasure of going and serving my country for four years and I think it was the best decision I’ve made to date," Ford said.

Ford exited the Marines in 2012 and took to wrestling. He has since made considerable progress, harnessing his supreme athletic ability while also modeling his physique to appear closer to the archetype of a typical WWE Superstar.

2 Trish Adora

Trish Adora served eight years in the United States Army where she served as a signal support specialist and a military police officer.

Adora joined the military after dropping out of college. She admitted to not liking college and consequently took to waiting tables where one of her co-workers presented her with the idea of joining the military.

While serving with the US Army, Trish Adora was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and was contemplating the idea of exploring her wrestling dream, which she took to doing soon enough.

Trish subsequently trained at the Team 3D Academy which is owned and operated by the very popular tag team, The Dudley Boyz. She would then go on to wrestle in the independent circuit, becoming the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Champion in 2020.

The wrestler, whose real name is Patrice Adora McNair, has also appeared for Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling. Adora was ranked in the top 50 singles wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in its 2022 PWI 500 list.

1 Verne Gagne

Verne Gagne is a wrestling legend, and one of only a very select group to have been inducted into the WWE, WCW, and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He holds the distinction of being a two-time NCAA Champion and was an alternate for the US freestyle wrestling team at the 1948 Olympic Games. He subsequently turned professional and carved out a niche for himself in the wrestling business.

Apart from being a multiple-time champion, he was the owner and promoter of the mid-west promotion American Wrestling Association (AWA). Verne Gagne is also credited to have trained decorated WWE Champions, Bob Backlund and Ric Flair.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, however, Verne Gagne served in the US Marine Corps during World War II, where he was a leatherneck for a year.

Verne Gagne's decorated wrestling career was not his sole demonstration of athletic superiority. The 10-time AWA World Heavyweight Champion was recruited to play football at the University of Minnesota before his time in the military.

Gagne was also drafted by the Chicago Bears of the NFL in 1947 but chose to pursue his wrestling career instead.