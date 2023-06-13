In the adrenaline-fueled world of professional wrestling, where chaos and rivalries often take center stage, the presence of a reliable bodyguard can be a game-changer. These unsung heroes provide crucial protection for their esteemed clients, ensuring their safety inside and outside the ring. Being a bodyguard is not an easy job. It requires strength, courage, loyalty, and dedication. It also involves putting yourself in harm's way to protect someone else. Bodyguards play a crucial role in protecting their clients. WWE and AEW have featured a select few dominant women playing the role of bodyguards. While some were amazing, not all of them were so great.

When it comes to female wrestling, many bodyguards have stood out for their exceptional skills and abilities. From fierce fighters to strategic thinkers, these women have proven time and time again that they are more than just muscle. These bodyguards are often intimidating, powerful, and loyal, but not all are equally effective or memorable. Who are the women who have guarded the backs of some of the biggest names in wrestling? And who are the ones who failed to live up to their role? Let's find out!

8 Asya

Asya was a former WWE wrestler who served as a bodyguard for the stable known as 'The Revolution' in World Championship Wrestling. She was introduced as a counter to Chyna, who was aligned with Triple H and D-Generation X. Asya's muscular physique and background in bodybuilding made her an intimidating presence in the ring.

However, Asya's time as a bodyguard did not achieve the same success as some of her peers. One reason for this was her limited experience in professional wrestling. Asya's in-ring abilities were not as refined as those of other female wrestling bodyguards, making it challenging to effectively protect her clients and assert dominance over opponents. Furthermore, her character lacked the depth and development seen in other industry figures, which hindered fans' ability to connect with her and become invested in her storylines.

7 Nicole Bass

Nicole Bass was a bodybuilder and wrestler who had a brief stint in WWE in the late '90s. She was 6'2" tall and had a muscular body, which made her suitable for the role of a bodyguard. She debuted in WWE in 1999, working as a bodyguard for Sable. Nicole was a powerful and intimidating woman who helped Sable keep her Women's Championship against Tori.

However, Bass was soon fired from WWE after only a few months. Bass ruined her image and trustworthiness by lying and suing her former employer. She also never did anything noteworthy or memorable in WWE and was mostly used as a spectacle because of her physique.

6 Jamie Hayter

AEW's Jamie Hayter had a brief Wrest in WWE, but not as a bodyguard. She became Britt Baker's enforcer when she joined AEW in 2019 and assisted her in winning and keeping the AEW Women's World Championship. Jamie Hayter had previously won the interim AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm in 2022. However, Toni Storm reclaimed her position in a monumental showdown at Double or Nothing on May 2023, emerging victorious over Jamie Hayter.

Hayter is a fierce, strong wrestler who overwhelms her foes with her strikes and power moves. She is also devoted and defensive of Baker, often meddling in her matches or assaulting her enemies.

5 Jazz

Jazz, a former star in WWE, ECW, and Impact Wrestling, was renowned for her toughness and athleticism. While not strictly a bodyguard, Jazz often partnered with male wrestlers such as Rodney Mack and Stevie Richards and occasionally interfered in their matches.

She also had a memorable rivalry with Awesome Kong in Impact Wrestling, engaging in hard-hitting matches. Jazz was a dominant force in the women's division; Jazz twice defeated Trish for the Women's Title. In 1999, she was also part of the first women's main event match in ECW history, taking on Jason. Jazz was a fearless and fierce competitor who never avoided a challenge.

4 Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez is a former NXT Women's Champion and was the heel bodyguard of Dakota Kai. Gonzalez aided Kai in securing several victories, including against opponents such as Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, etc. However, Gonzalez later turned on Kai and defeated her to become the NXT Women's Champion herself.

Gonzalez is a second-generation wrestler, following in the footsteps of her father, Rick Gonzalez, and is also a former college basketball player. She was a great wrestler, and her stature allowed her to easily overpower her opponents.

3 Awesome Kong

Awesome Kong, a former competitor in both WWE and Impact Wrestling, was one of her era's most dominant female wrestlers. Standing at an imposing six feet tall and weighing 273 pounds, she was one of the largest women to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Her formidable physique alone was enough to intimidate most opponents.

Awesome Kong also had an epic feud with Gail Kim in IMPACT Wrestling, one of the industry's best rivalries ever. Together, they revolutionized women's wrestling in what was then known as TNA. Kong also tried her luck in WWE, going by the ring name Kharma, but she didn't make much of an impact during her short time there.

In AEW, Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong formed an alliance called "The Nightmare Collective" in late 2019. The storyline saw Brandi Rhodes acting as the faction leader, with Awesome Kong as her enforcer. The Nightmare Collective was involved in several feuds and storylines, but the group was short-lived.

Kong's spinning back fist and implant buster are just a few of the monstrous moves that make her an intimidating force to be reckoned with in the ring.

2 Tamina

Tamina, a prominent bodyguard in the world of female professional wrestling, has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. Since her WWE main roster debut in 2010, Tamina has been a trusted bodyguard for several wrestlers, including AJ Lee and Lana. Tamina's hard-hitting style and imposing presence make her a formidable force in the ring.

Tamina is revered for her unwavering loyalty and dedication to her clients. She has demonstrated her fearlessness and commitment to her role by putting herself in harm's way to ensure the safety of those she protects. Tamina's signature moves, such as the Superfly Splash and Samoan Drop, have made her a force to be reckoned with, while her ability to intimidate opponents has proven to be a valuable asset in her protective duties.

1 Chyna

Chyna was an absolute trailblazer in professional wrestling, leaving an indelible mark on the industry as one of the most iconic and influential female wrestlers ever. While serving as a WWE bodyguard, she shattered boundaries and redefined the role of women in wrestling. Chyna's introduction to the sport was as a part of the legendary stable D-Generation X, where she played the integral role of enforcer and bodyguard for Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

With her imposing 5'10" frame and impressive 200-pound physique, Chyna's incredible strength made her the ultimate protector for her fellow wrestlers. Her groundbreaking accomplishments include being the first female to qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament and the first and only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship. Chyna's legacy is that of a great bodyguard who fiercely protected her clients and a legendary wrestler who made history.