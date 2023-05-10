Wrexham captain, Ben Tozer, has revealed all about their incredible end-of-season trip to Las Vegas.

Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, treated the squad to an all-inclusive four-day trip as a reward for winning the National League and promotion to the English Football League.

Wrexham picked up 111 points, pipping Notts County to the title by just four points.

And to celebrate their return to the Football League, Reynolds and McElhenney flew the squad out to Sin City for the ultimate party.

Images and footage emerged on social media of Wrexham players having the time of their lives in Vegas.

But what was it really like?

Well, captain Tozer has revealed all in an interview with talkSPORT.

Wrexham captain reveals all about their trip to Las Vegas

“The flight wasn’t direct, which was the only hitch, apart from that we can’t complain,” Tozer said.

“We got there Thursday dinner time, they took us to Hakkasan for dinner which was amazing and then we went to Hakkasan Nightclub and they treated us to the best tables and it was just insane really. Almost everything was insane.

“The next day they took us to Wet Republic Pool Party which was again the best tables and the best layout for us and everything was free, then in the evening was Omnia Nightclub and four of us got to go up on stage with Steve Aoki.

“The next day was Marquee Pool Party followed by dinner out on the balcony at the Bellagio then we were at XS Nightclub where The Chainsmokers were playing, again everything was the best treatment, it was outrageous.

“Teo Pool Party followed by Teo Nightclub then we had to get up and go in the morning.

“At the Bellagio [there was an ice sculpture] honestly the treatment we’ve had has been almost like royalty, it’s been so surreal and the owners are just incredible.

“There have been talks about the owners for next time with a possible private jet.

“We had the best security, even if we wanted to go to the toilet they would take us. I was like ‘no chance’ I wanted to get in the mix but that was the sort of treatment we had, it was so bizarre.

“The honesty and the personable bits they’re doing around the town, I believe we’ve got the best owners in the world, the way that they are. They honour everything that they say and they don’t say it flippantly, so far they’ve backed everything they’ve said up.”

A video also emerged of McElhenney's wife, Kaitlin Olson, rubbing suncream into one of the players.

“She was nursing one of the other lads who was looking a bit red," Tozer said.

“I think it was Tom O’Connor so she was like ‘come here Tom, let me rub some sun cream into your back. The smile on his face said it all.”