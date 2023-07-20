Wrexham allowed Chelsea to break a rule during the sides' pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.

Both teams are embarking on a tour of the United States during the summer, and kicked off their schedule of friendlies against one another, with the Blues emerging victorious at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Mauricio Pochettino kicked off his reign in charge of Chelsea in emphatic fashion, beating the League Two side 5-0, with goals from Connor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell and a brace from Ian Maatsen sealing the result for the London-based club, while youngster Angelo Gabriel managed to steal the show with his impressive performance.

Interestingly, though, Wrexham actually allowed Chelsea to break a major rule during the match, and it was involving full-back Marc Cucurella.

What rule did Chelsea break against Wrexham?

In a cracking show of sportsmanship, the Welsh side, owned by Hollywood royalty Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, allowed the Premier League side to sub Cucurella into the game late in the contest, despite the fact he'd already been substituted out of the game earlier in the night.

The decision was made after Blues defender Trevor Chalobah suffered a serious injury and couldn't continue, so Pochettino was allowed to bring the full-back back into the game.

It's a rule that has stood for most of the sport's history in professional leagues, so the decision to allow the two-time Champions League winners to bend it was a surprising, but classy one from Wrexham.

Having started the contest, the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender was replaced at halftime by Chilwell but returned to the game in the closing stages after Chalobah suffered what appeared to be an Achilles injury.

Unfortunately, Pochettino had used all of his substitutes by this point and had no option but to bring Cucurella back into the game despite his earlier exit.

Wrexham allowing the Blues to break the rule, as opposed to forcing them to see out the contest a man down was a classy decision and one that's drawn respect from football fans.

The rule that prevents substituted players from returning to a game only stands in professional leagues, and the move is actually permitted in grassroots games, as well as in veterans and disability football.

As the laws of football continue to change, and the rules around substitutions constantly evolve, there may be a time when the move will be allowed worldwide, but as of now, Chelsea will likely be the only side allowed to do such a thing in the professional game this year.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was quite blasé about the situation, simply saying: "Chalobah felt his Achilles, and we wanted to play with 11 rather than ten. That was it.”

He did reveal, though, that both Wrexham and the referee on the night, Marcos De Oliveira, had given him the green light to break the rule and reintroduce Cucurella.

The Blues' pre-season continues on Saturday as they take on Brighton at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, while Wrexham's preparations for their return to League Two roll on as they face LA Galaxy II on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.