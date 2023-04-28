The Curb Stomp is among the more famous pro-wrestling moves popularised by WWE superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Now known as the Stomp, this move is either used as a lead-up to a finishing move or is itself executed as a finishing move.

The Curb Stomp is regarded as a dangerous manoeuvre and was not used in the WWE for a brief period after being banned by Vince McMahon during the PG Era.

However, before its ban and following its return, the Curb Stomp has been part of some historic moments within and without the WWE, not least deciding a WrestleMania main event.

Here is a look at the history of the iconic wrestling move - the Curb Stomp - as well as its most famous moments, including executions and counters.

Who invented the Curb Stomp and when was it first used in wrestling?

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly the most famous practitioner of the Curb Stomp, making it his signature move to finish matches and win championships.

The wrestler, however, admits that he borrowed the move from a fellow professional wrestler.

Via WrestleZone, Rollins spoke in 2019 about the origin of the Curb Stomp becoming his signature move and gave credit to Japanese wrestler Naomichi Marufuji, from whom he borrowed the same.

"I will say, first of all, I can’t take credit for inventing the move. I did not. I did not innovate the manoeuvre. I stole it, yanked it, from a Japanese legend, Naomichi Marufuji. He used it to expertise for years. So I took it from him, and I was kind of using it as a setup move for a long time," Rollins said.

It cannot be stated with certainty when exactly Marufuji first used the Curb Stomp. However, one can estimate it to be any time around the turn of the century. While the Japanese legend debuted in 1998, he was a jobber for the better part of his first two years before becoming the innovator he is known to be today.

The Curb Stomp, despite its effectiveness, was not among Marufuji's frequently used finishers. Seth mentions in the same interview that it was not originally his finishing move either.

"I was wrestling Tyson Kidd, T.J. Wilson, a producer in WWE now. I did the move to him and he thought that it was so impactful that I should use it as my finish."

Seth attributed this transition to the move's low setup factor, saying that he concurred with Kidd that it was a move that could be done "to anybody at any time".

READ MORE: WWE: External pressure was 'major factor' in 'exciting' Triple H decision

How to do the Curb Stomp and is the Curb Stomp dangerous?

The Curb Stomp is a very cool move and seemingly one of the easier ones to execute, according to Rollins.

It necessarily involves stamping your opponent's head onto the mat with your boot.

In the WWE, Rollins uses the move to finish matches after kicking his opponent in the gut or the chin, prompting them to fall onto their knees with their backs parallel to the ground, looking downward. Subsequently, the user of the move creates separation before running towards their opponent, leaping in the air and, with their boot, guiding the opponent's face onto the mat.

In its safe executions, the point of impact (when boot of the user touches the back of the head of the one taking the move) acts as the trigger for the recipient to throw themselves to the ground face first in a controlled manner, using their arms for safety, as required.

Here is a tutorial on how to execute the Curb Stomp safely.

As is with any wrestling move, if not practised carefully, the consequences can be dangerous.

The perils of the move are obvious as, if exercised on someone defenceless or a prone body, it can cause multiple injuries to the face, including the nose and mouth. It can even cause concussions and lead to fatalities.

Hence, children and non-professionals are discouraged from indulging in executing such moves, and they must only be practised under professional supervision.

READ MORE: 13 Best WWE Entrance Themes Ever (Ranked)

Most iconic Curb Stomps and famous counters?

There have been plenty of jaw-dropping Curb Stomps within the WWE, with Rollins executing the move on his opponents over the 'Money in the Bank' briefcase as well as ladders and announce tables.

One particular iteration of the Curb Stomp, not in the above video, was executed on former fellow 'Shield' brethren, Dean Ambrose. This Curb Stomp looked quite brutal as Kane held Ambrose in position for Rollins to stomp his former tag-team partner through a bunch of cinder blocks.

One of the major selling points of the Curb Stomp is the fact that it can very easily be countered, making for easy wow moments. Some of the popular counters of the move include AJ Styles reversing it into a Styles Clash.

Bobby Lashley also countered the move, leveraging his strength.

Meanwhile, the 'Beast' Brock Lesnar countered the Curb Stomp into his signature move, the F5.

The Curb Stomp - one of the most stylish-looking moves in sports entertainment - had both, its most iconic rendition and counter on the same night as Rollins pulled off double duty at WrestleMania 31.

In the second match of the main show, with Randy Orton in position, Seth went for the Curb Stomp. However, just as he connected, Randy leapt up prompting Seth to jump in the air and as he was landing, the 'Viper' caught his opponent in mid-air to deliver one of the best RKOs out of nowhere.

Later that night, Rollins would hit the most historic Curb Stomp ever. With the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar poised on a knife edge, Seth inserted himself into the match by cashing in his 'Money in the Bank' contract and, in a matter of moments, pinned Reigns to win the WWE title.

Why was the Curb Stomp banned?

The Curb Stomp was banned from WWE in 2015 when it ran into a brick wall named Vince McMahon.

The timing of the ban was pretty detrimental to Seth Rollins. He had - as described by Michael Cole on commentary - just completed the 'heist of the century' when Vince called for the move to be ousted.

“It was right after I won the title at WrestleMania. I just think it was the first time Vince had thought about it. And he just decided that — because they’re sending footage down to ‘The Today Show’. I took the flight that night, and they’re showing me, and they have the footage to back up when we’re talking, and a lot of it is me doing The Stomp. Aside from it having a fairly violent name and connotation, just the visual of it (looked violent),” Rollins said in an episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast.

Rollins went on to explain that Vince banned the move due to its replicability and especially because it came from the face of the company, more children would try the same and meet potentially dangerous consequences.

“He thought to himself, it was easily imitable by young children. It stuck in his head. As his champion and top guy, he just didn’t want that lasting image or for people to have any reason to be outraged. So he removed it from the equation,” Rollins added.

Rollins tried his best to dialogue otherwise but Vince McMahon would not be moved at the time.

When was the ban on Curb Stomp revoked?

Image Copyright: WWE

Despite winning many matches without the Curb Stomp, Rollins was always keen on having his signature move back and spoke with Vince on several occasions to make it happen, finally gaining success in 2018.

In January 2018, the WWE universe finally saw the return of the move that has become synonymous with the now 'Visionary'. And its first recipient on return was Finn Balor.

Speaking about how he managed to get the move back, Rollins said he found time to speak with Vince on a good day.

“When it came down to it, I just went and asked him a few years later. I said, ‘Hey look, I want to do this. Give me reasons not to and I will tell you why you’re wrong and hopefully, we can meet in the middle.' He was on my side, I caught him on a good day. Luckily it’s back and hopefully, it’s not going anywhere,” Rollins said, according to a report.

Since the rescindment of the ban, WWE rebranded the move to 'Stomp' from 'Curb Stomp' and Rollins has used it to beat multiple superstars, including Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.