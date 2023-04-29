It's fair to say that Ryan Reynolds has become a keen admirer of Ben Foster since the goalkeeper joined Wrexham in March.

Foster came out of retirement to join his former club on a free transfer and helped the side win promotion back to the Football League with a string of impressive performances.

His most memorable moment came against fellow title challengers Notts County, where he saved a last-minute penalty to help the Robins secure a vital three points.

After that game, Reynolds was spotted speaking to Foster in the tunnel and their exchange was simply brilliant.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds speaks to Ben Foster after his penalty save vs Notts County

But Reynolds' fascination with Foster did not stop there.

Following Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood to secure the league title, Reynolds crashed Foster's press conference and demanded his shirt.

While the former Premier League goalkeeper stressed that the shirt didn't smell the greatest, Reynolds cared very little and proudly took the jerseys of both Foster and striker Paul Mullin.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds hilariously interrupts Ben Foster's press conference

Reynolds gives Foster gift

As a show of appreciation, Foster revealed that the Wrexham owner had given him a present.

Speaking on his Fozcast podcast, he said: "Ryan Reynolds, he text me the morning of the game to say, 'Can I have your shirt'.

I was like, 'Yeah, cool'. He was like, 'Cool, because I've got something for you as well'. I was like, 'OK? What on earth's this?'

"So, anyway, he text me yesterday and said, 'I forgot to tell you what it is. I was going through my memorabilia the other day of Deadpool, and I found the original gloves that I wore in the film.'"

He added: "The Deadpool gloves, his whole outfit's pretty famous, really, isn't it?

"And he said, 'I gave one of the gloves to a guy with terminal cancer the other day, but the other one I wanna give to you... because I see you give your gloves away all the time and you never get given back in return'.

"And I was like, 'Mate!' I am buzzing so much for this."

There's no denying that being given one of Deadpool's gloves is a pretty awesome gift and Foster stated that the present will be framed in his home.

VIDEO: Ben Foster reveals the gift that Ryan Reynolds gave him

Will Foster stay at Wrexham

Foster only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, but Reynolds has made no secret of his desire for the goalkeeper to stay.

And perhaps his generous gift may actually be some form of bribe to help convince him to carry on playing for the Welsh club.

Foster is yet to fully address his future, but has said he will "have a think about it."

But while his future as a player remains up in the air, his bromance with Reynolds seems pretty permanent.