Modern-day wrestling fans will be surprised to know that the high-flying style showcased by the likes of AEW's The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, and WWE's Rey Mysterio was not always as prominently featured as it is today. There was a time when wrestling promotions such as WWE preferred big characters and personalities over pure wrestling talent, and this is why more often than not, talented high-flyers from back in the day such as Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko would be overshadowed on the card by big names with much more limited movesets such as Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

As the high-flying wrestling style became more widely accepted as a big deal throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, many young, up-and-coming athletic and acrobatic pro wrestlers became more prominently featured in big promotions and independent promotions alike. Taking to the skies and dishing out some pure, unadulterated aerial offense, the following nine daredevil athletes are some of the best at what they did. They were hugely underrated throughout their careers in the wrestling industry and chances are you forgot about some of these wrestlers completely!

9 Jason Cross

When Impact Wrestling was first formed under the NWA banner, it was known as NWA/TNA. During these crucial early years, the company created one of its signature brands, the X-Division. TNA would go on to bring in high-flying sensations from all across the globe and many of these would go on to become household names such as current WWE SmackDown superstar AJ Styles.

However, not all of these wrestlers became mainstays in the company, and one often-overlooked wrestler from this era is Jason Cross. His high-flying, hard-hitting style was exactly what the X-Division was all about, and he had some absolutely awe-inspiring matches during the first years of the company's existence, although the hugely underrated Cross somehow never got signed to a full-time contract. Cross's signature move was called the crossfire, which was a shooting star leg drop, which he executed to perfection. What an athlete!

8 Essa Rios

In 1997, WWE launched its own light heavyweight division as a means of combating WCW's hugely popular cruiserweight division. Much like WCW was doing at the time, WWE decided to branch out and bring in many high-flying athletes from all over the world. While their light heavyweight division was nowhere near as popular as or prominently featured as much as WCW's cruiserweight division, the move did give wrestling fans a look at some high-quality international talent.

One of the standouts of WWE's light heavyweight division was Essa Rios, who is perhaps best known as Mr. Aguila in Mexico. A truly standout performer still to this day, his acrobatic wrestling style was very fresh in the WWE at the time, and it stands a good chance that the company simply wasn't ready for the athleticism of someone such as Essa Rios at the time. While underrated during his short stint in WWE, he still performs at a high level in Mexico today and doesn't show any signs of slowing down when he appears. WWE really missed the boat on this one back in the day!

7 Justin Gabriel

Back in the early 2010s, WWE was once again evolving and finding its feet after the Ruthless Aggression era came to an end and the PG era was about to take off. Being forced to tone down their level of violence and use of blood in matches, WWE once again began to experiment with different wrestling styles and characters. During this time, the NXT concept was first broadcast as a developmental wrestling series before becoming a full-fledged brand.

One of the superstars that appeared during this era was none other than Justin Gabriel. While he did have a relatively lengthy run in the company and a few runs as WWE Tag Team Champion, it always felt as if the WWE had no idea what to do with the immensely-talented Gabriel when it came to giving him a solo run. Immensely athletic and possessing a truly phenomenal move-set, his attempts to evolve his character were often overshadowed, and he left the WWE but later found the success he was looking for on the independent scene where he still performs at an amazing level as PJ Black. His work in Lucha Underground was incredible!

6 Ric Blade

CZW is most well-known for being a wrestling promotion that specializes in the hardcore, extreme, and ultraviolent style of professional wrestling. Blood and gore aplenty with broken glass and high spots, CZW throughout the years has not been for the faint of heart with controversial moments such as CZW owner John Zandig being hung from the ceiling by meat hooks and "Sick" Nick Mondo taking a gas-powered weed wacker to the stomach with blood splatting all over the ring.

Hidden underneath the blood that stained the canvas, however, was an array of talented high-flying wrestlers. One of these was actually one of the early founders of the company alongside Zandig and a handful of others called Ric Blade. While Blade too, like many on the roster, could be considered an ultraviolent competitor, he also possessed a versatile moveset that saw him showcase his talents in a number of death-defying stunts, such as hitting a glorious Swanton Bomb from the top of a truck onto Trent Acid, putting his opponent through a table in the process.

5 Blitzkrieg

During the Monday Night War era of professional wrestling, WCW was pulling out all the stops to make a dent in the ratings war against the WWE, and one of the things that they absolutely smashed was the cruiserweight division. Featuring an array of talent from all over the world, the cruiserweight division is often cited as being a huge reason why the high-flying wrestling style came to the United States and became as popular as it is today.

