Wrexham have reportedly moved to the front of the queue in the race for Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri, according to reports - with the Dragons needing new recruits to strengthen their League One promotion bid.

Wrexham came second in League One last season with 88 points, just four behind eventual winners Stockport County and an incredible 10 ahead of fourth-placed MK Dons, securing a second promotion in as many years to continue the rapid rise under Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' tenure - but with a general lack of recruits so far this summer, Cadamarteri could be a huge coup, with reports suggesting they are at the front of the queue.

The report from Darren Witcoop suggests that Wrexham have emerged as the front-runners to sign Cadamarteri, who is 'in-demand' by other clubs. A report by Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann in midweek suggested that Wrexham were being rivalled by fellow League One outfits Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Blackpool in the race for the Owls youngster, but they have taken the lead and could see a deal done in the coming weeks.

The Welsh outfit already have Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin, Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher as their forward options, but a younger alternative who can play across the front three could be sought-after and with four goals in the Championship last season, there is evident talent in the youngster's locker that he could go on to massively increase with a full season in League One.

Bailey Cadamarteri's Championship statistics - Sheffield Wednesday ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =16th Goals 4 =4th Shots Per Game 1.1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =11th Match rating 6.31 22nd

Cadamarteri could help towards their title credentials having impressed at Championship level last year for Wednesday, who survived on the final day last season. His run of form in the winter period last season saw him secure all three points against Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers in huge clashes at the bottom of the division, alongside a vital point against Swansea City on the Easter break that propelled Wednesday to within touching distance of survival.

Wrexham are seen as one of the front runners to win promotion, and though they have done so twice in their last two seasons, League One represents a much tougher division with the likes of Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield and Rotherham United to contend with amongst others who have years of experience in the third-tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cadamarteri registered five goal contributions in just 1,104 minutes of Championship football last season.

Cadamarteri, son of former Everton, Bradford City and Sheffield United star Danny, already has two caps for England's under-20 team and he could continue that with strong performances for Wrexham, if he signs.

Danny Rohl's Praise is a Good Sign for Wrexham

The Owls boss waxed lyrical over the 'dangerous' youngster

Wrexham would be picking up a huge coup if Cadamarteri was to sign. Danny Rohl - manager of Wednesday - has been touted as one of the finest young bosses in the country after leading the Hillsborough side to safety against the odds last season, and his words on Cadamarteri will fill the Dragons with confidence in their bid to land the talent. He said:

"He showed that he can run, he has pace and speed. He was also always dangerous in the box and I like this, I like players who are brave to come in and show. I will improve him and develop him – it’s about bringing young players in, and we’ll do this.”

