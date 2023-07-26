Wrexham star Paul Mullin was left hospitalised with a punctured lung after a nasty collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and boss Phil Parkinson has made his feelings very clear about the situation.

During the first half, the inexperienced United stopper Bishop clattered League Two talisman Mullin, and play was brought to a halt for seven minutes.

The former Southend United keeper came charging out of the goalmouth towards an oncoming Mullin, who was racing clear at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Although a stretcher was on hand, Mullin was, luckily, able to return to his feet to exit the field of play as he was replaced by 28-year-old Billy Waters.

Newly promoted Wrexham ensured not to let Mullin’s absence hinder the result as they came out 3-1 victors once the full-time whistle blew.

Elliot Lee picked up their first of the night just shy of the half an hour mark, but the Welsh side doubled their lead when Aaron Hayden netted in the 36th minute.

Full-back-turn-scorer Marc Jurado halved the deficit moments before the interval, though the Premier League side began the second half with captain Dan Gore receiving a straight red card.

However, substitute Sam Dalby restored Wrexham’s two-goal lead in the 69th minute.

But it’s fair to say Parkinson was not best pleased at all as Bishop’s as the collision between the pair almost overshadowed his side’s memorable win.

You can watch the clips of his post-match comments below…

Watch: Phil Parkinson is furious with Nathan Bishop after the challenge

Furious as can be, Parkinson addressed the challenge post-match and had some stern words for the officials considering Bishop managed to escape the incident unscathed.

However, the majority of the anger was in the direction of the 23-year-old goalkeeper as he claimed he should have been sent off.

“He’s got a slight puncture in his lung, he’s in hospital at the moment. It was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper. I have to say I am not happy. One with the challenge and two because he stayed on the pitch,” he said.

“It’s a goalscoring opportunity, if there’s a covering defender he could have got sent off for dangerous foul play, never mind the infringement on a goalscoring opportunity. But all in all, the way the lads responded to losing our talisman was outstanding."

The Wrexham boss was so furious he claimed - in a separate interview - Bishop should steer clear of the Welsh outfit seeing as they weren't best pleased.

"I'm fuming about it, I've got to honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game, and I'm not happy with it at all. I haven't seen the goalie, and he's probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we're not very happy."

Bishop had picked up a yellow card just seven minutes prior to the coming together and Parkinson was bemused and angered by the decision to not show him a second.

Nathan Bishop breaks silence after hospitalising Paul Mullin

Post-match, United’s under-21 coach Travis Binnion confirmed Bishop had made an attempt to enter the Wrexham dressing room to apologise to Mullin.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, nobody wants to see anyone get injured. He’s made an honest challenge and he’s come off worse. He’s already reached out to him,” Binnion said, via Manchester Evening News.

“Booing him, it is what it is. He’s tried to reach out. He’s a great lad Bish, he hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.”

Bishop, 23, has also taken to Twitter to send his apologies to the centre-forward, claiming there was no ill-intent involved and that it was merely a lack of judgement.

“A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!” his Tweet, addressed to the injured Mullin, read.

However, after his comments, Parkinson may well disagree.

United are next in action against Spanish giants Real Madrid in Houston while Parkinson’s Wrexham side square up against Philadelphia Union II to conclude their pre-season campaign.