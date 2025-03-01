Summary The Elimination Chamber has long become a fan-favourite event on the WWE PPV calendar.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in the industry have enjoyed success in sending fellow superstars packing from the match.

The likes of Triple H and John Cena feature on the list of wrestlers with the most Elimination Chamber eliminations.

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most demanding matches on the entire WWE calendar. The caged structure requires not only physical endurance, but mental toughness in abundance, too. For this reason, the event has been largely dominated by some of the most well-rounded superstars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

To emerge victorious from the Chamber, any given wrestler can eliminate one to five opponents, by way of either pinfall or submission. Across its 20+ year history, only a select group have managed to rack up five or more such eliminations. In this article, we at GiveMeSport provide a breakdown of the 10 wrestlers with the most eliminations ever in the Elimination Chamber.

Sheamus has been responsible for 5 eliminations across his career, missing out on a spot in our article purely for the purpose of keeping the list to 10 names.

10 John Cena

Five eliminations

Kicking off our list of the wrestlers with the most eliminations in the history of the WWE's Elimination Chamber is John Cena. 'The Greatest of All Time' is amongst the most prolific Chamber performers ever, having stepped foot inside the structure on seven separate occasions.

Cena has been less prolific when it comes to sending opponents packing from the match, having averaged less than one per outing, with five eliminations to his name. As much did not prevent the 16-time world champion from going all the way inside the Chamber, though, with Cena's Hall of Fame CV featuring a trio of wins in the match.

9 Daniel Bryan

Five eliminations

Next up comes, statistically, one of the very best in history when it comes to the Elimination Chamber match. Daniel Bryan was a perennial underdog throughout his iconic stint with the WWE. But time and time again, the 43-year-old found a way to defy the odds. And the confines of the Chamber proved no exception.

Bryan managed to emerge as victor on three of the five occasions in which he took to the demonic cage. When it comes to eliminations, the 'American Dragon' is level with Cena before him, having managed an average of one per match, for a total of five.

8 CM Punk

Five eliminations

Another of the many wrestlers to have managed five total eliminations inside the Elimination Chamber is CM Punk. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World', prior to departing the WWE in 2014, was a participant in the Chamber on four occasions. Punk's cunning and utter relentlessness made him a perfect match for the structure. And never were such traits more needed than they were en route to the Chicago native's solitary victory at the event, in 2012.

The decisive final elimination on that evening came at the expense of The Miz, as Punk retained his title against all odds. Both he and John Cena will soon be afforded the chance to add to their respective elimination tallies at the 2025 Chamber event.

7 Drew McIntyre

Five eliminations

WWE

Another entry, and another upcoming participant at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Drew McIntyre is one of only five superstars in WWE history to have racked up multiple Chamber victories. The Scot is as vicious and downright dangerous as they come in the ring. And McIntyre has put as much to full use across each of his three appearances at the event.

The 39-year-old has five Chamber eliminations to his name, enough to give rise to a pair of victories. Fresh off his most recent win in 2024, McIntyre will now have his sights firmly on a fresh round of pinfalls inside the structure. A place at WrestleMania, after all, is at stake.

6 Braun Strowman

Five eliminations

If ever a superstar was custom-built to compete in the Elimination Chamber, he would likely look a lot like our next entry. It may come as something of a surprise to learn that Braun Strowman has only ever taken his place inside the Chamber on one occasion. But the 'Monster Among Men' made this appearance one for the history books.

Back in 2018, in a match to secure a place at WrestleMania 34, Strowman became the first man ever to eliminate five opponents inside the structure. Unfortunately for the 6ft 8 behemoth, though, this also marked the first edition of the Elimination Chamber in which seven wrestlers partook. Roman Reigns ultimately triumphed, but Strowman's remarkable performance remains the standout memory from the night in question.

5 Shayna Baszler

Five eliminations

The sixth and final entrant on our list to have racked up five total eliminations in the Elimination Chamber is Shayna Baszler. Like Strowman before her, all five of these eliminations came in the very same match. Amid a push to the top of the women's division in 2020, Baszler was pitted against the likes of Asuka, Liv Morgan and Natalya inside the Chamber.

And on her way to the most dominant performance in the event's storied history, the former MMA fighter picked off each and every one of her opponents. As much made Baszler the only wrestler to ever enjoy a clean sweep inside the cage, in what remains her sole appearance at Elimination Chamber.

4 The Undertaker

Six eliminations