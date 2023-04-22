Ben Foster was involved in a superb post-match interview live on BT Sport after Wrexham were crowned National League champions on Saturday night.

The Welsh outfit, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Paul Mullin scored twice in Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, watched by 10,000 jubilant fans.

A pitch invasion ensued when the referee blew the full-time whistle. Meanwhile, the club’s celebrity owners were visibly emotional in the stands.

Foster, the former Manchester United and England goalkeeper, joined Wrexham on a short-term deal until the end of the season in March.

The 40-year-old, who boasts 1.38m subscribers on his popular YouTube channel, was buzzing during the post-match celebrations.

(Credit: BT Sport)

What did Ben Foster say after Wrexham's promotion?

Speaking to Jeff Brazier, Foster said: “This is my seventh game and it’s like home already. This club is different, I promise it’s different. That meant a lot, that day. It’s special - really special.”

Asked what made him return to football and whether he had any regrets, Foster said: “Heck no! Heck no! There’s no other club that I would have come to, to be fair. I know how special the club is, how much the fans love it, and how much it means to them.”

Asked if he could feel the pressure that everyone at the club was under to gain promotion because of who the owners are, Foster added: “No. Definitely not. The lads don’t feel any pressure. I promise you, them lads… I don’t think I’ve been in a dressing room full of lads that just go about their job, relentlessly. They don’t moan, they don’t kick off with each other. Everyone gets on so well, there are no big-timers, and that’s the part I love.”

Foster signed off by asking Brazier to smell his shirt. Unsurprisingly, the BT Sport presenter wasn’t overly keen to oblige.

Video: Ben Foster's interview after Wrexham seal promotion

You can watch Foster’s post-match interview here: