It could be possible that the Rated R Superstar’s career ends away from WWE.

For many months now, rumours have swirled regarding the future of Edge. The WWE legend hasn’t shied away from the fact that his career with the company began over 25 years ago, and it may soon be time to step aside, especially given his history with longstanding injuries.

Should the 49-year-old wish to bring his iconic career to a close, WWE’s return to Toronto this summer seems a likely location for the star to call it a day, though, nothing is confirmed yet.

On the other hand, some believe Edge may look to compete elsewhere while he still can. Most notably, a portion of fans are pulling for him to join All Elite Wrestling and reunite with Christian Cage, where they could step back into the ring with some of their most infamous foes, such as The Hardys.

On his ‘Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy’ podcast, the former tag team champion and current AEW star reflected on Edge’s most recent WWE run and began to wonder whether the Canadian may look elsewhere to bring his career to a close.

"I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside WWE. I think that’s something that is possible. It may not. I mean, he may just finish there. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says like, it is his last match, I don’t think he’s gonna do like Ric Flair and have like, five or six last matches. I could see him finishing up with WWE and having his final few matches somewhere else.”

Hardy isn’t saying one way or another what Edge plans to do to close out his legendary career. Though, it can’t be denied that there are many that would be happy to see the Rated R Superstar venture elsewhere for his last few outings.