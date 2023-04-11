Neil Mellor's commentary of the 96th-minute penalty miss by Notts County might be the worst reaction we've ever seen!

Sky Sports, known for some absolutely iconic sporting commentary moments from the likes of Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara, are being ridiculed for their commentary of the non-league title clash between Wrexham and Notts County.

Fan favourites, mostly due to its co-ownership by celebrity actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham were sitting top of the Vanarama National League on Monday as they faced title contenders Notts County.

Wrexham vs Notts County

While both CAN go up, only ONE does so automatically, while the other has to do so via the play-offs, and we all know how unpredictable that can be.

The impressive feat of both teams to be centurions and the virality of Wrexham at the moment, meant this match quickly became the most highly anticipated non-league match of all time.

In the 78th minute of the game, Wrexham took the lead 3-2.

The last 15 minutes were nail-biting and with Notts County receiving a penalty deep into injury time to equalise, the tensions could not have been higher, or so we thought.

Sky Sports' poor reaction to Ben Foster heroics

The screens turned to ex-footballer and Sky Sports commentator Neil Mellor, who, despite the overwhelmingly dramatic nature of the penalty, sounded bored.

Up stepped Cedwyn Scott to take the penalty, but Ben Foster saved it to seal the three points for Wrexham in the most dramatic of circumstances.

You would expect a roar of disbelief and screams and of amazement, but nothing even close to that was seen by Mellor, who simply explained what happened.

The most we got was a slight, "ah, drama," sighed dully into the mic.

It was as if Mellor was reacting to the game in a library and so had to whisper his commentary instead of exclaim.

As usual, Twitter did not disappoint, with everyone quick to comment on how dire the commentary was.

"I celebrate more when I realise I'm having bangers and mash for dinner," was one tweet that has got everyone laughing.

It continues online as users are putting their sarcastic humour to great use.

"Tell that lad to calm down! You'd think it's a last minute save in a promotion decider!" "Save some excitement for the rest of us," "B****y hell Neil Mellor needs to settle himself down here there’s no need for this," were just a few of many who were poking fun at the pundit.

Some fans are more seriously aggrieved, demanding Sky Sports to not let the presenter ever commentate again after his boring reaction to such a dramatic game.