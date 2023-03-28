Blake Lively hilariously trolled an unsuspecting Wrexham supporter after the Welsh club's women's side beat Connah Quay Nomads at The Racecourse ground.

The actress, who is the wife of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, watched on alongside a record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales.

Wrexham needed to win to be crowned champions of the Adran North and they duly did so as Rosie Hughes struck late on to secure a 2-1 victory.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham

The result came just 24 hours after the men's team had beaten York City 3-0 – a match that Lively, Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney also attended.

Following Wrexham women's historic victory, Reynolds and McElhenney took time to pose for photos with fans and even hijacked Hughes' post-match interview.

Ryan Reynolds gives heartwarming interview after Wrexham women win league

Similarly, Lively also took time to interact with the crowd and her savage response to one supporter has now gone viral.

Blake Lively's brutal response to Wrexham fan

The former Gossip Girl star was asked by one fan to send a rather standard message to his girlfriend.

Lively obliged willingly but things took an unexpected turn when she suddenly decided to slam the fan in question.

"Blake, Blake, can you say hi to Stephanie – it's my girlfriend," said the Wrexham supporter.

"Hi Stephanie," responded Lively innocently, before adding: "You should leave him."

The brilliant remark left fans who heard in hysterics and luckily the supporter himself appeared to see the funny side.

Lively then put her hands to her mouth, before starting to laugh – emphasising that her comment was meant in good taste.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Blake Lively trolls unsuspecting Wrexham fan

Wrexham women win the league

Both Reynolds and McElhenney have previously stressed their commitment to investing in the women's team and Sunday's result was a rich reward for their efforts.

Hughes' winning goal came in the 81st minute and it was a fine one at that. The 27-year-old completed a 45-yard run with the ball to round the goalkeeper and sent The Racecourse ground into raptures.

Reynolds' reaction to the goal was incredibly heartwarming and is further proof of just how much the club means to him.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reacts to Rosie Hughes' winning goal

TJ Dickens had opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the fourth minute, only for Ella Harvey to level for Connah's Quay just minutes later.

The result meant Wrexham finished top of the Adran North table – winning all 12 of their matches this season, scoring 70 goals and conceding just six.