Wrestling fans may be familiar with the cruiserweights from this era such as Chris Jericho and WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, but one often overlooked wrestler is the hugely underrated Blitzkrieg. Making his debut for WCW in the late 1990s, wrestling fans were guaranteed an incredible match whenever Blitzkrieg was on the show, and he had many phenomenal matches against the cruiserweights that many already know and love. After only a few short years in the industry, he retired, making him one of the absolutely biggest "what if's" in the cruiserweight division of all time. Blitzkrieg could have been massive!

4 2 Cold Scorpio

World-traveled and hugely respected in the industry, 2 Cold Scorpio is still active in professional wrestling today and still performs at an impeccable level, but somehow, was never able to strike it big despite competing for all the major promotions in the 1990s. Scorpio could pop an arena with ease with his high-flying style and was not afraid to scramble on the mat either. He was, and still is, a truly talented all-rounder who had some incredible moments in the 1990s, especially in ECW.

Recognized for his prowess at what he does, he landed a contract with the WWE in 1996 and was again very popular with audiences, as he always was, but the company never really did anything with him, and he ended up in the J.O.B squad with Al Snow and other wrestlers who had been given the role of enhancement talent. Scorpio remains to this day one of WWE's most wasted wrestlers, and this gifted performer could have made a huge impact in the company if he was given the chance to showcase his skills.

3 Nosawa

With his near-20-year career coming to an end in 2023, Nosawa Rongai lands in the fourth place on this list. This immensely talented high-flying Japanese superstar possessed an incredibly unique professional wrestling style as he originally trained and performed in Mexico before returning to his home country and training and working there too. This meant that Nosawa blended the Lucha Libre style from Mexico with the Strong Style of Japanese wrestling, and what a masterpiece of a combination that was!

While Nosawa retired in 2023 to focus on another of his talents as a backstage personality and a booker for NOAH, he leaves behind a legacy of incredible matches with high-flying, hardcore, and strong-style talents on display for the world to see. Nosawa did have a short stint in TNA, but he never wanted to relocate to America to pursue his career there and instead spent most of his time in the industry alternating between Mexico and Japan. Chances are, you've probably never heard of this talented wrestler simply because of his lack of interest in performing in America, but if nothing else, be sure to check out his awesome match from 2022 where he teamed with Super Crazy to take on Rob Van Dam and Masato Tanaka!

2 Paul London

The incredibly acrobatic and athletic Paul London first piqued WWE's interest at the very start of the Ruthless Aggression era in 2002. London, who was a standout performer in Ring Of Honor, was destined for success as a true innovator of the high-flying wrestling style, exactly what the WWE was looking for heading into their new era, especially with the launch of their cruiserweight division imminent. London had several great moments in ROH and had a short stint in WWE development before being called up quickly to the main roster where the company couldn't wait to put him on TV.

The death-defying Paul London would completely awe the crowd with his high-flying moveset and his amazing 450 splashes, and he quickly became one of the most popular cruiserweights on the roster. He also found success in the tag-team division alongside his partners Billy Kidman and Brian Kendrick. Although his WWE run would come to an end in 2008, he would resume his career on the independent circuit. WWE really missed the mark with London, who could have been one of their most popular high-flyers to this day if given the chance.

1 Evan Bourne

Arguably one of the biggest "what if" talents on the list is Evan Bourne, who wrestling fans may also be familiar with today on the independent scene where he performs as Matt Sydal. Beginning his career on the independent circuit and having a great run in ROH, this indy darling would eventually land in the WWE in 2008 when they were trying to keep the failed ECW brand revival alive. Given the name Evan Bourne, this incredible athlete could take to the skies like nobody else and would arguably have been a perfect fit for the original ECW back in the day.

After the ECW brand failed, Evan Bourne was still white-hot to the point where the company even made him a top babyface. With unlimited potential, Bourne would work with the likes of John Cena and Chris Jericho before being relegated to the bottom of the card again and eventually leaving the company. Bourne was unfortunately quite injury prone due to his high-flying style, which could have played a part in why he ended up being so underrated during his WWE run. The only title he won on WWE's main roster was the company's Tag Team Championship, which he won with Kofi Kingston as part of Air Boom.