When you think of wrestling, you probably imagine big, muscular men wearing boots and tights. But not all wrestlers follow this dress code. Some of them have decided to swap their wrestling boots for sneakers. This trend has been embraced by some of the biggest names in the sport, including AJ Lee, Batista, and John Cena. Wrestling fans have always been fascinated by the unique fashion choices made by their favorite stars. From flashy robes to outlandish masks, wrestlers have always pushed the boundaries of style in the ring.

Every detail counts in this realm of sports entertainment, from the wrestlers' personas and signature moves to their choice of attire. And let's face it, who doesn't love sneakers nowadays? They're stylish, comfortable, and versatile, making them the perfect footwear for any occasion. So, it's no surprise that many wrestlers in WWE and AEW are ditching their traditional boots for a more contemporary and fashionable alternative: SNEAKERS. While boots traditionally convey a ready-to-fight attitude, sneakers bring an element of rebelliousness and non-conformity.

10 Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has consistently captivated fans with his thrilling entrance music, daring stunts, and stylish Air Jordans. Since his WWE comeback, Shane has been spotted sporting various Air Jordan models, from the classic "Chicago" 1s to newer performance models like the Air Jordan 30 and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 33 collaboration.

As a pioneer in merging sneakers and wrestling, Shane McMahon's name is synonymous with this unique style fusion. His unwavering commitment to rocking fresh Air Jordans has solidified his status as a fan favorite and a trendsetter in the wrestling world.

9 Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore, the charismatic and flamboyant professional wrestler, is not only known for his dynamic personality and in-ring skills but also his deep passion for sneaker collecting. Behind his vibrant wrestling persona lies a genuine love for sneakers, which has become an integral part of his identity, and his sneaker obsession connected with fans before his sudden WWE departure.

Known for his entertaining promos and dance moves, Enzo frequently wrestled in Air Jordans, matching his gear. After breaking his leg in traditional wrestling boots, Enzo vowed never to wear them again, as he revealed in an interview. This decision paid off, as his love for sneakers became a defining aspect of his persona.

8 Batista

Batista, known for his dominating presence in the wrestling ring, made a distinctive choice by donning sneakers instead of traditional boots during his matches. This unconventional move set him apart from his peers and added a unique touch to his in-ring persona. During his 2014 comeback, Batista made a notable departure from his usual footwear choices by exclusively wrestling in Air Jordan 28s.

This marked a significant change as he embraced the zip-up performance basketball model throughout his matches, from his triumphant Royal Rumble victory in January 2014 to his main event showdown against Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30. Batista's selection of various colorways of the Air Jordan 28s showcased both his practicality and sense of style.

Related: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Come Out Of Retirement For One Last Match (& 4 Who Won't Return)

7 Carmella

"The Queen of Staten Island" Carmella has made a name for herself with her fierce in-ring skills and captivating personality. Born Leah Van Dale, Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and has been a prominent figure in the women's division since her debut. One of the most striking aspects of her appearance is her footwear: stylish sneakers.

While Carmella is known for some of the most questionable attire in the wrestling world, her choice of footwear has been relatively on point. The wrestler has consistently donned Jordan sneakers and other basketball-style shoes,

6 The Usos

Nike sneakers are the go-to choice for The Usos, a tag team comprised of twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso in professional wrestling. While they have donned various footwear throughout their career, Nike sneakers have consistently been a staple in their ring attire. The comfortable, supportive sneakers suit their blend of street and wrestling styles.

Jimmy and Jey Uso debuted in 2010 as straight-laced tough guys honoring family. Underrated but essential, the kicks fuse street fashion and wrestling, symbolic of The Usos' growth into a premier tag team and fan favorites. The sneakers are functional and symbolic, cementing a connection with fans appreciating their journey.

5 Kofi Kingston

Before Kofi Kingston gained widespread recognition, he was already established as the master of powerful kicks. Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah, famously referred to as Kofi Kingston, is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler. Kofi Kingston is known for his high-energy, acrobatic wrestling style, and his choice of footwear plays a crucial role in his in-ring performance.

Kofi Kingston often wears brightly colored sneakers in the ring, complementing his vibrant ring attire and providing him with the necessary support and flexibility to execute his high-flying moves. His sneakers have become a trademark of his persona, reflecting his fun-loving and charismatic character.

4 AJ Lee

April Jeanette Mendez, better known by her ring name AJ Lee, is a retired professional wrestler who made a significant impact in wrestling during her time with WWE. One of the most notable aspects of her in-ring persona was her unique choice of footwear. AJ Lee was known for wearing high-top sneakers in the ring, which set her apart from other female wrestlers who typically wore wrestling boots.

She consistently sported Chuck Taylor sneakers and knee-high socks as part of her signature look. Her choice of footwear not only added to her distinctive look but also provided her with comfort and agility during her matches. AJ Lee sported various sneaker designs throughout her career, often customizing them to match her ring attire.

3 Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy, a professional wrestler known for his laid-back persona and unique in-ring style, has become a fan favorite in the wrestling world. Cassidy has made a name for himself with his carefree attitude, hands-in-pockets wrestling technique, and signature sunglasses.

Cassidy's sneakers have become an iconic part of his wrestling persona, perfectly encapsulating his casual, too-cool-for-school vibe. The sneakers provide him with the flexibility and support needed to execute his impressive moves while adding a touch of street style to his wrestling attire.

2 The Young Bucks

Sneakers have transcended their traditional association with WWE and are now making waves in the wrestling scene, particularly in AEW. The Young Bucks tag team has been at the forefront of this trend, regularly making headlines with their choice of footwear. The Young Bucks, renowned professional wrestlers Matt and Nick Jackson, are recognized for their high-flying in-ring abilities. Still, the duo has established themselves as avid sneaker enthusiasts, often showcasing their extensive and impressive shoe collections.

The Young Bucks not only popularized sneakers in mainstream wrestling but also turned a pair of Air Jordans into a weapon. The Young Bucks took it further by modifying the latter pair during a match, adding thumbtacks to the soles for a more hardcore edge.

1 John Cena

John Cena's transformation into "The Doctor of Thuganomics," a gimmick he credits saving his career, brought about a signature attire featuring throwback jerseys and an eclectic mix of sneakers. Cena's footwear choices ranged from Air Jordan and Under Armour to budget-friendly K-Mart shoes, including a collaboration on a pair of kids' "Never Give Up" sneakers.

However, Cena's appearance in Reebok Pumps in 2004 truly cemented his sneakerhead status. The Reebok Pumps perfectly complemented his nostalgic gimmick, further enhancing his persona and leaving a lasting impression on wrestling fans.