Fans of WWE and wrestling in general have had their weekends made thanks to a video circulating on social media of an arena singing the iconic theme tune of Edge at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

The video begins with the opening of the theme tune, known as “Metalingus” from his WWE days, and Edge in the ring looking around and taking in the crowd. The song became a very popular walk-out song in WWE during the Superstar's time there, meaning it’s very well-known among fans of the sport.

Edge's WWE stats (as of 16/02/25) Total number of matches 1,717 Total number of wins 833 (48.5%) Total number of losses 827 (48.2%) Total number of draws 57 (3.3&)

When it’s realised that the fans know the tune so well, the music itself is drowned out and the fans are left to sing it a cappella, with Edge himself looking almost in disbelief as he takes in the moment. The chorus of noise only increases as the song continues as the WWE legend takes in the acclaim.

Video: Fans Sing Edge's Theme Song

Edge, or Adam Copeland, clearly proved to be a huge fan favourite of the event, which couldn’t have been good for the scriptwriters’ nerves, as they knew what was coming. Edge’s night was ended as he was choked out by Jon Moxley, and the crowd weren’t happy about their favourite being beaten, and there was anger expressed on social media, as well as in the stadium itself.

As Edge’s evening was coming to a close, large chants of “bulls***” could be heard from the stadium. Fans on social media also criticised the ending as “boring” and that the veteran deserved more considering the reaction to his arrival and what a legend he is in the field.

The special Grand Slam Australia show, outside of this criticism, was a huge success, as the annual trip Down Under usually is. AEW have been doing a lot of big events and has emerged as the second-biggest wrestling promotion behind the WWE, which is one of the reasons why they’ve been able to attract huge stars such as Edge. They’ve also been backed with a significant budget for their events, which has allowed them to reach this level.