Wrexham have beaten US Women 12-0.

Let us explain...

Both teams are participating in 'The Soccer Tournament' in North Carolina.

What is 'The Soccer Tournament?'

The tournament is a 32-team competition, created by the founders of The Basketball Tournament, which sees squads play 7-a-side matches.

The format is the same as the World Cup, with eight groups of four - the top two going through to the knockout rounds.

As well as Wrexham and US Women, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Wolves, West Ham and Hashtag United are participating, looking to win the $1 million prize money.

Rules include no offside, no slide tackles, no throw-ins and a final period in which one of the teams need to reach a target score to win.

Wrexham beat US Women 12-0

And that target score was certainly hit when the US Women faced Wrexham.

The US team was managed by USWNT legend Mia Hamm and organised by three-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Heather O'Reilly.

Meanwhile, Wrexham had the legendary Lee Trundle up front as well as former Peterborough player, George Boyd.

Before kick-off, O'Reilly had a message for the Wrexham owners.

"This is a message for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, your team is about to go down!" she shouted.

The matches are 20 minutes each way but, after just 14 minutes, Wrexham found themselves 4-0 ahead and it was 7-0 at half time.

At the interval, O'Reilly said: "We're super proud, so happy to be here at this event. Hopefully we've proven to anybody, just go for it, just live. What's the worst thing that could happen? We could lose 16-0 to Wrexham? We don't care. We're living, we're being bold, we're being brave."

At the end of the second half, it was 11-0.

Now we entered 'target score' time. The rules for 'target score' time is as follows: "Target score is set as leading team's score plus one, so in this case, it's first to 12 wins, but a player is removed every five minutes until they hit the target score."

So if Wrexham are to score just once before US Women reach 12, the game is over.

Within two minutes of the 'target score' time starting, Wrexham scored to win the match 12-0 with Trundle scoring four goals.

That's despite goalkeeper, Lindsay Harris', best efforts making a string of impressive saves.

VIDEO: US Women 0-12 Wrexham highlights

It meant the US Women were eliminated from the tournament, while Wrexham now have two wins from two.

The final will take place on Sunday, June 4.