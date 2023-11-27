Highlights LeBron James' performance in his 21st season in the NBA has been historically incredible, with a dominant presence on the court.

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair took offense to journalist Alan Hahn's comparison of James to an old iPhone.

James' continues to excel with high-scoring games and impressive shooting percentages.

What Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been able to do in this, his 21st season in the NBA, has been nothing short of incredible in a historical context. The GOAT candidate is less than a week removed from dropping 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting, to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals during a nail-biting win over the upstart Houston Rockets on Nov. 19, and he did it at the ripe old age of 38.

James' otherworldly output as one of the game's elder statesmen has got professional wrestling legend Ric Flair all hot and bothered. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay series, Flair fired a shot across the bow of longtime hoops journalist Alan Hahn for seemingly calling James old earlier this year.

"I'm watching LeBron last night — I don't know what in the hell — but the guy is unreal," Flair told Sharpe. "I'm watching on the airplane, flying in, and I'm thinking to myself, 'Alan Hahn calls him an old man.' ... What an insult. I wanted to jump through the TV and strangle this guy."

Asked by Sharpe whether he was a fan of James, Flair left little doubt that he was. "I love him. Are you kidding? The King? What record does LeBron have to break to be this ...? He may average 30 points a game this year, if he wants to. It's unreal, isn't it? And he don't take time off."

Hahn compared James to an "old iPhone" earlier this year

The comments that Flair took issue with actually date back to May of this year, when the Lakers were doing battle with the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference finals. Following Los Angeles' 108-103 Game 2 loss to Nikola Jokić and Co. — a contest which saw James score 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting — the aforementioned Hahn compared the Lakers star to a dying piece of technology during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up.

"The very first thing that I thought of when the game ended was LeBron James' battery is drained. It's like an old iPhone. When you plug it in and try to charge it up, it never gets back to 100 percent," Hahn said. "He might be at this point now. We have never really seen him like that. ... Is this the first time that we've seen LeBron James and Father Time catching up to him?"

For the record, James averaged nearly a triple-double at 27.8 points, 10.0 assists and 9.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9 percent from the field in that series. Fast forward to now, and his performance through the first 15 games of the 2023-24 season has a lot of people rethinking what they thought they knew about the toll that age takes on elite-level athletes. During that opening stretch of the campaign, James has averaged 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while posting a career-best effective field goal percentage of 65.1.

Coming into the season, only three players had logged a 25-8-6 line at age 30 or older — James had done it five times, while Larry Bird and John Havlicek had done it twice each. LeBron is on pace to do it for the sixth time, and he's doing it with the highest effective field goal percentage of the lot by a significant margin.

LeBron on quest for fifth NBA title

Despite being the oldest active player in the NBA, James is still performing at an All-NBA level, almost single-handedly carrying the Lakers' championship hopes out of the gate this season. As the team has struggled with injuries, LeBron has carried the load — as he's done time and time again over his career — to keep Los Angeles afloat as they get healthy and fully incorporate their slew of offseason additions.

LeBron James' Statistics – Last 3 Seasons PTS AST REB 2021-22 30.3 6.2 8.2 2022-23 28.9 6.8 8.3 2023-24 25.5 6.6 8.0

James is averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game, shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range — the second-highest mark of his career. The Lakers currently own a 10-7 record, good enough for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. While the offense is a work-in-progress — their 112.9 points per game rank 16th in the NBA — the defense has steadied the ship for head coach Darvin Ham's squad, boasting the ninth-best defensive rating in the Association (110.7).

While a trip to the NBA Finals is certainly no guarantee for the Lakers, if there's one thing NBA fans — and Ric Flair — have learned over the years, it's to never doubt LeBron James and his drive for success.